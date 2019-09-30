Class 4A Top 10

1. Lake Stevens Vikings (4-0)

Beat Mount Vernon 77-0. Next: at Kamiak

2. Woodinville Falcons (4-0)

Beat Mount Si 7-3. Next: Redmond

3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (4-0)

Beat Puyallup 27-13. Next: Olympia

4. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (4-0)

Beat Tahoma 48-0. Next: at Enumclaw

5. Camas Papermakers (4-0)

Beat Bellevue 24-7. Next: Heritage

6. Puyallup Vikings (3-1)

Lost to Graham-Kapowsin 27-13. Next: Union

7. Central Valley Bears (4-0)

Beat Lewis & Clark 31-28. Next: Coeur d’Alene (Idaho)

8. Enumclaw Hornets (4-0)

Beat Auburn Mountainview 38-20. Next: Kennedy Catholic

9. Mount Si Wildcats (3-1)

Lost to Woodinville 7-3. Next: at Eastlake

10. Union Titans (3-1)

Beat Central Valley 21-20. Next: at Puyallup

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (4-0)

Beat Rainier Beach 43-6. Next: at Garfield

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (4-0)

Beat Blanchet 27-0. Next: Seattle Prep

3. Lakes Lancers (3-0)

Beat Stadium 67-0. Next: Bonney Lake

4. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (2-2)

Beat Bonney Lake 47-0. Next: Spanaway Lake

5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (3-1)

Lost to Mead 34-28. Next: at University

6. Bellevue Wolverines (2-2)

Lost to Camas 24-7. Next: Lake Washington

7. Kennewick Lions (3-1)

Beat Kamiakin 42-18. Next: at Davis

8. Bethel Braves (2-2)

Beat Wilson 49-0. Next: Mount Tahoma

9. Kelso Higlanders (4-0)

Beat Heritage 41-7. Next: at Prairie

10. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (4-0)

Beat Lake Washington 33-14. Next: Stanwood

Class 2A Top 10

1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (4-0)

Beat Clackamas (Ore.) 35-19. Next: Rochester

2. Lynden Lions (3-1)

Beat Archbishop Murphy 10-7. Next: Lakewood

3. Liberty Patriots (4-0)

Beat Interlake 40-12. Next: Mercer Island

4. Steilacoom Sentinels (2-2)

Beat Fife 30-13. Next: at North Kitsap

5. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (3-1)

Lost to Lynden 10-7. Next: Blaine

6. Hockinson Hawks (3-1)

Beat Columbia River 56-9. Next: at Woodland

7. WF West Bearcats (4-0)

Beat Washougal 23-7. Next: Black Hills

8. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (3-1)

Lost to Eastmont 58-0. Next: Clarkston

9. Fife Trojans (3-1)

Lost to Steilacoom 30-13. Next: at Washington

10. Lakewood Cougars (4-0)

Beat Sedro-Woolley 27-0. Next: at Lynden