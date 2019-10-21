Nathan Joyce
By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Class 4A Top 10

1. Lake Stevens Vikings (7-0)

Beat Cascade 48-0. Next: at Jackson

2. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (7-0)

Beat Curtis 62-0. Next: at Rogers

3. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (7-0)

Beat Auburn Mountainview 60-10. Next: Kentwood

4. Camas Papermakers (7-0)

Beat Battle Ground 41-14. Next: at Skyview

5. Woodinville Falcons (6-1)

Beat Inglemoor 48-7. Next: at North Creek

6. Puyallup Vikings (6-1)

Beat South Kitsap 62-0. Next: at Curtis

7. Chiawana Riverhawks (6-1)

Beat Southridge 61-6. Next: Kamiakin

8. Eastlake Wolves (6-1)

Beat Newport 34-13. Next: Redmond

9. Bothell Cougars (5-2)

Beat Redmond 35-14. Next: Inglemoor

10. Mead Panthers (5-2)

Beat Central Valley 35-19. Next: University

Class 3A Top 10

1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (7-0)

Beat Rainier Beach 49-12. Next: Garfield

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (6-1)

Beat Seattle Prep 48-35. Next: Blanchet

3. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (5-2)

Beat Mount Tahoma 46-0. Next: at Lakes

4. Bellevue Wolverines (5-2)

Beat Liberty 42-7. Next: at Juanita

5. Bethel Braves (5-2)

Beat Stadium 58-7. Next: Bonney Lake

6. Kennewick Lions (6-1)

Beat Walla Walla 28-14. Next: at Richland

7. Mount Spokane Wildcats (5-2)

Beat Rogers 71-0. Next: North Central

8. Lakes Lancers (5-1)

Beat Spanaway Lake 12-7. Next: Lincoln

9. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (7-0)

Beat Ferndale 42-14. Next: at Arlington

10. Kamiakin Braves (6-1)

Beat Richland 30-7. Next: at Chiawana

Class 2A Top 10

1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (7-0)

Beat WF West 34-0. Next: Black Hills

3. Steilacoom Sentinels (5-2)

Beat Eatonville 35-14. Next: at River Ridge

2. Hockinson Hawks (6-1)

Beat Kelso 21-14. Next: Washougal

4. Liberty Patriots (5-2)

Lost to Bellevue 42-7. Next: Mercer Island

5. Lynden Lions (5-2)

Lost to Sedro-Woolley 14-7. Next: Blaine

6. Lakewood Cougars (6-1)

Beat Blaine 34-16. Next: at Burlington-Edison

7. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (5-2)

Beat Burlington-Edison 28-13. Next: at Sedro-Woolley

8. WF West Bearcats (6-1)

Lost to Tumwater 34-0. Next: Centralia

9. Clarkston Bantams (6-1)

Beat Cheney 26-13. Next: East Valley-Spokane

10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs (6-1)

Beat Lynden 14-7. Next: Archbishop Murphy

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @NathanAJoyce.

