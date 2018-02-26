No. 6 seeded Wildcats say they have something to prove this season and hope to improve on school’s best state finish, sixth in 2015.

A second barely had time to tick off the game clock and West Seattle’s bench was already mad.

The coaching staff wanted more energy, more intensity, more focus against Garfield in the Class 3A girls state regional game Saturday. The Wildcats gasped and sprinted and stuck out their backsides to box out for rebounds.

After 32 minutes of hard-nose basketball at Bellevue College, the players were a unique blend of exhaustion and elation. They had a 56-53 win and the biggest smile, yet, from their coach Darnell Taylor.

Class 3A state girls basketball When: Wednesday through Thursday. Where: Tacoma Dome. Follow along: On Twitter, #hardwoodclassic; #wabkbscores; @SeaTimesPreps ; @JaydaEvans; @TimesPrepsMa ttM; @SBLiveNW; @WIAAWA. Top story lines: Underclassmen could steal the show. No. 8 seed Bethel is led by freshman guard Esmeralda Morales while freshmen Molly Moffitt and Tamia Stricklin are key for No. 5 Seattle Prep. Sophomores Dalayah Daniels (No. 3 seed Garfield), Meghan Fiso (No. 6 West Seattle), Kara Choi (No. 9 Bellevue), and Kira Wood (No. 13 Shorecrest) are the go-to offensive players on their teams. ... Neither the 2017 state champ (Mercer Island) nor runner-up (Bishop Blanchet) advanced to state this season. Bellevue (2016), Lynwood (2015), Cleveland (2013, 2014), Prairie (2012, 1993), Garfield (2005) and Seattle Prep (2002) are vying for another title. ... Kamiakin is making its eighth straight state appearance; it, placed fourth in 2017. ... No. 14 Mt. Spokane is at state for the second time in school history. In its first appearance in 2016 it placed fourth. ... Shorecrest’s Carlos Humphrey is in his first season coaching high school hoops since 2009. He replaced longtime Scots coach Dori Monson, a KIRO and Seahawks radio host who led Shorecrest to the 2016 Class 2A title. Top 5 players: SG Kondalia Montgomery 5-7, Lincoln; C Dalayah Daniels 6-4, Garfield; G Grace Sarver 5-8, West Seattle; F Brooke Walling 6-3, Prairie; G Brynna Maxwell 5-11, Gig Harbor. Favorites: No. 1 seed Lincoln, No. 4 Kamiakin, and No. 6 seed West Seattle. Last: Daughter like father? Garfield sophomore Dalayah Daniels aims to win a state like her father Dale did for the Bulldogs in 1974. Jayda Evans

“This is one of our better performances of the year,” Taylor said. “I’m always pushing my girls to be better. I see the areas where we can improve, maybe that’s a flaw of mine, because I’m always looking for pointers. We have the offense, I’m always getting on our girls about our defensive rotations and assignments.”

Dripping in sweat, teammates Grace Sarver and Meghan Fiso were taken all the way back to when they first started playing basketball together. As little girls raised in West Seattle, they loved defense. Locking opponents down – as hard as it can be in rec leagues – was a favorite part of the game because steals led to breakaway buckets.

Now they’re taking that fire to the Tacoma Dome. Sixth-seeded West Seattle (22-5) has a bye, beginning its run in a 7:15 p.m. matchup against the winner of the Wednesday game between No. 13 seed Shorecrest and No. 5 Seattle Prep.

“We’re hyped for it; it’s like intimidation,” Sarver said. “We deserve to be here. We fought so hard for this bye and we’re going to make the most of it.”

As a No. 11 seed last year, the young West Seattle squad admitted to being rattled by the bright lights of the facility also used for dirt bike exhibitions and state football games. The Wildcats lost 65-54 to Lincoln in the opening round.

West Seattle’s best finish at state was sixth place in 2015. But none of the current players were on that roster. Their experience comes from the length of time they’ve spent playing together.

A block of the starting lineup in Sarver, Fiso, and junior guards Kelsey Lenzie and Jasmine Gayles met each other through AAU basketball as fifth-graders. They’re nearly all the same height, Fiso stretching two inches taller than the rest at 5-foot-10, and all can score, making for tricky matchups.

The differences are in the way they execute Taylor’s game plan. Sarver could be described as the most aggressive, Fiso is the most poised under pressure, Gayles attacks the hoop the hardest and Lenzie has the consistent three-point shot.

“It’s been really nice playing with the same girls our whole life,” Fiso said. “It’s brought chemistry, friendship and family over the years.”

Taylor, who’s in his third season, said it’s a benefit to coach so many players who know each other well. There were some hiccups last season, despite the Wildcats winning their first SeaKing District championship. West Seattle retained the district title this year.

“Last year, they did get tired of each other,” he said. “But we’re at a good point for this year. There’s a level of confidence that they have with their teammates. When a girl is getting in a rut or slump that they’ve seen before, they give that little bit of encouragement and know what buttons to push to fire each other up. It’s good to see.”

The Wildcats hope fans at the Tacoma Dome get to see them at their best, too.

“They have something to prove,” Taylor said. “We’ve been talking about it all year, so this is a spot that we expected to be in. Now that we’re here, we need to make a good run.”