Nathan Joyce
By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Class 4A Top 10

1. Lake Stevens Vikings (5-0)

Beat Kamiak 61-6. Next: at Glacier Peak

2. Woodinville Falcons (5-0)

Beat Redmond 49-7. Next: at Bothell

3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (5-0)

Beat Olympia 40-7. Next: at South Kitsap

4. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (5-0)

Beat Enumclaw 41-13. Next: at Beamer

5. Camas Papermakers (5-0)

Beat Heritage 65-7. Next: Sumner

6. Puyallup Vikings (4-1)

Beat Union 42-41. Next: at Olympia

7. Central Valley Bears (4-1)

Lost to Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 35-13. Next: at Mount Spokane

8. Enumclaw Hornets (4-1)

Lost to Kennedy Catholic 41-13. Next: Kentwood

9. Eastlake Wolves (4-1)

Beat Mount Si 24-18. Next: at Skyline

10. Union Titans (3-2)

Lost to Puyallup 42-41. Next: Skyvview

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (5-0)

Beat Garfield 42-21. Next: O’Dea

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (5-0)

Beat Seattle Prep 45-13. Next: at Eastside Catholic

3. Lakes Lancers (4-0)

Beat Bonney Lake 35-0. Next: Bethel

4. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (3-2)

Beat Spanaway Lake 48-0. Next: Stadium

5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (4-1)

Beat University 42-6. Next: Central Valley

6. Bellevue Wolverines (3-2)

Beat Lake Washington 42-21. Next: at Interlake

7. Kennewick Lions (4-1)

Beat Davis 42-6. Next: at Pasco

8. Bethel Braves (3-2)

Beat Mount Tahoma 52-0. Next: at Lakes

9. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (5-0)

Beat Stanwood 56-22. Next: at Marysville-Getchell

10. Mountain View Thunder (4-1)

Beat Hudson’s Bay 42-0. Next: at Prairie

Class 2A Top 10

1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (5-0)

Beat Rochester 64-6. Next: Aberdeen

2. Lynden Lions (4-1)

Beat Lakewood 37-6. Next: at Burlington-Edison

3. Liberty Patriots (5-0)

Beat Juanita 14-7. Next: at Lake Washington

4. Steilacoom Sentinels (3-2)

Beat North Kitsap 57-7. Next: Washington

5. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (4-1)

Beat Blaine 43-0. Next: at Lakewood

6. Hockinson Hawks (4-1)

Beat Woodland 41-0. Next: at Mark Morris

7. WF West Bearcats (5-0)

Beat Black Hills 66-7. Next: at Rochester

8. Fife Trojans (4-1)

Beat Washington 49-20. Next: River Ridge

9. Pullman Greyhounds (4-1)

Beat East Valley-Spokane 41-0. Next: at Clarkston

10. Lakewood Cougars (4-1)

Lost to Lynden 37-6. Next: Archbishop Murphy

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @NathanAJoyce.

