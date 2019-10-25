By

Friday’s Scores

Aberdeen 50, Rochester 6

Asotin 10, Liberty (Spangle) 6

Auburn Riverside 62, Hazen 0

Ballard 49, Bainbridge 20

Cashmere 43, College Place 19

Colville 49, Medical Lake 8

Deer Park 23, Freeman 0

Dufur, Ore. 72, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 30

Edmonds-Woodway 49, Everett 7

Emerald Ridge 42, Heritage 8

Evergreen (Vancouver) 42, Hudson’s Bay 14

Evergreen Lutheran 82, Muckleshoot Tribal School 6

Kalama 56, Wahkiakum 10

King’s Way Christian School 49, Stevenson 0

La Center 28, Columbia (White Salmon) 14

La Salle 51, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0

Lynden 34, Blaine 7

Lynden Christian 34, Nooksack Valley 6

Marysville-Getchell 41, Shorewood 12

Montesano 55, Tenino 0

North Kitsap 42, Port Angeles 6

Onalaska 22, Adna 14

Orting 28, Franklin Pierce 27

Peninsula 42, Gig Harbor 3

Rainier 57, Morton/White Pass 8

Reardan 23, Colfax 22

Royal 67, River View 0

Sandpoint, Idaho 56, Evergreen (Seattle) 6

Shadle Park 42, Rogers (Spokane) 6

South Bend 52, Mary Knight 12

Sumner 31, Bellarmine Prep 21

Tri-Cities Prep 54, Brewster 6

Waterville-Mansfield 14, Pateros 12

Wenatchee 28, Sunnyside 0

West Valley (Spokane) 33, Cheney 27

Woodland 20, Columbia River 13

Yelm 72, Shelton 0

Thursday’s Scores

Camas 21, Skyview 17

Decatur 48, Auburn 22

Federal Way 49, Kentridge 13

Highline 52, Renton 36

Mead 52, University 21

Mt. Spokane 42, North Central 0

Steilacoom 55, River Ridge 20

Washington 37, Clover Park 33

Washington School For The Deaf 75, Wishkah Valley 34

West Valley (Yakima) 52, Davis 34

Woodinville 41, North Creek 7

The Associated Press

