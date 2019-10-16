By

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (9)                6-0  99

2. Kennedy Catholic                6-0  84

3. Camas (1)                       6-0  80

4. Graham-Kapowsin                 6-0  75

5. Puyallup                        5-1  49

6. Woodinville                     5-1  42

7. Chiawana                        5-1  36

8. Central Valley                  5-1  28

9. Eastlake                        5-1  27

10. Skyview                         5-1  13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Bothell 12.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (9)                       6-0  90

2. Eastside Catholic               5-1  78

3. Lincoln                         4-2  70

4. Bethel                          4-2  55

5. Bellevue                        4-2  49

6. Mountain View                   5-1  45

7. Lakes                           4-1  24

8. Mt. Spokane                     5-1  20

9. Marysville-Pilchuck             6-0  18

10. Kamiakin                        5-1  13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Kennewick 12. Peninsula 7.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (11)                   6-0  110

2. Lynden                          5-1  98

3. Hockinson                       5-1  83

4. Steilacoom                      4-2  68

5. W. F. West                      6-0  62

6. Archbishop Murphy               4-2  53

7. Lakewood                        5-1  47

8. Clarkston                       5-1  36

9. Liberty (Issaquah)              5-1  24

10. Franklin Pierce                 5-1  9

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1A

1. Royal (6)                       6-0  87

2. Mount Baker (3)                 6-0  84

3. Zillah                          6-0  69

4. La Salle                        6-0  62

5. Deer Park                       6-0  44

6. Lynden Christian                5-1  43

7. LaCenter                        6-0  33

8. Cascade Christian               5-0  31

9. Montesano                       6-0  30

10. Colville                        4-2  6

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (9)                    6-0  99

2. Onalaska (1)                    6-0  91

3. Kalama                          4-2  77

4. Asotin                          6-0  68

5. Tri-Cities Prep                 5-1  45

6. Colfax                          5-1  36

7. Adna                            4-2  30

8. Columbia (Burbank)              6-0  26

9. Liberty (Spangle)               4-2  20

10. Lake Roosevelt                  5-1  18

Others receiving 6 or more points: Ocosta 17. Friday Harbor 11.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (7)                      5-0  79

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1)       6-0  73

3. Naselle                         6-0  64

4. Entiat                          5-1  42

5. Neah Bay                        5-1  37

Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 25.

