High-school football scores from around the state as compiled by The Associated Press.
Friday’s scores
Adna 33, Toledo 15
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 78, Yakama Tribal 24
Arlington 37, Ferndale 34
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks mailbag: Why don't they go no-huddle more? What happens now to Shaquem Griffin?
- An inside look at Chris Petersen and Washington's somewhat cantankerous relationship with ESPN
- Earl Thomas doesn't practice Friday amid mysterious circumstances and team won't say if he will play Sunday WATCH
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Seahawks need to stay grounded, veer away from the surreal | Stone
Asotin 37, Kellogg, Idaho 15
Auburn Mountainview 37, Federal Way 34
Ballard 29, Lakeside (Seattle) 13
Battle Ground 35, Prairie 14
Bellarmine Prep 35, Olympia 7
Bellevue 38, Camas 35
Bellingham 30, Cedarcrest 15
Bethel 19, Wilson 14
Bothell 31, North Creek 0
Bridgeport 32, Waterville/Mansfield 0
Central Valley 31, Mt. Spokane 14
Centralia 48, Fort Vancouver 14
Chelan 49, Granger 7
Cheney 31, Cashmere 26
Clarkston 29, Orofino, Idaho 6
Colton 70, Touchet 0
Columbia (Hunters) 52, Northport 0
Colville 48, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 14
Connell 42, Wahluke 3
Coupeville 33, LaConner 12
Crescent 30, Taholah 26
Davenport 45, Kettle Falls 15
Deer Park 27, Riverside 20
East Valley (Yakima) 44, Grandview 21
Eastlake 20, Issaquah 7
Eatonville 28, Clover Park 24
Ellensburg 47, Ephrata 20
Elma 47, Castle Rock 21
Emerald Ridge 37, South Kitsap 13
Entiat 60, Wellpinit 12
Enumclaw 21, Auburn Riverside 7
Evergreen (Vancouver) 41, Rochester 12
Fife 29, Foster 16
Franklin Pierce def. Foss, forfeit
Friday Harbor 8, Sultan 6
Garfield 42, Seattle Prep 28
Garfield-Palouse 92, Pomeroy 52
Glacier Peak 68, Kamiak 13
Gonzaga Prep 36, Shadle Park 22
Heppner, Ore. 22, Colfax 20
Hermiston, Ore. 42, Walla Walla 7
Hockinson 42, Columbia River 6
Hoquiam 28, Columbia (White Salmon) 20
Hudson’s Bay 27, Franklin, Ore. 7
Ilwaco 35, South Bend 16
Inglemoor 34, Redmond 10
Irrigon, Ore. 16, Stevenson 14
Jackson 48, Cascade (Everett) 19
Juanita 53, Lynnwood 21
Kalama 14, La Center 7
Kelso 36, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 14
Kennedy 42, Tahoma 14
Kennewick 21, Kamiakin 19
Kent Meridian 40, Decatur 13
King’s Way Christian School 45, Riverside, Ore. 0
Kiona-Benton 14, College Place 12
Klahowya 41, Chimacum 14
La Salle 55, Highland 0
Lake City, Idaho 55, East Valley (Spokane) 39
Lake Stevens 30, Mount Vernon 7
Lakes 62, Stadium 7
Lewis and Clark 35, Ferris 14
Liberty 56, Interlake 13
Liberty Christian 36, DeSales 24
Lincoln 49, Bonney Lake 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Columbia (Burbank) 6
Lynden 24, Archbishop Murphy 21
Lynden Christian 28, Mount Baker 20
Mark Morris 28, Ridgefield 19
Marysville-Pilchuck 28, Lake Washington 0
Mead 35, North Central 8
Meadowdale 41, Edmonds-Woodway 20
Mercer Island 20, Burlington-Edison 17
Meridian 21, Nooksack Valley 14
Monroe 42, Mariner 10
Montesano 48, Port Angeles 21
Morton/White Pass 42, Winlock 0
Moses Lake 63, Davis 23
Mount Si 27, Woodinville 17
Mountain View 49, Heritage 0
Mountlake Terrace 25, Anacortes 8
Naches Valley 55, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Napavine 39, Wahkiakum 20
Naselle 68, Darrington 8
Nathan Hale 28, West Seattle 11
Neah Bay 40, Lummi 34
Newport 48, Freeman 0
North Kitsap 49, Bremerton 0
North Thurston 10, Capital 7
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 21, Liberty (Spangle) 20
O’Dea 24, Blanchet 10
Oak Harbor 35, Stanwood 7
Oakville 62, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 34
Ocosta 40, North Beach 14
Odessa-Harrington 80, Pateros 6
Omak 49, Oroville 16
Onalaska 52, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 14
Orting 56, Evergreen (Seattle) 6
Othello 43, Quincy 0
Peninsula 57, Shelton 0
Prosser 28, Selah 23
Puyallup 41, Graham-Kapowsin 34, OT
Rainier 53, Toutle Lake 7
Raymond 64, Chief Leschi 16
Reardan 27, Chewelah 14
Richland 41, Pasco 0
River Ridge 49, Highline 0
Royal 56, Okanogan 17
Sedro-Woolley 36, Lakewood 14
Sehome 25, Blaine 3
Selkirk 14, Cusick 6
Sequim 20, North Mason 0
Seton Catholic 21, Tenino 0
Shorewood 24, Shorecrest 0
Skyline 50, Newport-Bellevue 21
Snohomish 36, Everett 3
South Whidbey 14, Concrete 13
Sumner 28, Curtis 26
Sunnyside 51, West Valley (Yakima) 20
Sunnyside Christian 58, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 8
Tacoma Baptist 60, Rainier Christian 6
Tekoa/Rosalia 22, Curlew 12
Todd Beamer 41, Kentwood 21
Toppenish 48, Wapato 15
Tri-Cities Prep 55, Mabton 14
Tumwater 57, McNary, Ore. 13
Union 41, Chiawana 9
Warden 41, River View 8
Washougal 29, W. F. West 14
Wenatchee 14, Eisenhower 0
West Valley (Spokane) 14, Eastmont 10
White River 56, Lindbergh 7
Wilbur-Creston 32, Manson 6
Woodland Intermediate 41, R.A. Long 8
Yelm 16, Gig Harbor 13
Zillah 57, Goldendale 0
Thursday’s Scores
Eastside Catholic 48, Rainier Beach 22
Kentlake 42, Auburn 20
Olympic 56, Kingston 12
Spanaway Lake 12, Mount Tahoma 6
Timberline 41, Central Kitsap 13
University 33, Rogers (Spokane) 0
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.