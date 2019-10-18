Friday’s Scores
Adna 34, Rainier 24
Archbishop Murphy 28, Burlington-Edison 13
Arlington 40, Everett 7
Auburn 28, Kentridge 14
Bainbridge 10, Chief Sealth 7
Ballard 29, Ingraham 13
Bellarmine Prep 32, Rogers (Puyallup) 20
Bellevue 42, Liberty 7
Bethel 58, Stadium 7
Black Hills 49, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 28
Bonney Lake 23, Wilson 20
Bothell 35, Redmond 14
Bremerton 30, Kingston 20
Camas 41, Battle Ground 14
Cascade Christian def. Vashon Island, forfeit
Cashmere 21, Okanogan 20
Castle Rock 42, Stevenson 0
Cedarcrest 48, Lindbergh 0
Central Kitsap 31, North Thurston 0
Centralia 37, Rochester 13
Charles Wright Academy 21, Klahowya 7
Chelan 13, Cascade (Leavenworth) 6, OT
Chewelah 50, Kettle Falls 6
Chiawana 61, Southridge 6
Clarkston 36, Cheney 13
Cleveland 20, Nathan Hale 14
Colfax 39, Asotin 7
Columbia River 48, R.A. Long 0
Colville 55, Newport 13
Connell 48, Warden 12
Davenport 49, Brewster 16
East Valley (Yakima) 31, Quincy 7
Eastlake 34, Newport-Bellevue 13
Eastside Catholic 48, Seattle Prep 35
Edmonds-Woodway 21, Shorewood 3
Eisenhower 20, Hermiston, Ore. 14
Ellensburg 17, Othello 7
Elma 54, Tenino 7
Emerald Ridge 21, Sumner 14
Enumclaw 21, Todd Beamer 17
Ephrata 30, Selah 20
Evergreen (Vancouver) 40, Mountain View 35
Federal Way 41, Hazen 14
Fife 9, White River 3
Franklin Pierce 45, Foster 36
Freeman 33, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 21
Friday Harbor 30, La Conner 0
Garfield 35, Blanchet 22
Gig Harbor 52, Shelton 0
Glacier Peak 21, Mariner 20
Graham-Kapowsin 62, Curtis 0
Grandview 29, Wapato 0
Granite Falls 45, Sultan 0
Hanford 54, Pasco 18
Hockinson 21, Kelso 14
Ilwaco 12, Fort Vancouver 6
Juanita 21, Interlake 8
Kalama 58, Mossyrock 6
Kamiakin 30, Richland 7
Kentwood 34, Tahoma 24
King’s 52, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 6
King’s Way Christian School 26, Columbia (White Salmon) 16
Kittitas 24, Dayton-Waitsburg 18
La Salle 42, Zillah 14
Lake Roosevelt 43, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 0
Lake Stevens 48, Cascade (Everett) 0
Lake Washington 31, Mercer Island 28, OT
Lakes 12, Spanaway Lake 7
Lakewood 34, Blaine 16
Liberty (Spangle) 21, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0
Liberty Bell 23, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 0
Liberty Christian 21, Mabton 12
Lincoln 46, Mount Tahoma 0
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 71, Colton 28
Lynden Christian 27, Mount Baker 8
Manson 20, Oroville 15
Marysville-Getchell 20, Oak Harbor 13
Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Ferndale 14
Mead 35, Central Valley 19
Meadowdale 20, Shorecrest 14
Meridian 27, Nooksack Valley 18
Monroe 54, Kamiak 0
Montesano 48, Hoquiam 0
Mount Si 55, Skyline 7
Mount Vernon 56, Jackson 9
Mountlake Terrace 21, Bellingham 12
Mt. Rainier 24, Decatur 17
Naselle 58, Darrington 16
Neah Bay 52, Taholah 6
North Creek 38, Issaquah 12
North Kitsap 40, North Mason 7
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 54, Chief Leschi 0
Ocosta 41, Raymond 6
Odessa-Harrington 67, Waterville-Mansfield 0
Olympic 41, Forks 6
Omak 50, Reardan 0
Onalaska 36, Napavine 13
Orting 47, Clover Park 18
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 50, North Beach 0
Peninsula 31, Yelm 28
Pomeroy 62, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6
Port Townsend 36, Concrete 34
Prairie 44, Hudson’s Bay 14
Prosser 25, Toppenish 21
Pullman 28, West Valley (Spokane) 27
Rainier Beach 48, Seattle Prep 35
Rainier Christian 58, Muckleshoot Tribal School 6
Ridgefield 34, Woodland 6
River View 56, Goldendale 0
Riverside 61, Medical Lake 14
Royal 56, Kiona-Benton 0
Sammamish 49, Franklin 0
Sedro-Woolley 14, Lynden 7
Selkirk 62, Springdale 0
Sequim 26, Port Angeles 0
Shadle Park 43, North Central 6
Snohomish 35, Lynnwood 0
South Whidbey 35, Coupeville 7
Squalicum 31, Stanwood 12
Steilacoom 35, Eatonville 14
Sunnyside 29, Eastmont 28
Sunnyside Christian 50, Touchet 20
Tekoa/Rosalia 56, DeSales 36
Timberline 7, Capital 6
Tri-Cities Prep 49, White Swan 26
Tumwater 34, W. F. West 0
Union 56, Heritage 7
University 19, Lewis and Clark 18
Wahluke 21, College Place 14
Washougal 40, Mark Morris 7
Wellpinit 74, Columbia (Hunters) 40
Wenatchee 48, Davis 14
West Valley (Yakima) 51, Moses Lake 0
Winlock 21, Toutle Lake 15
Thursday’s Scores
Auburn Riverside 42, Kentlake 18
Ferris 34, Gonzaga Prep 0
Kennedy Catholic 60, Auburn Mountainview 10
Kennewick 28, Walla Walla 14
Mt. Spokane 71, Rogers (Spokane) 0
Puyallup 62, South Kitsap 0
Skyview 53, Olympia 14
Woodinville 48, Inglemoor 7
