Saturday’s Scores

Castle Rock 46, Seton Catholic 23

Kennedy Catholic 69, Kentwood 36

La Conner 28, Bellevue Christian 20

Oakville 24, Lake Quinault 21

Quilcene def. Tacoma Baptist, forfeit

Rainier Christian 42, Seattle Lutheran 0

Squalicum 56, Oak Harbor 21

Todd Beamer 20, Auburn Mountainview 15

Friday’s Scores

Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 50, Rochester 6

Archbishop Murphy 27, Sedro-Woolley 14

Asotin 10, Liberty (Spangle) 6

Auburn Riverside 62, Hazen 0

Ballard 49, Bainbridge 20

Bellevue 28, Juanita 0

Bethel 34, Bonney Lake 0

Bothell 24, Inglemoor 0

Capital 14, Central Kitsap 8

Cashmere 43, College Place 19

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14, Nathan Hale 0

Cedarcrest 14, Mountlake Terrace 13

Chewelah 42, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6

Chiawana 10, Kamiakin 7

Chief Leschi 22, North Beach 19

Chief Sealth 38, Roosevelt 23

Chimacum 20, Vashon Island 13

Clarkston 34, East Valley (Spokane) 7

Colton 68, Touchet 26

Columbia (Burbank) 47, Dayton-Waitsburg 8

Colville 49, Medical Lake 8

Connell 33, Kiona-Benton 0

Coupeville 18, Anacortes 7

Deer Park 23, Freeman 0

Dufur, Ore. 72, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 30

East Valley (Yakima) 26, Ephrata 14

Eastlake 14, Redmond 7

Eastmont 56, Eisenhower 27

Eastside Catholic 42, Blanchet 7

Eatonville 26, Fife 18

Edmonds-Woodway 49, Everett 7

Ellensburg 44, Quincy 0

Elma 27, Forks 24

Emerald Ridge 42, Heritage 8

Enumclaw 28, Tahoma 3

Evergreen (Vancouver) 42, Hudson’s Bay 14

Evergreen Lutheran 82, Muckleshoot Tribal School 6

Ferndale 54, Stanwood 19

Ferris 20, Lewis and Clark 14

Fort Vancouver 26, Life Christian Academy 8

Friday Harbor 32, Concrete 15

Goldendale 47, Highland 0

Gonzaga Prep 28, Central Valley 21

Graham-Kapowsin 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 0

Hockinson 34, Washougal 16

Kalama 56, Wahkiakum 10

Kelso 29, Mountain View 28

Kennewick 19, Richland 14

King’s 34, Sultan 13

King’s Way Christian School 49, Stevenson 0

Kingston 28, North Mason 20

Klahowya 27, Port Townsend 0

La Center 28, Columbia (White Salmon) 14

La Salle 51, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0

Lake Roosevelt 37, Tonasket 6

Lake Stevens 70, Jackson 0

Lake Washington 35, Interlake 0

Lakewood 44, Burlington-Edison 6

Liberty 21, Mercer Island 0

Liberty Bell 36, Bridgeport 28

Lincoln 42, Lakes 21

Lindbergh 42, Foss 0

Lynden 34, Blaine 7

Lynden Christian 34, Nooksack Valley 6

Mariner 45, Cascade (Everett) 28

Mark Morris 42, R.A. Long 7

Marysville-Getchell 41, Shorewood 12

Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Arlington 14

Monroe 32, Glacier Peak 10

Montesano 55, Tenino 0

Mossyrock 27, Toutle Lake 12

Mount Baker 43, Meridian 21

Mount Si 29, Newport-Bellevue 14

Mount Tahoma 41, Stadium 12

Mount Vernon 54, Kamiak 30

Mt. Rainier 42, Kent Meridian 0

Naselle 40, Lummi 26

Neah Bay 44, Crescent 12

North Kitsap 42, Port Angeles 6

O’Dea 35, Garfield 7

Odessa 92, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 6

Okanogan 42, Cascade (Leavenworth) 7

Olympia 49, South Kitsap 6

Olympic 49, Bremerton 14

Omak 41, Chelan 17

Onalaska 22, Adna 14

Oroville 41, Kettle Falls 0

Orting 28, Franklin Pierce 27

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 42, Ocosta 7

Peninsula 42, Gig Harbor 3

Pomeroy 66, Sunnyside Christian 18

Prairie 53, Ridgefield 12

Prosser 73, Wapato 7

Pullman 13, Othello 7

Puyallup 40, Curtis 6

Rainier 57, Morton/White Pass 8

Raymond 24, Ilwaco 8

Reardan 23, Colfax 22

Riverside 28, Newport 14

Royal 67, River View 0

Sandpoint, Idaho 56, Evergreen (Seattle) 6

Selah 52, Grandview 12

Sequim 14, Hoquiam 12

Shadle Park 42, Rogers (Spokane) 6

Shorecrest 35, Lynnwood 7

Snohomish 58, Meadowdale 14

South Bend 52, Mary Knight 12

South Whidbey 42, Granite Falls 14

Southridge 21, Moses Lake 17

Spanaway Lake 17, Wilson 16

Sumner 31, Bellarmine Prep 21

Tekoa/Rosalia 62, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 20

Thomas Jefferson 40, Kentlake 32

Timberline 34, North Thurston 14

Toledo 32, Winlock 13

Tri-Cities Prep 54, Brewster 6

Tumwater 59, Black Hills 0

Union 52, Battle Ground 6

W. F. West 49, Centralia 14

Wahluke 48, Warden 6

Walla Walla 35, Pasco 21

Waterville-Mansfield 14, Pateros 12

Wenatchee 28, Sunnyside 0

West Valley (Spokane) 33, Cheney 27

White River 28, Foster 7

White Swan 42, Liberty Christian 29

Wilbur-Creston 72, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 19

Woodland 20, Columbia River 13

Yelm 72, Shelton 0

Zillah 23, Toppenish 21

Thursday’s Scores

Camas 21, Skyview 17

Decatur 48, Auburn 22

Federal Way 49, Kentridge 13

Highline 52, Renton 36

Mead 52, University 21

Mt. Spokane 42, North Central 0

Steilacoom 55, River Ridge 20

Washington 37, Clover Park 33

Washington School For The Deaf 75, Wishkah Valley 34

West Valley (Yakima) 52, Davis 34

Woodinville 41, North Creek 7

