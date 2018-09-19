Top six Class 3A teams remain the same, led by O'Dea and Eastside Catholic.

Class 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (6 first-place votes): 3-0 (95 points)

2. Mount Si 3-0 80

3. Union (2) 3-0 79

4. Chiawana (1) 3-0 66

5. Lake Stevens 3-0 59

6. Puyallup (1) 3-0 55

7. Woodinville 3-0 53

8. Gonzaga Prep 2-1 13

(tie) Camas 2-1 13

10. Sumner 2-1 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: Bothell 10.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (6) 3-0 96

2. Eastside Catholic (3) 2-1 88

3. Bellevue 3-0 79

4. Rainier Beach (1) 2-0 64

5. Lincoln 2-1 63

6. Mt. Spokane 3-0 50

7. Bethel 2-1 31

8. Mountain View 2-1 18

9. Kamiakin 3-0 16

10. Hermiston, Oregon 2-1 9

(tie) Garfield 1-2 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Oak Harbor 8.

Class 2A

1. Hockinson (11) 3-0 110

2. Tumwater 3-0 99

3. Lynden 3-0 86

4. Steilacoom 3-0 61

5. Archbishop Murphy 1-1 55

6. Liberty (Issaquah) 3-0 54

7. Selah 2-0 43

8. West Valley (Spokane) 3-0 35

9. Pullman 3-0 34

10. Prosser 2-1 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: Cheney 7.

Class 1A

1. Royal (9) 3-0 90

2. Montesano 3-0 74

3. Zillah 2-0 63

4. Okanogan 3-0 45

5. Mount Baker 2-1 43

6. Connell 1-1 41

7. Cascade Christian 2-1 37

8. Meridian 2-1 34

9. Newport 2-1 33

10. Lynden Christian 3-0 22

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Adna (9) 3-0 90

2. Tri-Cities Prep 3-0 73

3. Napavine 2-1 63

4. Kalama 1-2 61

5. Rainier 3-0 59

6. Asotin 2-1 49

7. Onalaska 3-0 32

8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2-1 27

9. Toledo 1-2 22

10. Liberty (Spangle) 1-2 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B

1 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (8) 3-0 80

2. Odessa 3-0 72

3. Garfield-Palouse 3-0 63

4. Sunnyside Christian 2-1 57

5. Lummi 1-1 36

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.