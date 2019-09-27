By

Friday’s Scores

Adna 29, Toledo 8

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 72, Bridgeport 6

Ballard 33, Lakeside (Seattle) 14

Bellevue Christian 26, Vashon Island 0

Bethel 49, Wilson 0

Bothell 42, North Creek 7

Burlington-Edison 28, Blaine 18

Camas 24, Bellevue 7

Capital 30, North Thurston 23

Cascade (Everett) 40, Jackson 0

Cascade (Leavenworth) 23, King’s 14

Castle Rock 52, Elma 14

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 53, Fort Vancouver 0

Cedarcrest 22, Bellingham 18

Central Kitsap 5, Timberline 0

Central Valley 31, Lewis and Clark 28

Chelan 48, Granger 14

Cheney 22, Cashmere 15

Chewelah 14, Reardan 6

Chimacum 22, Klahowya 16

Clarkston 55, Orofino, Idaho 0

Clover Park 34, Foster 14

Colton 26, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 22

Columbia (Burbank) 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13

Columbia (Hunters) 42, Curlew 28

Colville 37, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 20

Connell 35, Wahluke 0

Coupeville 13, La Conner 0

Cusick 54, Inchelium 0

Davenport 53, Kettle Falls 15

Davis 36, Moses Lake 21

Deer Park 10, Riverside 7

East Valley (Yakima) 42, Grandview 7

Eastlake 37, Issaquah 6

Eastmont 58, West Valley (Spokane) 0

Eastside Catholic 43, Rainier Beach 6

Eatonville 49, Washington 20

Edmonds-Woodway 20, Meadowdale 13

Ellensburg 18, Ephrata 7

Emerald Ridge 41, South Kitsap 0

Entiat 72, Liberty Bell 20

Enumclaw 38, Auburn Mountainview 20

Evergreen (Vancouver) 49, Rochester 7

Federal Way 34, Auburn Riverside 7

Ferndale 48, Arlington 28

Ferris 48, University 26

Franklin Pierce 27, White River 0

Freeman 51, Newport 13

Friday Harbor 46, Sultan 0

Garfield 35, Seattle Prep 9

Glacier Peak 41, Kamiak 6

Gonzaga Prep 21, Shadle Park 12

Graham-Kapowsin 27, Puyallup 13

Hanford 35, Southridge 6

Heppner, Ore. 27, Colfax 0

Highline 47, Lindbergh 8

Hockinson 56, Columbia River 9

Hoquiam 56, Columbia (White Salmon) 10

Hudson’s Bay 33, Franklin, Ore. 14

Ingraham 36, Chief Sealth 32

Kelso 2, Aberdeen 0

Kelso def. Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op, forfeit

Kennewick 42, Kamiakin 18

Kentridge 31, Kentlake 10

King’s Way Christian School 67, Riverside, Ore. 0

Kiona-Benton 42, College Place 0

La Center 36, Kalama 8

La Salle 76, Highland 6

Lake City, Idaho 13, East Valley (Spokane) 7

Lake Roosevelt 28, Manson 0

Lake Stevens 77, Mount Vernon 0

Lakes 60, Stadium 0

Lakewood 27, Sedro-Woolley 0

Liberty (Spangle) 15, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14

Liberty 40, Interlake 12

Lincoln 47, Bonney Lake 0

Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 64, Sunnyside Christian 14

Lynden 10, Archbishop Murphy 7

Lynnwood 15, Juanita 7

Marysville-Pilchuck 20, Lake Washington 7

Mead 34, Mt. Spokane 28

Meridian 34, Nooksack Valley 28

Monroe 49, Mariner 7

Montesano 70, Port Angeles 12

Mossyrock 19, Ilwaco 18

Mount Baker 24, Lynden Christian 8

Mountain View 24, Heritage 7

Napavine 49, Wahkiakum 6

Nathan Hale 19, West Seattle 18

Neah Bay 64, Lummi 56

North Kitsap 35, Bremerton 27

O’Dea 27, Blanchet 0

Ocosta 39, North Beach 0

Olympia 34, Bellarmine Prep 6

Olympic 46, Kingston 6

Onalaska 42, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 6

Orting 42, River Ridge 24

Othello 23, Quincy 6

Pasco 16, Richland 14

Peninsula 55, Shelton 0

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, Ore. 44, DeSales 0

Pomeroy 62, Yakama Tribal 6

Prairie 38, Battle Ground 6

Prosser 38, Selah 0

Pullman 42, Black Hills 6

Rainier 48, Toutle Lake 14

Raymond 48, Chief Leschi 6

Ridgefield 20, Mark Morris 13

River View 33, Warden 18

Roosevelt 17, Bainbridge 0

Royal 55, Okanogan 7

Sehome 28, Mercer Island 14

Sequim 27, North Mason 16

Shorecrest 13, Shorewood 7

Skyline 33, Newport-Bellevue 6

Skyview 55, Rogers (Puyallup) 21

Snohomish 48, Everett 12

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 47, Waterville-Mansfield 6

South Bend 64, Oakville 38

South Whidbey 48, Concrete 21

Springdale 46, Northport 20

Squalicum 56, Marysville-Getchell 14

Stanwood 22, Oak Harbor 6

Steilacoom 30, Fife 13

Stevenson 21, Irrigon, Ore. 6

Sumner 41, Curtis 0

Sunnyside 21, West Valley (Yakima) 14

Tekoa/Rosalia 58, Touchet 22

Tenino 54, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 36

Tonasket 18, Brewster 14

Toppenish 64, Wapato 0

Tri-Cities Prep 48, Mabton 14

Tumwater 35, Clackamas, Ore. 19

Union 21, Chiawana 20

W. F. West 23, Washougal 7

Walla Walla 14, Hermiston, Ore. 3

White Swan 38, Kittitas 6

Wilbur-Creston 56, Wellpinit 0

Winlock 41, Morton/White Pass 0

Woodland 55, R.A. Long 7

Yelm 42, Gig Harbor 18

Zillah 54, Goldendale 7

Thursday’s Scores

Cascade Christian 55, Renton 13

Inglemoor 42, Redmond 34

Kentwood 35, Todd Beamer 14

Mary Knight 46, Washington School For The Deaf 12

Wenatchee 49, Eisenhower 28

The Associated Press

Most Read Sports Stories