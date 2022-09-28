The Associated Press weekly state high-school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, record on the season and points accrued in the poll.

Class 4A

1. Glacier Peak (6): 3-1, 86

2. Gonzaga Prep (2): 3-1, 72

3. Lake Stevens: 2-2, 61

4. Sumner (1): 3-1, 59

5. Chiawana: 4-0, 55

6. Emerald Ridge: 3-1, 53

7. Puyallup: 3-1, 23

8. Kennedy Catholic: 3-1, 22

9. Graham-Kapowsin: 3-1, 18

10. Skyview: 3-1, 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: Richland 16. Eastlake 11.

Class 3A

1. Yelm (9): 4-0, 90

2. O’Dea: 4-0, 79

3. Eastside Catholic: 4-0, 67

4. Bellevue: 2-2, 54

5. Kennewick: 4-0, 49

6. Garfield: 4-0, 37

7. Lincoln (Tacoma) : 4-0, 34

8. Lincoln (Seattle): 3-1, 19

(tie) Monroe: 4-0, 19

10. Lakes: 3-0, 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: Stanwood 17. Mt. Spokane 7.

Class 2A

1. Lynden (8): 4-0, 89

2. Tumwater (1): 4-0, 82

3. North Kitsap: 3-1, 63

(tie) Prosser: 4-0, 63

5. Enumclaw: 4-0, 57

6. Sedro-Woolley: 3-1, 36

7. W. F. West: 3-1, 34

8. Anacortes: 4-0, 31

9. Othello: 3-1, 24

10. Fife: 3-1, 7

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1A

1. Eatonville (7): 4-0, 87

2. Lynden Christian (2): 4-0, 79

3. Nooksack Valley: 4-0, 63

4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 4-0, 62

5. Royal: 3-1, 59

6. Tenino: 4-0, 51

7. Toppenish: 3-1, 31

8. King’s: 3-1, 23

9. LaCenter: 3-1. 15

10. Montesano: 3-1, 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: Colville 7.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (8): 4-0, 87

2. Okanogan (1): 4-0, 81

3. Raymond: 4-0, 63

4. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 3-1, 49

5. Columbia (Burbank): 3-1, 40

6. Liberty (Spangle): 3-1, 38

7. Lake Roosevelt: 4-0, 37

8. Morton/White Pass: 4-0, 30

9. Davenport: 3-0, 24

10. Toledo: 3-1, 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Chewelah (Jenkins) 12. Forks 8.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (7): 3-0, 79

2. Neah Bay: 3-0, 71

3. DeSales (1): 3-0, 65

4. Mossyrock: 4-0, 35

5. Naselle: 3-1, 26

(tie) Liberty Christian: 3-0, 26

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.