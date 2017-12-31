The Bears and the Wildcats head into 2018 with a combined 15-0 record after the first month of the season.

Class 4A Top 10

1. Central Valley Bears (9-0)

Next: Gonzaga Prep, at Lewis and Clark

2. Eastlake Wolves (9-0)

Next: at Bothell, at North Creek

3. Moses Lake Chiefs (9-0)

Next: at Eastmont, at West Valley-Yakima

4. Kentridge Chargers (7-1)

Next: at Kentwood, at Tahoma

5. Lake Stevens Vikings (7-1)

Next: at Mariner, Cascade

6. Woodinville Falcons (7-2)

Next: Issaquah, at Newport

7. Sunnyside Grizzlies (7-3)

Next: Eisenhower, Wenatchee

8. Bellarmine Prep Lions  (7-3)

Next: Sumner, at Emerald Ridge

9. Todd Beamer Titans (7-2)

Next: Federal Way, Enumclaw

10.  Chiawana Riverhawks (7-3)

Next: Southridge, at Hanford

Class 3A Top 10

1. West Seattle Wildcats (6-0)

Next: Franklin, at Garfield

2. Kamiakin Braves (9-1)

Next: at Hanford, Richland

3. Prairie Falcons (6-2)

Next: at Evergreen, at Hudson’s Bay

4. Lincoln Abes (7-1)

Next: Spanaway Lake, at Bethel

5. Seattle Prep Panthers (6-1)

Next: at Bainbridge, Cleveland

6. Bethel Braves (9-0)

Next: at Bonney Lake, Lincoln

7. Garfield Bulldogs (7-2)

Next: at Roosevelt, West Seattle

8. Snohomish Panthers (8-2)

Next: Everett, Meadowdale

9. Redmond Mustangs (11-0)

Next: at Interlake, Juanita

10. Stanwood Spartans (6-3)

Next: at Edmonds-Woodway, at Oak Harbor

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.