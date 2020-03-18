The Western Hockey League announced Wednesday the “conclusion” of its 2019-20 regular season.

That means the remaining 54 games of the regular season won’t be played because of coronavirus concerns.

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips call the WHL home.

The WHL said in a news release it is still holding out hope it can save the playoffs.

The league released its final standings using the win percentages of all clubs. The Portland Winterhawks were the top team at .770. The Silvertips were second at .762. The Silvertips were 16th out of 22 teams at .437.

Based on that formula, the Silvertips and Thunderbirds would qualify for the postseason.

High schools

• The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said Tuesday it still isn’t prepared to cancel the spring sports state championships.

Executive director Mick Hoffman said in a video that if school returns April 24, spring championships are a go. If not, they will reassess.

The spring state championships, for baseball, softball, boys soccer, track and field, tennis and golf, are scheduled for the final week in May.

Hoffman, in his first year as executive director, pleaded with coaches not to jeopardize the health of others and encourage unofficial practices while schools are shut down for coronavirus concerns.

• The WIAA said in a release that it was notified that a spectator at the Class 2A and 1A state basketball tournaments (March 4-7) at the Yakima Valley SunDome has tested positive for COVID-19. The WIAA said the person was in attendance only on March 7 from approxiametely 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Colleges

• The Western Athletic Conference Board of Directors voted Tuesday to cancel all WAC competition and championships through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the athletic year.