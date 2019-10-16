Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (9) 6-0 99
2. Kennedy Catholic 6-0 84
3. Camas (1) 6-0 80
4. Graham-Kapowsin 6-0 75
5. Puyallup 5-1 49
6. Woodinville 5-1 42
7. Chiawana 5-1 36
8. Central Valley 5-1 28
9. Eastlake 5-1 27
10. Skyview 5-1 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Bothell 12.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (9) 6-0 90
2. Eastside Catholic 5-1 78
3. Lincoln 4-2 70
4. Bethel 4-2 55
5. Bellevue 4-2 49
6. Mountain View 5-1 45
7. Lakes 4-1 24
8. Mt. Spokane 5-1 20
9. Marysville-Pilchuck 6-0 18
10. Kamiakin 5-1 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Kennewick 12. Peninsula 7.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (11) 6-0 110
2. Lynden 5-1 98
3. Hockinson 5-1 83
4. Steilacoom 4-2 68
5. W. F. West 6-0 62
6. Archbishop Murphy 4-2 53
7. Lakewood 5-1 47
8. Clarkston 5-1 36
9. Liberty (Issaquah) 5-1 24
10. Franklin Pierce 5-1 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (6) 6-0 87
2. Mount Baker (3) 6-0 84
3. Zillah 6-0 69
4. La Salle 6-0 62
5. Deer Park 6-0 44
6. Lynden Christian 5-1 43
7. LaCenter 6-0 33
8. Cascade Christian 5-0 31
9. Montesano 6-0 30
10. Colville 4-2 6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (9) 6-0 99
2. Onalaska (1) 6-0 91
3. Kalama 4-2 77
4. Asotin 6-0 68
5. Tri-Cities Prep 5-1 45
6. Colfax 5-1 36
7. Adna 4-2 30
8. Columbia (Burbank) 6-0 26
9. Liberty (Spangle) 4-2 20
10. Lake Roosevelt 5-1 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: Ocosta 17. Friday Harbor 11.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7) 5-0 79
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) 6-0 73
3. Naselle 6-0 64
4. Entiat 5-1 42
5. Neah Bay 5-1 37
Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 25.
