Saturday’s Scores
Castle Rock 46, Seton Catholic 23
Kennedy Catholic 69, Kentwood 36
La Conner 28, Bellevue Christian 20
Oakville 24, Lake Quinault 21
Quilcene def. Tacoma Baptist, forfeit
Rainier Christian 42, Seattle Lutheran 0
Squalicum 56, Oak Harbor 21
Todd Beamer 20, Auburn Mountainview 15
Friday’s Scores
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 50, Rochester 6
Archbishop Murphy 27, Sedro-Woolley 14
Asotin 10, Liberty (Spangle) 6
Auburn Riverside 62, Hazen 0
Ballard 49, Bainbridge 20
Bellevue 28, Juanita 0
Bethel 34, Bonney Lake 0
Bothell 24, Inglemoor 0
Capital 14, Central Kitsap 8
Cashmere 43, College Place 19
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14, Nathan Hale 0
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14, Nathan Hale 0
Cedarcrest 14, Mountlake Terrace 13
Chewelah 42, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6
Chiawana 10, Kamiakin 7
Chief Leschi 22, North Beach 19
Chief Sealth 38, Roosevelt 23
Chimacum 20, Vashon Island 13
Clarkston 34, East Valley (Spokane) 7
Colton 68, Touchet 26
Columbia (Burbank) 47, Dayton-Waitsburg 8
Colville 49, Medical Lake 8
Connell 33, Kiona-Benton 0
Coupeville 18, Anacortes 7
Deer Park 23, Freeman 0
Dufur, Ore. 72, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 30
East Valley (Yakima) 26, Ephrata 14
Eastlake 14, Redmond 7
Eastmont 56, Eisenhower 27
Eastside Catholic 42, Blanchet 7
Eatonville 26, Fife 18
Edmonds-Woodway 49, Everett 7
Ellensburg 44, Quincy 0
Elma 27, Forks 24
Emerald Ridge 42, Heritage 8
Enumclaw 28, Tahoma 3
Evergreen (Vancouver) 42, Hudson’s Bay 14
Evergreen Lutheran 82, Muckleshoot Tribal School 6
Ferndale 54, Stanwood 19
Ferris 20, Lewis and Clark 14
Fort Vancouver 26, Life Christian Academy 8
Friday Harbor 32, Concrete 15
Goldendale 47, Highland 0
Gonzaga Prep 28, Central Valley 21
Graham-Kapowsin 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 0
Hockinson 34, Washougal 16
Kalama 56, Wahkiakum 10
Kelso 29, Mountain View 28
Kennewick 19, Richland 14
Kennewick 19, Richland 14
King’s 34, Sultan 13
King’s Way Christian School 49, Stevenson 0
Kingston 28, North Mason 20
Klahowya 27, Port Townsend 0
La Center 28, Columbia (White Salmon) 14
La Salle 51, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Lake Roosevelt 37, Tonasket 6
Lake Stevens 70, Jackson 0
Lake Washington 35, Interlake 0
Lakewood 44, Burlington-Edison 6
Liberty 21, Mercer Island 0
Liberty Bell 36, Bridgeport 28
Lincoln 42, Lakes 21
Lindbergh 42, Foss 0
Lynden 34, Blaine 7
Lynden Christian 34, Nooksack Valley 6
Mariner 45, Cascade (Everett) 28
Mark Morris 42, R.A. Long 7
Marysville-Getchell 41, Shorewood 12
Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Arlington 14
Monroe 32, Glacier Peak 10
Montesano 55, Tenino 0
Mossyrock 27, Toutle Lake 12
Mount Baker 43, Meridian 21
Mount Si 29, Newport-Bellevue 14
Mount Tahoma 41, Stadium 12
Mount Vernon 54, Kamiak 30
Mt. Rainier 42, Kent Meridian 0
Naselle 40, Lummi 26
Neah Bay 44, Crescent 12
North Kitsap 42, Port Angeles 6
O’Dea 35, Garfield 7
Odessa 92, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 6
Okanogan 42, Cascade (Leavenworth) 7
Olympia 49, South Kitsap 6
Olympic 49, Bremerton 14
Omak 41, Chelan 17
Onalaska 22, Adna 14
Oroville 41, Kettle Falls 0
Orting 28, Franklin Pierce 27
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 42, Ocosta 7
Peninsula 42, Gig Harbor 3
Pomeroy 66, Sunnyside Christian 18
Prairie 53, Ridgefield 12
Prosser 73, Wapato 7
Pullman 13, Othello 7
Puyallup 40, Curtis 6
Rainier 57, Morton/White Pass 8
Raymond 24, Ilwaco 8
Reardan 23, Colfax 22
Riverside 28, Newport 14
Royal 67, River View 0
Sandpoint, Idaho 56, Evergreen (Seattle) 6
Selah 52, Grandview 12
Sequim 14, Hoquiam 12
Shadle Park 42, Rogers (Spokane) 6
Shorecrest 35, Lynnwood 7
Snohomish 58, Meadowdale 14
South Bend 52, Mary Knight 12
South Whidbey 42, Granite Falls 14
Southridge 21, Moses Lake 17
Spanaway Lake 17, Wilson 16
Sumner 31, Bellarmine Prep 21
Tekoa/Rosalia 62, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 20
Thomas Jefferson 40, Kentlake 32
Timberline 34, North Thurston 14
Toledo 32, Winlock 13
Tri-Cities Prep 54, Brewster 6
Tumwater 59, Black Hills 0
Union 52, Battle Ground 6
W. F. West 49, Centralia 14
Wahluke 48, Warden 6
Walla Walla 35, Pasco 21
Waterville-Mansfield 14, Pateros 12
Wenatchee 28, Sunnyside 0
West Valley (Spokane) 33, Cheney 27
White River 28, Foster 7
White Swan 42, Liberty Christian 29
Wilbur-Creston 72, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 19
Woodland 20, Columbia River 13
Yelm 72, Shelton 0
Zillah 23, Toppenish 21
Thursday’s Scores
Camas 21, Skyview 17
Decatur 48, Auburn 22
Federal Way 49, Kentridge 13
Highline 52, Renton 36
Mead 52, University 21
Mt. Spokane 42, North Central 0
Steilacoom 55, River Ridge 20
Washington 37, Clover Park 33
Washington School For The Deaf 75, Wishkah Valley 34
West Valley (Yakima) 52, Davis 34
Woodinville 41, North Creek 7
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.