The Associated Press weekly state high-school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, record on the season and points accrued in the poll.
Class 4A
1. Glacier Peak (6): 3-1, 86
2. Gonzaga Prep (2): 3-1, 72
3. Lake Stevens: 2-2, 61
4. Sumner (1): 3-1, 59
5. Chiawana: 4-0, 55
6. Emerald Ridge: 3-1, 53
7. Puyallup: 3-1, 23
8. Kennedy Catholic: 3-1, 22
9. Graham-Kapowsin: 3-1, 18
10. Skyview: 3-1, 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: Richland 16. Eastlake 11.
Class 3A
1. Yelm (9): 4-0, 90
2. O’Dea: 4-0, 79
3. Eastside Catholic: 4-0, 67
4. Bellevue: 2-2, 54
5. Kennewick: 4-0, 49
6. Garfield: 4-0, 37
7. Lincoln (Tacoma) : 4-0, 34
8. Lincoln (Seattle): 3-1, 19
(tie) Monroe: 4-0, 19
10. Lakes: 3-0, 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: Stanwood 17. Mt. Spokane 7.
Class 2A
1. Lynden (8): 4-0, 89
2. Tumwater (1): 4-0, 82
3. North Kitsap: 3-1, 63
(tie) Prosser: 4-0, 63
5. Enumclaw: 4-0, 57
6. Sedro-Woolley: 3-1, 36
7. W. F. West: 3-1, 34
8. Anacortes: 4-0, 31
9. Othello: 3-1, 24
10. Fife: 3-1, 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1A
1. Eatonville (7): 4-0, 87
2. Lynden Christian (2): 4-0, 79
3. Nooksack Valley: 4-0, 63
4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 4-0, 62
5. Royal: 3-1, 59
6. Tenino: 4-0, 51
7. Toppenish: 3-1, 31
8. King’s: 3-1, 23
9. LaCenter: 3-1. 15
10. Montesano: 3-1, 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Colville 7.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (8): 4-0, 87
2. Okanogan (1): 4-0, 81
3. Raymond: 4-0, 63
4. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 3-1, 49
5. Columbia (Burbank): 3-1, 40
6. Liberty (Spangle): 3-1, 38
7. Lake Roosevelt: 4-0, 37
8. Morton/White Pass: 4-0, 30
9. Davenport: 3-0, 24
10. Toledo: 3-1, 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Chewelah (Jenkins) 12. Forks 8.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7): 3-0, 79
2. Neah Bay: 3-0, 71
3. DeSales (1): 3-0, 65
4. Mossyrock: 4-0, 35
5. Naselle: 3-1, 26
(tie) Liberty Christian: 3-0, 26
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.