Class 4A Top 10
1. Lake Stevens Vikings (4-0)
Beat Mount Vernon 77-0. Next: at Kamiak
2. Woodinville Falcons (4-0)
Beat Mount Si 7-3. Next: Redmond
3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (4-0)
Beat Puyallup 27-13. Next: Olympia
4. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (4-0)
Beat Tahoma 48-0. Next: at Enumclaw
5. Camas Papermakers (4-0)
Beat Bellevue 24-7. Next: Heritage
6. Puyallup Vikings (3-1)
Lost to Graham-Kapowsin 27-13. Next: Union
7. Central Valley Bears (4-0)
Beat Lewis & Clark 31-28. Next: Coeur d’Alene (Idaho)
8. Enumclaw Hornets (4-0)
Beat Auburn Mountainview 38-20. Next: Kennedy Catholic
9. Mount Si Wildcats (3-1)
Lost to Woodinville 7-3. Next: at Eastlake
10. Union Titans (3-1)
Beat Central Valley 21-20. Next: at Puyallup
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (4-0)
Beat Rainier Beach 43-6. Next: at Garfield
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (4-0)
Beat Blanchet 27-0. Next: Seattle Prep
3. Lakes Lancers (3-0)
Beat Stadium 67-0. Next: Bonney Lake
4. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (2-2)
Beat Bonney Lake 47-0. Next: Spanaway Lake
5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (3-1)
Lost to Mead 34-28. Next: at University
6. Bellevue Wolverines (2-2)
Lost to Camas 24-7. Next: Lake Washington
7. Kennewick Lions (3-1)
Beat Kamiakin 42-18. Next: at Davis
8. Bethel Braves (2-2)
Beat Wilson 49-0. Next: Mount Tahoma
9. Kelso Higlanders (4-0)
Beat Heritage 41-7. Next: at Prairie
10. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (4-0)
Beat Lake Washington 33-14. Next: Stanwood
Class 2A Top 10
1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (4-0)
Beat Clackamas (Ore.) 35-19. Next: Rochester
2. Lynden Lions (3-1)
Beat Archbishop Murphy 10-7. Next: Lakewood
3. Liberty Patriots (4-0)
Beat Interlake 40-12. Next: Mercer Island
4. Steilacoom Sentinels (2-2)
Beat Fife 30-13. Next: at North Kitsap
5. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (3-1)
Lost to Lynden 10-7. Next: Blaine
6. Hockinson Hawks (3-1)
Beat Columbia River 56-9. Next: at Woodland
7. WF West Bearcats (4-0)
Beat Washougal 23-7. Next: Black Hills
8. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (3-1)
Lost to Eastmont 58-0. Next: Clarkston
9. Fife Trojans (3-1)
Lost to Steilacoom 30-13. Next: at Washington
10. Lakewood Cougars (4-0)
Beat Sedro-Woolley 27-0. Next: at Lynden
