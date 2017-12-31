The Bears and the Wildcats head into 2018 with a combined 15-0 record after the first month of the season.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Central Valley Bears (9-0)
Next: Gonzaga Prep, at Lewis and Clark
2. Eastlake Wolves (9-0)
Next: at Bothell, at North Creek
3. Moses Lake Chiefs (9-0)
Next: at Eastmont, at West Valley-Yakima
4. Kentridge Chargers (7-1)
Next: at Kentwood, at Tahoma
5. Lake Stevens Vikings (7-1)
Next: at Mariner, Cascade
6. Woodinville Falcons (7-2)
Next: Issaquah, at Newport
7. Sunnyside Grizzlies (7-3)
Next: Eisenhower, Wenatchee
8. Bellarmine Prep Lions (7-3)
Next: Sumner, at Emerald Ridge
9. Todd Beamer Titans (7-2)
Next: Federal Way, Enumclaw
10. Chiawana Riverhawks (7-3)
Next: Southridge, at Hanford
Class 3A Top 10
1. West Seattle Wildcats (6-0)
Next: Franklin, at Garfield
2. Kamiakin Braves (9-1)
Next: at Hanford, Richland
3. Prairie Falcons (6-2)
Next: at Evergreen, at Hudson’s Bay
4. Lincoln Abes (7-1)
Next: Spanaway Lake, at Bethel
5. Seattle Prep Panthers (6-1)
Next: at Bainbridge, Cleveland
6. Bethel Braves (9-0)
Next: at Bonney Lake, Lincoln
7. Garfield Bulldogs (7-2)
Next: at Roosevelt, West Seattle
8. Snohomish Panthers (8-2)
Next: Everett, Meadowdale
9. Redmond Mustangs (11-0)
Next: at Interlake, Juanita
10. Stanwood Spartans (6-3)
Next: at Edmonds-Woodway, at Oak Harbor
