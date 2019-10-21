Class 4A Top 10
1. Lake Stevens Vikings (7-0)
Beat Cascade 48-0. Next: at Jackson
2. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (7-0)
Beat Curtis 62-0. Next: at Rogers
3. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (7-0)
Beat Auburn Mountainview 60-10. Next: Kentwood
4. Camas Papermakers (7-0)
Beat Battle Ground 41-14. Next: at Skyview
5. Woodinville Falcons (6-1)
Beat Inglemoor 48-7. Next: at North Creek
6. Puyallup Vikings (6-1)
Beat South Kitsap 62-0. Next: at Curtis
7. Chiawana Riverhawks (6-1)
Beat Southridge 61-6. Next: Kamiakin
8. Eastlake Wolves (6-1)
Beat Newport 34-13. Next: Redmond
9. Bothell Cougars (5-2)
Beat Redmond 35-14. Next: Inglemoor
10. Mead Panthers (5-2)
Beat Central Valley 35-19. Next: University
Class 3A Top 10
1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (7-0)
Beat Rainier Beach 49-12. Next: Garfield
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (6-1)
Beat Seattle Prep 48-35. Next: Blanchet
3. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (5-2)
Beat Mount Tahoma 46-0. Next: at Lakes
4. Bellevue Wolverines (5-2)
Beat Liberty 42-7. Next: at Juanita
5. Bethel Braves (5-2)
Beat Stadium 58-7. Next: Bonney Lake
6. Kennewick Lions (6-1)
Beat Walla Walla 28-14. Next: at Richland
7. Mount Spokane Wildcats (5-2)
Beat Rogers 71-0. Next: North Central
8. Lakes Lancers (5-1)
Beat Spanaway Lake 12-7. Next: Lincoln
9. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (7-0)
Beat Ferndale 42-14. Next: at Arlington
10. Kamiakin Braves (6-1)
Beat Richland 30-7. Next: at Chiawana
Class 2A Top 10
1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (7-0)
Beat WF West 34-0. Next: Black Hills
3. Steilacoom Sentinels (5-2)
Beat Eatonville 35-14. Next: at River Ridge
2. Hockinson Hawks (6-1)
Beat Kelso 21-14. Next: Washougal
4. Liberty Patriots (5-2)
Lost to Bellevue 42-7. Next: Mercer Island
5. Lynden Lions (5-2)
Lost to Sedro-Woolley 14-7. Next: Blaine
6. Lakewood Cougars (6-1)
Beat Blaine 34-16. Next: at Burlington-Edison
7. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (5-2)
Beat Burlington-Edison 28-13. Next: at Sedro-Woolley
8. WF West Bearcats (6-1)
Lost to Tumwater 34-0. Next: Centralia
9. Clarkston Bantams (6-1)
Beat Cheney 26-13. Next: East Valley-Spokane
10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs (6-1)
Beat Lynden 14-7. Next: Archbishop Murphy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.