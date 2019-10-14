Class 4A Top 10

1. Lake Stevens Vikings (6-0)

Beat Glacier Peak 41-3. Next: Cascade

2. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (6-0)

Beat South Kitsap 41-0. Next: Curtis

3. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (6-0)

Beat Beamer 49-6. Next: at Auburn Mountainview

4. Camas Papermakers (6-0)

Beat Sumner 52-0. Next: at Battle Ground

5. Woodinville Falcons (5-1)

Lost to Bothell 33-29. Next: Inglemoor

6. Puyallup Vikings (5-1)

Beat Olympia 44-14. Next: South Kitsap

7. Central Valley Bears (5-1)

Beat Mount Spokane 27-7. Next: at Mead

8. Chiawana Riverhawks (5-1)

Beat Hermiston (Ore.) 34-14. Next: Southridge

9. Eastlake Wolves (5-1)

Beat Skyline 31-0. Next: Newport

10. Eastmont Wildcats (6-0)

Beat Davis 42-16. Next: at Sunnyside

Class 3A Top 10

1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (6-0)

Beat Eastside Catholic 28-6. Next: at Rainier Beach

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (5-1)

Lost to O’Dea 28-6. Next: at Seattle Prep

3. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (4-2)

Beat Stadium 56-7. Next: at Mount Tahoma

4. Bellevue Wolverines (4-2)

Beat Interlake 67-6. Next: Liberty

5. Bethel Braves (4-2)

Beat Lakes 35-20. Next: at Stadium

6. Kennewick Lions (5-1)

Beat Pasco 55-20. Next: Walla Walla

7. Mount Spokane Wildcats (4-2)

Lost to Central Valley 27-7. Next: Rogers

8. Lakes Lancers (4-1)

Lost to Bethel 35-30. Next: at Spanaway Lake

9. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (6-0)

Beat Marysville-Getchell 47-7. Next: Ferndale

10. Mountain View Thunder (5-1)

Beat Prairie 23-22. Next: Evergreen

Class 2A Top 10

1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (6-0)

Beat Aberdeen 54-6. Next: WF West

2. Lynden Lions (5-1)

Beat Burlington-Edison 37-6. Next: Sedro-Woolley

3. Steilacoom Sentinels (4-2)

Beat Washington 47-0. Next: Eatonville

4. Hockinson Hawks (5-1)

Beat Mark Morris 49-3. Next: at Kelso

5. Liberty Patriots (5-1)

Lost to Lake Washington 26-10. Next: at Bellevue

6. WF West Bearcats (6-0)

Beat Rochester 70-13. Next: at Tumwater

7. Lakewood Cougars (5-1)

Beat Archbishop Murphy 35-27. Next: at Blaine

8. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (4-2)

Lost to Lakewood 35-27. Next: Burlington-Edison

9. Clarkston Bantams (5-1)

Beat Pullman 23-14. Next: at Cheney

10. Toppenish Wildcats (5-1)

Beat Grandview 37-19. Next: Prosser