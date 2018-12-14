Bainbridge junior Olivia Wikstrom scored 33 points on the No. 5 Wildcats, who are hoping to shore up its defense before a game against No. 4 Garfield.

As the three-pointers dropped, West Seattle found itself in a flashback Friday it was trying to forget.

The one where the Wildcats lost a Class 3A state girls basketball tournament semifinal last season because it couldn’t defend Gig Harbor star Brynna Maxwell. West Seattle has worked on defense since that Friday in March, incorporating more game film to prep for opponents.

But Bainbridge junior Olivia Wikstrom was a lesson in how watching film isn’t enough. The lanky post had a game-high 33 points to challenge West Seattle on Friday night.

The Wildcats prevailed in the Metro League game 88-71.

“We have to know our targets and know our rotations,” West Seattle senior Kelsey Lenzie said. “Then we’ll be really good.”

Wikstrom’s three-pointers in the second half kept the Spartans (3-6, 1-4 Metro) in the matchup. She hit one with 6:06 left in the game to pull Bainbridge within 61-55.

Lenzie found Washington State-commit Grace Sarver for a layin to jump-start a 6-0 spurt to stretch the lead a little.

But Wikstrom later grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled untouched for a layin with 3:28 left to cut the lead to 69-63. West Seattle junior Meghan Fiso scored a layup and nailed a three pointer of her own as part of a 19-8 run to close out the win.

Fiso led her team with 22 points and eight rebounds. Lenzie had 21 points while senior Jasmine Gayles added 17. Sarver, who didn’t start due to a team-rule violation, had 11 points and six steals.

“We have to work on our pressure,” Fiso said. “Actually all of our defense needs help. That’s what we’ll be doing in practice. Because we’re small, we have to be scrappy, and we want to tempt (opponents) to shoot the three but also have to adjust (when they do). Because that was annoying.”

West Seattle, which is fifth in The Seattle Times’ rankings, hopes its kinks are fixed by Wednesday when its plays at No. 4 Garfield. The Wildcats (4-0, 4-0) beat the Bulldogs twice last season.

“We’ve been looking forward to the game all season,” West Seattle coach Darnell Taylor said. “That’s why I’ve been harping on defense, trying to get them ready. It’s a big matchup. (Garfield) brings the same type of energy that we do, so it’s a game where we’ll see where we’re at.”

Offensively, West Seattle knows it’s talented. The Wildcats have even more shooters after senior Anissa Babitu worked on her scoring during the offseason and freshman Ciera Jorge is gaining confidence.

Now the Wildcats just need the defense to match.

“This was a warmup,” Fiso said.