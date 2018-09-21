High-school football scores from around the state as compiled by The Associated Press.

Friday’s scores

Adna 33, Toledo 15

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 78, Yakama Tribal 24

Arlington 37, Ferndale 34

Asotin 37, Kellogg, Idaho 15

Auburn Mountainview 37, Federal Way 34

Ballard 29, Lakeside (Seattle) 13

Battle Ground 35, Prairie 14

Bellarmine Prep 35, Olympia 7

Bellevue 38, Camas 35

Bellingham 30, Cedarcrest 15

Bethel 19, Wilson 14

Bothell 31, North Creek 0

Bridgeport 32, Waterville/Mansfield 0

Central Valley 31, Mt. Spokane 14

Centralia 48, Fort Vancouver 14

Chelan 49, Granger 7

Cheney 31, Cashmere 26

Clarkston 29, Orofino, Idaho 6

Colton 70, Touchet 0

Columbia (Hunters) 52, Northport 0

Colville 48, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 14

Connell 42, Wahluke 3

Coupeville 33, LaConner 12

Crescent 30, Taholah 26

Davenport 45, Kettle Falls 15

Deer Park 27, Riverside 20

East Valley (Yakima) 44, Grandview 21

Eastlake 20, Issaquah 7

Eatonville 28, Clover Park 24

Ellensburg 47, Ephrata 20

Elma 47, Castle Rock 21

Emerald Ridge 37, South Kitsap 13

Entiat 60, Wellpinit 12

Enumclaw 21, Auburn Riverside 7

Evergreen (Vancouver) 41, Rochester 12

Fife 29, Foster 16

Franklin Pierce def. Foss, forfeit

Friday Harbor 8, Sultan 6

Garfield 42, Seattle Prep 28

Garfield-Palouse 92, Pomeroy 52

Glacier Peak 68, Kamiak 13

Gonzaga Prep 36, Shadle Park 22

Heppner, Ore. 22, Colfax 20

Hermiston, Ore. 42, Walla Walla 7

Hockinson 42, Columbia River 6

Hoquiam 28, Columbia (White Salmon) 20

Hudson’s Bay 27, Franklin, Ore. 7

Ilwaco 35, South Bend 16

Inglemoor 34, Redmond 10

Irrigon, Ore. 16, Stevenson 14

Jackson 48, Cascade (Everett) 19

Juanita 53, Lynnwood 21

Kalama 14, La Center 7

Kelso 36, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 14

Kennedy 42, Tahoma 14

Kennewick 21, Kamiakin 19

Kent Meridian 40, Decatur 13

King’s Way Christian School 45, Riverside, Ore. 0

Kiona-Benton 14, College Place 12

Klahowya 41, Chimacum 14

La Salle 55, Highland 0

Lake City, Idaho 55, East Valley (Spokane) 39

Lake Stevens 30, Mount Vernon 7

Lakes 62, Stadium 7

Lewis and Clark 35, Ferris 14

Liberty 56, Interlake 13

Liberty Christian 36, DeSales 24

Lincoln 49, Bonney Lake 0

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Columbia (Burbank) 6

Lynden 24, Archbishop Murphy 21

Lynden Christian 28, Mount Baker 20

Mark Morris 28, Ridgefield 19

Marysville-Pilchuck 28, Lake Washington 0

Mead 35, North Central 8

Meadowdale 41, Edmonds-Woodway 20

Mercer Island 20, Burlington-Edison 17

Meridian 21, Nooksack Valley 14

Monroe 42, Mariner 10

Montesano 48, Port Angeles 21

Morton/White Pass 42, Winlock 0

Moses Lake 63, Davis 23

Mount Si 27, Woodinville 17

Mountain View 49, Heritage 0

Mountlake Terrace 25, Anacortes 8

Naches Valley 55, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0

Napavine 39, Wahkiakum 20

Naselle 68, Darrington 8

Nathan Hale 28, West Seattle 11

Neah Bay 40, Lummi 34

Newport 48, Freeman 0

North Kitsap 49, Bremerton 0

North Thurston 10, Capital 7

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 21, Liberty (Spangle) 20

O’Dea 24, Blanchet 10

Oak Harbor 35, Stanwood 7

Oakville 62, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 34

Ocosta 40, North Beach 14

Odessa-Harrington 80, Pateros 6

Omak 49, Oroville 16

Onalaska 52, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 14

Orting 56, Evergreen (Seattle) 6

Othello 43, Quincy 0

Peninsula 57, Shelton 0

Prosser 28, Selah 23

Puyallup 41, Graham-Kapowsin 34, OT

Rainier 53, Toutle Lake 7

Raymond 64, Chief Leschi 16

Reardan 27, Chewelah 14

Richland 41, Pasco 0

River Ridge 49, Highline 0

Royal 56, Okanogan 17

Sedro-Woolley 36, Lakewood 14

Sehome 25, Blaine 3

Selkirk 14, Cusick 6

Sequim 20, North Mason 0

Seton Catholic 21, Tenino 0

Shorewood 24, Shorecrest 0

Skyline 50, Newport-Bellevue 21

Snohomish 36, Everett 3

South Whidbey 14, Concrete 13

Sumner 28, Curtis 26

Sunnyside 51, West Valley (Yakima) 20

Sunnyside Christian 58, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 8

Tacoma Baptist 60, Rainier Christian 6

Tekoa/Rosalia 22, Curlew 12

Todd Beamer 41, Kentwood 21

Toppenish 48, Wapato 15

Tri-Cities Prep 55, Mabton 14

Tumwater 57, McNary, Ore. 13

Union 41, Chiawana 9

Warden 41, River View 8

Washougal 29, W. F. West 14

Wenatchee 14, Eisenhower 0

West Valley (Spokane) 14, Eastmont 10

White River 56, Lindbergh 7

Wilbur-Creston 32, Manson 6

Woodland Intermediate 41, R.A. Long 8

Yelm 16, Gig Harbor 13

Zillah 57, Goldendale 0

Thursday’s Scores

Eastside Catholic 48, Rainier Beach 22

Kentlake 42, Auburn 20

Olympic 56, Kingston 12

Spanaway Lake 12, Mount Tahoma 6

Timberline 41, Central Kitsap 13

University 33, Rogers (Spokane) 0

The Associated Press