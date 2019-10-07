Class 4A Top 10
1. Lake Stevens Vikings (5-0)
Beat Kamiak 61-6. Next: at Glacier Peak
2. Woodinville Falcons (5-0)
Beat Redmond 49-7. Next: at Bothell
3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (5-0)
Beat Olympia 40-7. Next: at South Kitsap
4. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (5-0)
Beat Enumclaw 41-13. Next: at Beamer
5. Camas Papermakers (5-0)
Beat Heritage 65-7. Next: Sumner
6. Puyallup Vikings (4-1)
Beat Union 42-41. Next: at Olympia
7. Central Valley Bears (4-1)
Lost to Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 35-13. Next: at Mount Spokane
8. Enumclaw Hornets (4-1)
Lost to Kennedy Catholic 41-13. Next: Kentwood
9. Eastlake Wolves (4-1)
Beat Mount Si 24-18. Next: at Skyline
10. Union Titans (3-2)
Lost to Puyallup 42-41. Next: Skyvview
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (5-0)
Beat Garfield 42-21. Next: O’Dea
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (5-0)
Beat Seattle Prep 45-13. Next: at Eastside Catholic
3. Lakes Lancers (4-0)
Beat Bonney Lake 35-0. Next: Bethel
4. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (3-2)
Beat Spanaway Lake 48-0. Next: Stadium
5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (4-1)
Beat University 42-6. Next: Central Valley
6. Bellevue Wolverines (3-2)
Beat Lake Washington 42-21. Next: at Interlake
7. Kennewick Lions (4-1)
Beat Davis 42-6. Next: at Pasco
8. Bethel Braves (3-2)
Beat Mount Tahoma 52-0. Next: at Lakes
9. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (5-0)
Beat Stanwood 56-22. Next: at Marysville-Getchell
10. Mountain View Thunder (4-1)
Beat Hudson’s Bay 42-0. Next: at Prairie
Class 2A Top 10
1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (5-0)
Beat Rochester 64-6. Next: Aberdeen
2. Lynden Lions (4-1)
Beat Lakewood 37-6. Next: at Burlington-Edison
3. Liberty Patriots (5-0)
Beat Juanita 14-7. Next: at Lake Washington
4. Steilacoom Sentinels (3-2)
Beat North Kitsap 57-7. Next: Washington
5. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (4-1)
Beat Blaine 43-0. Next: at Lakewood
6. Hockinson Hawks (4-1)
Beat Woodland 41-0. Next: at Mark Morris
7. WF West Bearcats (5-0)
Beat Black Hills 66-7. Next: at Rochester
8. Fife Trojans (4-1)
Beat Washington 49-20. Next: River Ridge
9. Pullman Greyhounds (4-1)
Beat East Valley-Spokane 41-0. Next: at Clarkston
10. Lakewood Cougars (4-1)
Lost to Lynden 37-6. Next: Archbishop Murphy
