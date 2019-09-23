Class 4A Top 10
1. Lake Stevens Vikings (3-0)
Beat Monroe 73-28. Next: Mount Vernon
2. Woodinville Falcons (3-0)
Beat Edmonds-Woodway 35-7. Next: Mount Si
3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (3-0)
Beat Emerald Ridge 49-7. Next: at Puyallup
4. Puyallup Vikings (3-0)
Beat Sumner 29-12. Next: Graham-Kapowsin
5. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (3-0)
Beat Blanchet 50-0. Next: Tahoma
6. Camas Papermakers (3-0)
Beat West Valley-Yakima 45-14. Next: at Bellevue
7. Chiawana Riverhawks (3-0)
Beat Walla Walla 41-13. Next: at Union
8. Central Valley Bears (2-0)
Beat Columbia River 52-0. Next: at Mount Si
9. Mount Si Wildcats (3-0)
Beat Skyview 31-26. Next: at Woodinville
10. Enumclaw Hornets (3-0)
Beat Decatur 24-7. Next: at Auburn Mountainview
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (3-0)
Beat Pinnacle (Ariz.) 21-19. Next: at Rainier Beach
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (3-0)
Beat Bothell 29-23. Next: at Blanchet
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (3-0)
Beat Sandpoint (Idaho) 35-19. Next: at Mead
4. Lakes Lancers (2-0)
Beat Mount Tahoma 70-8. Next: at Stadium
5. Bellevue Wolverines (2-1)
Beat Garfield 28-27. Next: Camas
6. Kamiakin Braves (3-0)
Beat Hanford 55-41. Next: at Kennewick
7. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (1-2)
Beat Wilson 54-0. Next: at Bonney Lake
8. Arlington Eagles (3-0)
Beat Stanwood 44-10. Next: at Ferndale
9. Bethel Braves (1-2)
Beat Spanaway Lake 23-7. Next: Wilson
10. Gig Harbor Tides (3-0)
Beat Timberline 42-. Next: at Yelm
Class 2A Top 10
1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (3-0)
Beat Bellarmine Prep 27-14. Next: at Clackamas
2. Lynden Lions (2-1)
Beat Steilacoom 56-47. Next: at Archbishop Murphy
3. Liberty Patriots (3-0)
Beat Issaquah 9-3. Next: Interlake
4. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (3-0)
Beat Cleveland 73-0. Next: Lynden
5. Steilacoom Sentinels (2-1)
Lost to Lynden 56-47. Next: at Fife
6. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (3-0)
Beat Shadle Park 28-19. Next: Othello
7. Fife Trojans (3-0)
Beat Franklin Pierce 17-14. Next: Steilacoom
8. Hockinson Hawks (2-1)
Beat R.A. Long 62-14. Next: Columbia River
9. WF West Bearcats (3-0)
Beat Hudson’s Bay 51-7. Next: Washougal
10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs (3-0)
Beat Oak Harbor 47-13. Next: at Lakewood
