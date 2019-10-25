Friday’s Scores
Aberdeen 50, Rochester 6
Asotin 10, Liberty (Spangle) 6
Auburn Riverside 62, Hazen 0
Ballard 49, Bainbridge 20
Cashmere 43, College Place 19
Colville 49, Medical Lake 8
Deer Park 23, Freeman 0
Dufur, Ore. 72, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 30
Edmonds-Woodway 49, Everett 7
Emerald Ridge 42, Heritage 8
Evergreen (Vancouver) 42, Hudson’s Bay 14
Evergreen Lutheran 82, Muckleshoot Tribal School 6
Kalama 56, Wahkiakum 10
King’s Way Christian School 49, Stevenson 0
La Center 28, Columbia (White Salmon) 14
La Salle 51, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Lynden 34, Blaine 7
Lynden Christian 34, Nooksack Valley 6
Marysville-Getchell 41, Shorewood 12
Montesano 55, Tenino 0
North Kitsap 42, Port Angeles 6
Onalaska 22, Adna 14
Orting 28, Franklin Pierce 27
Peninsula 42, Gig Harbor 3
Rainier 57, Morton/White Pass 8
Reardan 23, Colfax 22
Royal 67, River View 0
Sandpoint, Idaho 56, Evergreen (Seattle) 6
Shadle Park 42, Rogers (Spokane) 6
South Bend 52, Mary Knight 12
Sumner 31, Bellarmine Prep 21
Tri-Cities Prep 54, Brewster 6
Waterville-Mansfield 14, Pateros 12
Wenatchee 28, Sunnyside 0
West Valley (Spokane) 33, Cheney 27
Woodland 20, Columbia River 13
Yelm 72, Shelton 0
Thursday’s Scores
Camas 21, Skyview 17
Decatur 48, Auburn 22
Federal Way 49, Kentridge 13
Highline 52, Renton 36
Mead 52, University 21
Mt. Spokane 42, North Central 0
Steilacoom 55, River Ridge 20
Washington 37, Clover Park 33
Washington School For The Deaf 75, Wishkah Valley 34
West Valley (Yakima) 52, Davis 34
Woodinville 41, North Creek 7
