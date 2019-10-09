Nathan Joyce
By
Seattle Times desk editor

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (12)             5-0  120

2. Woodinville                   5-0  102

3. Kennedy Catholic              5-0  91

4. Camas                         5-0  82

5. Graham-Kapowsin               5-0  78

6. Puyallup                      4-1  57

7. Chiawana                      4-1  31

8. Central Valley                4-1  29

9. Union                         3-2  28

10. Eastlake                      4-1  21

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (11)        5-0  119

2. O’Dea (1)                     5-0  109

3. Lakes                         4-0  90

4. Lincoln                       3-2  80

5. Mt. Spokane                   4-1  60

6. Mountain View                 4-1  52

7. Bellevue                      3-2  51

8. Bethel                        3-2  39

9. Prairie                       5-0  16

10. Kamiakin                      4-1  12

Others receiving 6 or more points: Marysville-Pilchuck 9. Kennewick 8. Peninsula 7.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (13)                 5-0  130

2. Lynden                        4-1  117

3. Archbishop Murphy             4-1  101

4. Hockinson                     4-1  91

5. Steilacoom                    3-2  74

6. Liberty (Issaquah)            5-0  66

7. W. F. West                    5-0  54

8. Fife                          4-1  22

9. Clarkston                     4-1  16

10. Lakewood                      4-1  14

Others receiving 6 or more points: West Valley (Spokane) 11. Franklin Pierce 8.

Class 1A

1. Royal (7)                     5-0  115

2. Mount Baker (5)               5-0  112

3. Zillah                        5-0  92

4. La Salle                      5-0  75

5. Lynden Christian              4-1  68

6. Deer Park                     5-0  51

7. Cascade Christian             4-0  47

8. LaCenter                      5-0  41

9. Montesano                     5-0  31

†10. Colville                      3-2  16

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (12)                 5-0  120

2. Onalaska                      5-0  108

3. Tri-Cities Prep               5-0  85

†(tie) Kalama                      3-2  85

5. Lake Roosevelt                5-0  66

6. Asotin                        4-0  58

7. Adna                          3-2  45

8. Toledo                        3-2  35

9. Colfax                        4-1  32

†10. Liberty (Spangle)             4-1  10

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (10)                   5-0  100

2. Almira Coulee-Hartline        5-0  89

3. Naselle                       5-0  72

4. Entiat                        5-1  62

5. Neah Bay                      4-1  31

Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 20. Lummi 18. Quilcene 8.

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @NathanAJoyce.

