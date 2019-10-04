By

Saturday’s Scores

Cascade Christian 48, Bellevue Christian 6

Coupeville 28, Kittitas 0

Evergreen (Vancouver) 51, Bellingham 30

Evergreen Lutheran def. Seattle Lutheran, forfeit

Lewis and Clark 43, Post Falls, Idaho 36

Mt. Rainier 37, Auburn 8

Puyallup 42, Union 41

Sequoia, Calif. 27, North Central 7

Friday’s Scores

Aberdeen 46, Centralia 30

Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 46, Centralia 30

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Entiat 36

Archbishop Murphy 40, Blaine 0

Arlington 14, Marysville-Getchell 13

Asotin 38, Reardan 0

Auburn Riverside 64, Kent Meridian 7

Bainbridge 10, Lakeside (Seattle) 7

Ballard 29, Chief Sealth 6

Bellarmine Prep 43, South Kitsap 6

Bellevue 42, Lake Washington 21

Blanchet 25, Rainier Beach 16

Bothell 41, Skyline 7

Bremerton 52, North Mason 19

California School for the Deaf-Riverside, Calif. 50, Washington School For The Deaf 12

Camas 65, Heritage 7

Cascade (Leavenworth) 21, Cheney 14

Castle Rock 32, Columbia (White Salmon) 24

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 55, Granite Falls 29

Cedarcrest 28, Renton 7

Central Kitsap 13, Shelton 7

Charles Wright Academy 49, Chimacum 0

Chiawana 48, Hanford 7

Chiawana 48, Hanford 7

Clarkston 50, West Valley (Spokane) 49, 3OT

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 35, Central Valley 13

Colfax 39, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13

Columbia (Burbank) 55, Liberty Christian 26

Columbia River 28, Mark Morris 21

Connell 46, Naches Valley 0

Cusick 66, Columbia (Hunters) 20

Decatur 17, Thomas Jefferson 0

Deer Park 21, Colville 20

Eastlake 24, Mount Si 18

Eastmont 23, West Valley (Yakima) 20

Eastside Catholic 42, Garfield 21

Eatonville 42, River Ridge 40

Edmonds-Woodway 28, Lynnwood 13

Ellensburg 27, East Valley (Yakima) 14

Elma 62, R.A. Long 7

Emerald Ridge 38, Curtis 14

Ferndale 48, Oak Harbor 22

Ferris 49, Shadle Park 6

Fife 49, Washington 20

Freeman 56, Medical Lake 8

Friday Harbor 42, Concrete 0

Gig Harbor 46, North Thurston 7

Glacier Peak 35, Cascade (Everett) 14

Goldendale 40, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0

Gonzaga Prep 31, Mead 7

Graham-Kapowsin 40, Olympia 7

Hockinson 41, Woodland 0

Hoquiam 62, Tenino 0

Ilwaco 44, North Beach 13

Ingraham 35, Roosevelt 10

Issaquah 7, Newport-Bellevue 6

Kalama 59, Winlock 0

Kamiakin 43, Pasco 25

Kennedy 41, Enumclaw 13

Kennewick 42, Davis 6

Kentwood 49, Auburn Mountainview 10

King’s 52, Raymond 14

Kiona-Benton 46, Wahluke 0

La Center 38, King’s Way Christian School 21

La Salle 46, Granger 0

Lake Roosevelt 42, White Swan 8

Lake Stevens 61, Kamiak 6

Lakes 35, Bonney Lake 0

Liberty (Spangle) 21, Davenport 7

Liberty 14, Juanita 7

Lincoln 48, Spanaway Lake 0

Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 48, DeSales 44

Lynden 37, Lakewood 6

Lynden Christian 33, Nooksack Valley 0

Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Stanwood 16

Mercer Island 42, Interlake 6

Monroe 55, Mount Vernon 14

Montesano 41, Forks 6

Mount Baker 42, Meridian 14

Mountain View 42, Hudson’s Bay 0

Mt. Spokane 42, University 6

Napavine 46, Adna 13

Naselle 50, Neah Bay 14

Nathan Hale 38, Sammamish 28

Newport 34, Chewelah 20

O’Dea 45, Seattle Prep 13

Ocosta 53, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 22

Okanogan 20, Chelan 17

Olympic 48, Port Angeles 14

Omak 44, Cashmere 36

Onalaska 72, Morton/White Pass 0

Oroville 53, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 22

Orting 35, Foster 7

Othello 27, Ephrata 8

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 52, Chief Leschi 0

Pomeroy 62, Touchet 8

Port Townsend 38, Vashon Island 14

Prairie 38, Kelso 22

Prosser 35, Grandview 14

Pullman 41, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Quilcene 56, Rainier Christian 26

Quincy 34, Wapato 0

Republic 46, Springdale 14

Ridgefield 24, Washougal 21

River View 47, College Place 19

Riverside 44, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 9

Royal 49, Warden 0

Sedro-Woolley 40, Burlington-Edison 3

Sehome 14, Mountlake Terrace 7

Sequim 44, Kingston 14

Shorecrest 36, Snohomish 35

Shorewood 30, Everett 13

Skyview 63, Battle Ground 14

South Bend 7, Mary Knight 6

South Whidbey 42, Sultan 19

Squalicum 48, Meadowdale 28

Steilacoom 57, North Kitsap 7

Stevenson 21, Seton Catholic 14

Sumner 24, Rogers (Puyallup) 12

Sunnyside 41, Eisenhower 28

Tahoma 24, Todd Beamer 14

Tekoa/Rosalia 82, Sunnyside Christian 34

Toledo 38, Toutle Lake 12

Tonasket 56, Kettle Falls 13

Toppenish 24, Selah 14

Tumwater 64, Rochester 6

W. F. West 66, Black Hills 7

Wahkiakum 34, Mossyrock 14

Walla Walla 35, Richland 28

Wenatchee 42, Moses Lake 13

West Seattle 41, Franklin 0

White River 24, Clover Park 14

Wilbur-Creston 58, Bridgeport 12

Wilson 35, Stadium 14

Woodinville 49, Redmond 7

Yelm 49, Capital 20

Zillah 55, Highland 0

Thursday’s Scores

Bethel 52, Mount Tahoma 0

Evergreen (Seattle) 20, Lindbergh 16

Federal Way 35, Kentlake 13

Franklin Pierce 25, Highline 7

Hermiston, Ore. 37, Southridge 7

Kentridge 32, Hazen 19

Lummi 56, Darrington 46

North Creek 19, Inglemoor 0

Peninsula 24, Timberline 21, OT

Tri-Cities Prep 20, Rogers (Spokane) 10

The Associated Press

Most Read Sports Stories