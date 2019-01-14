The 6-foot-8 Eastern Washington commit has bigger goals in mind, such as helping rebuild war-torn Somalia, his parents' homeland.

For West Seattle’s Abdul Mohamed and his family, it is his off-court accomplishments that will ultimately mean the most. A Muslim, and a first-generation Somali-American, he knows that basketball is just a small part of the person he wants to be.

The 6-foot-8 two-star senior who has committed to Eastern Washington wants to travel to his parents’ homeland and plans to help rebuild a nation torn apart by war.

“I see myself as a human being and a Muslim first,” Mohamed said. “With all the things going on, all the advantages other people are taking from my land, we can rebuild with education, and bringing things back to the youth.”

His father, Bashir Mohamed, has been in Somalia for the last three years, taking care of Abdul’s grandmother. He and his father have not seen each other in that time.

“I give my dad a phone call when I can, but I’ve never been to Somalia yet. It’s not the best place right now,” Mohamed said. “I plan on being an electrical engineer, going back and rebuilding the financial situation of Somalia. I’m hoping to go back in the next 10 years.”

Much of the credit for the person he has become goes to Abdul’s mother, Burhan Farah. Farah works three jobs, and has six children. She and Bashir Mohamed were married in a refugee camp in Kenya, before emigrating to the U.S. in 1992, and 1994 respectively.

She works with East African students in the Seattle area, serving as a mentor and advocate, while working at a rental-car agency and serving as a caretaker for the elderly.

While she emphasizes that she didn’t pressure Abdul toward any particular school, the family atmosphere at Eastern was a draw.

“So many people asked why he committed early,” Farah said. “Abdul has his own talent. And where we are going is more family oriented. The environment is so healthy. When I saw that there was a female athletic director (Lynn Hickey), it made me more confident. By the time I met the AD, I wasn’t worried about my son. She will push them to where they will succeed in life.”

West Seattle basketball coach Keffrey Fazio admires the way Abdul and his family interact with each other, and sees how their family challenges and hardships have created a tight bond.

“They’ve had some family navigations,” Fazio said. “Their family is such a tight group, so involved, in a good way, in each other’s life. Whenever his family sees each other after the game, it’s a hug and a kiss on the cheek. They value family. The way they go about their life, it’s a huge positive in his life. He’s a great young person because of that family.”

Having grown up in West Seattle, Mohamed has experienced the culture of America, and that of his parents. Being a Muslim kid with immigrant parents hasn’t always been easy, even in a progressive city such as Seattle.

“This is what being a Muslim person is,” Mohamed said. “There are a lot of stereotypes and backlash on people of Muslim faith. It doesn’t affect me like it used to. When I was younger, it wasn’t the coolest thing to be an African, before the Black Panther movie. I didn’t really fit in, and was kind of isolated. Went to a school that didn’t really have a strong African community. But it’s all about education and ignorance. Hate is taught.”

At the beginning of Mohamed’s junior year, colleges were starting to notice the lanky junior, impressed with his speed, his size and his ability to be a force down near the basket. But once the injuries came, a lot of the schools stopped scouting him.

“Last year, he had surgery on both of his calves and his ankle,” Fazio said. “He wasn’t healthy, and he was trying to get back to full strength.”

Eastern stayed in contact. They were excited about Mohamed from the beginning, and he returned the enthusiasm.

“The first time they called me was midnight on the first day they were legally allowed to call,” Mohamed said. “A lot of colleges fell off once I got hurt. The loyalty they had in me was something I really liked. I felt bonded with the players and the coaches on a different level.”

Now that he is healthy and motivated by his college future, Mohamed is even more of a force on the court. He is averaging 18 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and was voted tournament MVP of the Surf Team in the Surf-N-Slam Tournament in San Diego. He averaged 22 points per game during the tournament.

“When I get to Eastern, I plan on having a professional work ethic,” Mohamed said. “(Playing professionally), it’s not the most important thing to me. I’d be more than likely to take that opportunity. I want to study, get an education at this point, go to college, get my degree, play professionally. It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if it didn’t happen.”