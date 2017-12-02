The four-star guard scored 14 points as Garfield opened its season Friday with a win vs. Cleveland.

One of the big questions coming into the high-school basketball season was where would P.J. Fuller play.

Fuller, a four-star shooting guard with offers from Washington, USC and Tennessee, according to ESPN, was one of the best players on Nathan Hale’s Class 3A state title team last season. After the season, Fuller moved to California and was set to play at Mater Dei.

Then rumors popped up that he had moved back to Seattle.

So would he return to Nathan Hale or would he play at Garfield, where he played his freshman season? Coach Brandon Roy moved from Nathan Hale to Garfield during the offseason.

The answer came Friday night as Fuller, a 6 foot 3 guard, scored 14 points in Garfield’s season-opening win vs. Cleveland.

Garfield was already No. 1 in The Seattle Times preseason basketball rankings and nationally ranked heading into the season. That was all without the addition of Fuller, the No. 48 junior in the nation, according to 247sports.com.