Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (6 first-place votes): 3-0 (95 points)
2. Mount Si 3-0 80
3. Union (2) 3-0 79
4. Chiawana (1) 3-0 66
5. Lake Stevens 3-0 59
6. Puyallup (1) 3-0 55
7. Woodinville 3-0 53
8. Gonzaga Prep 2-1 13
(tie) Camas 2-1 13
10. Sumner 2-1 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: Bothell 10.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (6) 3-0 96
2. Eastside Catholic (3) 2-1 88
3. Bellevue 3-0 79
4. Rainier Beach (1) 2-0 64
5. Lincoln 2-1 63
6. Mt. Spokane 3-0 50
7. Bethel 2-1 31
8. Mountain View 2-1 18
9. Kamiakin 3-0 16
10. Hermiston, Oregon 2-1 9
(tie) Garfield 1-2 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Oak Harbor 8.
Class 2A
1. Hockinson (11) 3-0 110
2. Tumwater 3-0 99
3. Lynden 3-0 86
4. Steilacoom 3-0 61
5. Archbishop Murphy 1-1 55
6. Liberty (Issaquah) 3-0 54
7. Selah 2-0 43
8. West Valley (Spokane) 3-0 35
9. Pullman 3-0 34
10. Prosser 2-1 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Cheney 7.
Class 1A
1. Royal (9) 3-0 90
2. Montesano 3-0 74
3. Zillah 2-0 63
4. Okanogan 3-0 45
5. Mount Baker 2-1 43
6. Connell 1-1 41
7. Cascade Christian 2-1 37
8. Meridian 2-1 34
9. Newport 2-1 33
10. Lynden Christian 3-0 22
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Adna (9) 3-0 90
2. Tri-Cities Prep 3-0 73
3. Napavine 2-1 63
4. Kalama 1-2 61
5. Rainier 3-0 59
6. Asotin 2-1 49
7. Onalaska 3-0 32
8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2-1 27
9. Toledo 1-2 22
10. Liberty (Spangle) 1-2 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (8) 3-0 80
2. Odessa 3-0 72
3. Garfield-Palouse 3-0 63
4. Sunnyside Christian 2-1 57
5. Lummi 1-1 36
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
