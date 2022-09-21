The Associated Press Washington state high-school football poll based on votes from media outlets across the state, with first-place votes in parentheses, season records and points accrued in the poll:
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (6): 2-1, 78
2. Glacier Peak (2): 3-0, 70
3. Puyallup: 3-0, 63
4. Gonzaga Prep: 2-1, 53
5. Richland: 3-0, 40
6. Emerald Ridge: 2-1, 30
7. Chiawana: 3-0, 26
8. Kennedy Catholic: 2-1, 24
9. Sumner: 2-1, 21
10. Graham-Kapowsin: 2-1, 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Eastlake 12.
Class 3A
1. Yelm (9): 3-0, 90
2. O’Dea: 3-0, 75
3. Eastside Catholic: 3-0, 68
4. Bellevue: 1-2, 55
5. Lincoln (Tacoma): 3-0, 51
6. Kennewick: 3-0, 50
7. Garfield: 3-0, 42
8. Lakes: 2-0, 19
9. Stanwood: 3-0, 18
10. Monroe: 3-0, 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Lynden (9): 3-0, 90
2. Tumwater: 3-0, 81
3. Prosser: 3-0, 62
4. North Kitsap: 2-1, 60
5. Enumclaw: 3-0, 57
6. Sedro-Woolley: 3-0, 44
7. W. F. West: 2-1, 34
8. Anacortes: 3-0, 33
9. Othello: 2-1, 15
10. Fife: 3-0, 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (7): 3-0, 88
2. Eatonville (2): 3-0, 83
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 3-0, 63
4. Nooksack Valley: 3-0, 58
5. Tenino: 3-0, 55
6. Toppenish: 2-1, 35
7. Lynden Christian: 3-0, 34
8. King’s: 2-1, 29
9. Freeman: 2-1, 21
10. LaCenter: 2-1, 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (8): 3-0, 80
2. Okanogan: 3-0, 72
3. Liberty (Spangle): 3-0, 60
4. Adna: 2-1, 51
5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 2-1, 35
6. Raymond: 3-0, 29
7. Davenport: 3-0, 28
8. River View: 3-0, 19
9. Goldendale-Klickitat: 2-1, 15
(tie) Morton/White Pass: 3-0, 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Chewelah (Jenkins) 10. Columbia (Burbank) 9. Forks 7.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (6): 2-0, 78
2. Neah Bay (1): 3-0, 71
3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1): 3-0, 53
4. Wilbur-Creston: 2-1, 47
5. Mossyrock: 3-0, 26
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 18. Liberty Christian 15.
