Saturday’s Scores
Cascade Christian 48, Bellevue Christian 6
Coupeville 28, Kittitas 0
Evergreen (Vancouver) 51, Bellingham 30
Evergreen Lutheran def. Seattle Lutheran, forfeit
Lewis and Clark 43, Post Falls, Idaho 36
Mt. Rainier 37, Auburn 8
Puyallup 42, Union 41
Sequoia, Calif. 27, North Central 7
Friday’s Scores
Aberdeen 46, Centralia 30
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Entiat 36
Archbishop Murphy 40, Blaine 0
Arlington 14, Marysville-Getchell 13
Asotin 38, Reardan 0
Auburn Riverside 64, Kent Meridian 7
Bainbridge 10, Lakeside (Seattle) 7
Ballard 29, Chief Sealth 6
Bellarmine Prep 43, South Kitsap 6
Bellevue 42, Lake Washington 21
Blanchet 25, Rainier Beach 16
Bothell 41, Skyline 7
Bremerton 52, North Mason 19
California School for the Deaf-Riverside, Calif. 50, Washington School For The Deaf 12
Camas 65, Heritage 7
Cascade (Leavenworth) 21, Cheney 14
Castle Rock 32, Columbia (White Salmon) 24
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 55, Granite Falls 29
Cedarcrest 28, Renton 7
Central Kitsap 13, Shelton 7
Charles Wright Academy 49, Chimacum 0
Chiawana 48, Hanford 7
Clarkston 50, West Valley (Spokane) 49, 3OT
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 35, Central Valley 13
Colfax 39, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
Columbia (Burbank) 55, Liberty Christian 26
Columbia River 28, Mark Morris 21
Connell 46, Naches Valley 0
Cusick 66, Columbia (Hunters) 20
Decatur 17, Thomas Jefferson 0
Deer Park 21, Colville 20
Eastlake 24, Mount Si 18
Eastmont 23, West Valley (Yakima) 20
Eastside Catholic 42, Garfield 21
Eatonville 42, River Ridge 40
Edmonds-Woodway 28, Lynnwood 13
Ellensburg 27, East Valley (Yakima) 14
Elma 62, R.A. Long 7
Emerald Ridge 38, Curtis 14
Ferndale 48, Oak Harbor 22
Ferris 49, Shadle Park 6
Fife 49, Washington 20
Freeman 56, Medical Lake 8
Friday Harbor 42, Concrete 0
Gig Harbor 46, North Thurston 7
Glacier Peak 35, Cascade (Everett) 14
Goldendale 40, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Gonzaga Prep 31, Mead 7
Graham-Kapowsin 40, Olympia 7
Hockinson 41, Woodland 0
Hoquiam 62, Tenino 0
Ilwaco 44, North Beach 13
Ingraham 35, Roosevelt 10
Issaquah 7, Newport-Bellevue 6
Kalama 59, Winlock 0
Kamiakin 43, Pasco 25
Kennedy 41, Enumclaw 13
Kennewick 42, Davis 6
Kentwood 49, Auburn Mountainview 10
King’s 52, Raymond 14
Kiona-Benton 46, Wahluke 0
La Center 38, King’s Way Christian School 21
La Salle 46, Granger 0
Lake Roosevelt 42, White Swan 8
Lake Stevens 61, Kamiak 6
Lakes 35, Bonney Lake 0
Liberty (Spangle) 21, Davenport 7
Liberty 14, Juanita 7
Lincoln 48, Spanaway Lake 0
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 48, DeSales 44
Lynden 37, Lakewood 6
Lynden Christian 33, Nooksack Valley 0
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Stanwood 16
Mercer Island 42, Interlake 6
Monroe 55, Mount Vernon 14
Montesano 41, Forks 6
Mount Baker 42, Meridian 14
Mountain View 42, Hudson’s Bay 0
Mt. Spokane 42, University 6
Napavine 46, Adna 13
Naselle 50, Neah Bay 14
Nathan Hale 38, Sammamish 28
Newport 34, Chewelah 20
O’Dea 45, Seattle Prep 13
Ocosta 53, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 22
Okanogan 20, Chelan 17
Olympic 48, Port Angeles 14
Omak 44, Cashmere 36
Onalaska 72, Morton/White Pass 0
Oroville 53, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 22
Orting 35, Foster 7
Othello 27, Ephrata 8
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 52, Chief Leschi 0
Pomeroy 62, Touchet 8
Port Townsend 38, Vashon Island 14
Prairie 38, Kelso 22
Prosser 35, Grandview 14
Pullman 41, East Valley (Spokane) 0
Quilcene 56, Rainier Christian 26
Quincy 34, Wapato 0
Republic 46, Springdale 14
Ridgefield 24, Washougal 21
River View 47, College Place 19
Riverside 44, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 9
Royal 49, Warden 0
Sedro-Woolley 40, Burlington-Edison 3
Sehome 14, Mountlake Terrace 7
Sequim 44, Kingston 14
Shorecrest 36, Snohomish 35
Shorewood 30, Everett 13
Skyview 63, Battle Ground 14
South Bend 7, Mary Knight 6
South Whidbey 42, Sultan 19
Squalicum 48, Meadowdale 28
Steilacoom 57, North Kitsap 7
Stevenson 21, Seton Catholic 14
Sumner 24, Rogers (Puyallup) 12
Sunnyside 41, Eisenhower 28
Tahoma 24, Todd Beamer 14
Tekoa/Rosalia 82, Sunnyside Christian 34
Toledo 38, Toutle Lake 12
Tonasket 56, Kettle Falls 13
Toppenish 24, Selah 14
Tumwater 64, Rochester 6
W. F. West 66, Black Hills 7
Wahkiakum 34, Mossyrock 14
Walla Walla 35, Richland 28
Wenatchee 42, Moses Lake 13
West Seattle 41, Franklin 0
White River 24, Clover Park 14
Wilbur-Creston 58, Bridgeport 12
Wilson 35, Stadium 14
Woodinville 49, Redmond 7
Yelm 49, Capital 20
Zillah 55, Highland 0
Thursday’s Scores
Bethel 52, Mount Tahoma 0
Evergreen (Seattle) 20, Lindbergh 16
Federal Way 35, Kentlake 13
Franklin Pierce 25, Highline 7
Hermiston, Ore. 37, Southridge 7
Kentridge 32, Hazen 19
Lummi 56, Darrington 46
North Creek 19, Inglemoor 0
Peninsula 24, Timberline 21, OT
Tri-Cities Prep 20, Rogers (Spokane) 10
