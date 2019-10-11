By

Friday’s Scores

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Waterville-Mansfield 16

Anacortes 58, Bellingham 0

Arlington 43, Oak Harbor 8

Asotin 48, Kittitas 12

Auburn Riverside 55, Kentridge 14

Baker, Ore. 30, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 14

Ballard 45, Roosevelt 0

Bellarmine Prep 28, Curtis 17

Bellevue 67, Interlake 6

Bellevue Christian 41, Port Townsend 14

Bethel 35, Lakes 30

Bothell 33, Woodinville 29

Bremerton 26, Port Angeles 6

Brewster 32, Oroville 20

Bridgeport 42, Pateros 40

Camas 52, Sumner 0

Cascade (Everett) 39, Kamiak 14

Cashmere 28, Chelan 18

Castle Rock 41, King’s Way Christian School 33

Central Valley 27, Mt. Spokane 7

Centralia 25, Black Hills 22

Charles Wright Academy 55, Chief Leschi 6

Cheney 21, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Chewelah 21, Lake Roosevelt 18

Chiawana 34, Hermiston, Ore. 14

Chief Sealth 27, Lakeside (Seattle) 13

Clarkston 23, Pullman 14

Cleveland 18, West Seattle 16

Colfax 33, Liberty (Spangle) 20

Columbia (Burbank) 34, Tri-Cities Prep 28

Colville 34, Riverside 28, OT

Coupeville 32, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 24

Davenport 45, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14

DeSales 64, Sunnyside Christian 6

Eastlake 31, Skyline 0

Eastmont 42, Davis 16

Eatonville 48, Foster 20

Eisenhower 24, Moses Lake 7

Emerald Ridge 28, Rogers (Puyallup) 23

Ephrata 38, Quincy 0

Federal Way 35, Decatur 16

Franklin Pierce 34, Clover Park 7

Friday Harbor 57, Foss 0

Gig Harbor 38, Capital 14

Graham-Kapowsin 41, South Kitsap 0

Granite Falls 16, King’s 7

Highland 27, Cle Elum/Roslyn 6

Highline 34, Evergreen (Seattle) 0

Hockinson 49, Mark Morris 3

Hoquiam 32, Elma 7

Hudson’s Bay 27, Fort Vancouver 13

Ingraham 42, Bainbridge 21

Juanita 19, Mercer Island 8

Kalama 42, Toledo 6

Kamiakin 37, Walla Walla 27

Kelso 47, Evergreen (Vancouver) 27

Kennewick 55, Pasco 20

Kentwood 42, Enumclaw 14

Kiona-Benton 47, McLoughlin/Griswold, Ore. 20

Klahowya 43, Vashon Island 0

La Center 49, Stevenson 0

La Conner 21, Concrete 14

La Salle 68, North Mason 8

Lake Stevens 41, Glacier Peak 3

Lake Washington 26, Liberty 10

Lakeland, Idaho 35, West Valley (Spokane) 28

Lakewood 35, Archbishop Murphy 27

Liberty Christian 20, Dayton-Waitsburg 14

Lincoln 56, Stadium 7

Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 70, Yakama Tribal 8

Lynden 37, Burlington-Edison 6

Lynden Christian 38, Meridian 14

Lynnwood 31, Shorewood 14

Manson 51, Kettle Falls 26

Marysville-Pilchuck 47, Marysville-Getchell 7

Mead 63, Marina-Huntington Beach, Calif. 27

Meadowdale 29, Everett 15

Monroe 56, Jackson 7

Montesano 45, Woodland 6

Mount Baker 57, Nooksack Valley 7

Mount Si 34, Issaquah 0

Mount Vernon 33, Mariner 7

Mountlake Terrace 41, Sultan 12

Naches Valley 51, Goldendale 20

Napavine 56, Morton/White Pass 0

Neah Bay 70, Darrington 22

Newport 35, Medical Lake 12

North Creek 35, Redmond 20

North Kitsap 49, Kingston 32

O’Dea 28, Eastside Catholic 6

Ocosta 12, Ilwaco 7

Okanogan 48, Freeman 7

Onalaska 54, Rainier 22

Orting 28, White River 6

Othello 35, East Valley (Yakima) 13

Peninsula 27, Central Kitsap 7

Pomeroy 60, Springdale 38

Prosser 21, Ellensburg 6

Puyallup 44, Olympia 14

Rainier Christian 42, Tacoma Baptist 12

Raymond 42, North Beach 6

Reardan 35, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13

Renton 40, Lindbergh 21

Richland 37, Southridge 7

Ridgefield 62, R.A. Long 0

River Ridge 42, Fife 25

River View 40, Wahluke 16

Royal 34, Connell 0

Seattle Prep 29, Blanchet 10

Sedro-Woolley 42, Blaine 2

Sehome 35, Cedarcrest 14

Selkirk 84, Columbia (Hunters) 6

Sequim 37, Olympic 14

Shadle Park 20, Lewis and Clark 6

Shorecrest 42, Stanwood 0

Skyview 30, Union 3

Snohomish 24, Edmonds-Woodway 14

Spanaway Lake 42, Bonney Lake 14

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 12, Touchet 0

Steilacoom 47, Washington 0

Tekoa/Rosalia 64, Colton 20

Timberline 55, Shelton 14

Toppenish 37, Grandview 13

Tumwater 54, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 8

W. F. West 70, Rochester 13

Wahkiakum 7, Toutle Lake 6

Warden 42, College Place 22

Washougal 47, Columbia River 6

Wellpinit 46, Inchelium 20

Wenatchee 13, West Valley (Yakima) 10

White Swan 44, Mabton 20

Wilson 48, Mount Tahoma 0

Winlock 46, Mossyrock 0

Yelm 57, North Thurston 0

Zillah 76, Granger 0

Thursday’s Scores

Auburn 47, Kent Meridian 6

Battle Ground 40, Heritage 35

Deer Park 49, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7

Ferris 48, North Central 0

Hazen 40, Kentlake 35

Inglemoor 28, Newport-Bellevue 21

Kennedy 49, Todd Beamer 6

Mountain View 23, Prairie 22

Selah 45, Wapato 26

University 28, Rogers (Spokane) 7

Washington School For The Deaf 60, Lake Quinault 12

The Associated Press

