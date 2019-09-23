Nathan Joyce
By
Seattle Times high-school sports coordinator

Class 4A Top 10

1. Lake Stevens Vikings (3-0)

Beat Monroe 73-28. Next: Mount Vernon

2. Woodinville Falcons (3-0)

Beat Edmonds-Woodway 35-7. Next: Mount Si

3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (3-0)

Beat Emerald Ridge 49-7. Next: at Puyallup

4. Puyallup Vikings (3-0)

Beat Sumner 29-12. Next: Graham-Kapowsin

5. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (3-0)

Beat Blanchet 50-0. Next: Tahoma

6. Camas Papermakers (3-0)

Beat West Valley-Yakima 45-14. Next: at Bellevue

7. Chiawana Riverhawks (3-0)

Beat Walla Walla 41-13. Next: at Union

8. Central Valley Bears (2-0)

Beat Columbia River 52-0. Next: at Mount Si

9. Mount Si Wildcats (3-0)

Beat Skyview 31-26. Next: at Woodinville

10. Enumclaw Hornets (3-0)

Beat Decatur 24-7. Next: at Auburn Mountainview

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (3-0)

Beat Pinnacle (Ariz.) 21-19. Next: at Rainier Beach

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (3-0)

Beat Bothell 29-23. Next: at Blanchet

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (3-0)

Beat Sandpoint (Idaho) 35-19. Next: at Mead

4. Lakes Lancers (2-0)

Beat Mount Tahoma 70-8. Next: at Stadium

5. Bellevue Wolverines (2-1)

Beat Garfield 28-27. Next: Camas

6. Kamiakin Braves (3-0)

Beat Hanford 55-41. Next: at Kennewick

7. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (1-2)

Beat Wilson 54-0. Next: at Bonney Lake

8. Arlington Eagles (3-0)

Beat Stanwood 44-10. Next: at Ferndale

9. Bethel Braves (1-2)

Beat Spanaway Lake 23-7. Next: Wilson

10. Gig Harbor Tides (3-0)

Beat Timberline 42-. Next: at Yelm

Class 2A Top 10

1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (3-0)

Beat Bellarmine Prep 27-14. Next: at Clackamas

2. Lynden Lions (2-1)

Beat Steilacoom 56-47. Next: at Archbishop Murphy

3. Liberty Patriots (3-0)

Beat Issaquah 9-3. Next: Interlake

4. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (3-0)

Beat Cleveland 73-0. Next: Lynden

5. Steilacoom Sentinels (2-1)

Lost to Lynden 56-47. Next: at Fife

6. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (3-0)

Beat Shadle Park 28-19. Next: Othello

7. Fife Trojans (3-0)

Beat Franklin Pierce 17-14. Next: Steilacoom

8. Hockinson Hawks (2-1)

Beat R.A. Long 62-14. Next: Columbia River

9. WF West Bearcats (3-0)

Beat Hudson’s Bay 51-7. Next: Washougal

10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs (3-0)

Beat Oak Harbor 47-13. Next: at Lakewood

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @NathanAJoyce.

