Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (12) 5-0 120
2. Woodinville 5-0 102
3. Kennedy Catholic 5-0 91
4. Camas 5-0 82
5. Graham-Kapowsin 5-0 78
6. Puyallup 4-1 57
7. Chiawana 4-1 31
8. Central Valley 4-1 29
9. Union 3-2 28
10. Eastlake 4-1 21
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (11) 5-0 119
2. O’Dea (1) 5-0 109
3. Lakes 4-0 90
4. Lincoln 3-2 80
5. Mt. Spokane 4-1 60
6. Mountain View 4-1 52
7. Bellevue 3-2 51
8. Bethel 3-2 39
9. Prairie 5-0 16
10. Kamiakin 4-1 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Marysville-Pilchuck 9. Kennewick 8. Peninsula 7.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (13) 5-0 130
2. Lynden 4-1 117
3. Archbishop Murphy 4-1 101
4. Hockinson 4-1 91
5. Steilacoom 3-2 74
6. Liberty (Issaquah) 5-0 66
7. W. F. West 5-0 54
8. Fife 4-1 22
9. Clarkston 4-1 16
10. Lakewood 4-1 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: West Valley (Spokane) 11. Franklin Pierce 8.
Class 1A
1. Royal (7) 5-0 115
2. Mount Baker (5) 5-0 112
3. Zillah 5-0 92
4. La Salle 5-0 75
5. Lynden Christian 4-1 68
6. Deer Park 5-0 51
7. Cascade Christian 4-0 47
8. LaCenter 5-0 41
9. Montesano 5-0 31
†10. Colville 3-2 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (12) 5-0 120
2. Onalaska 5-0 108
3. Tri-Cities Prep 5-0 85
†(tie) Kalama 3-2 85
5. Lake Roosevelt 5-0 66
6. Asotin 4-0 58
7. Adna 3-2 45
8. Toledo 3-2 35
9. Colfax 4-1 32
†10. Liberty (Spangle) 4-1 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (10) 5-0 100
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline 5-0 89
3. Naselle 5-0 72
4. Entiat 5-1 62
5. Neah Bay 4-1 31
Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 20. Lummi 18. Quilcene 8.
