The Associated Press Washington state high-school football poll based on votes from media outlets across the state, with first-place votes in parentheses, season records and points accrued in the poll:

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (6): 2-1, 78

2. Glacier Peak (2): 3-0, 70

3. Puyallup: 3-0, 63

4. Gonzaga Prep: 2-1, 53

5. Richland: 3-0, 40

6. Emerald Ridge: 2-1, 30

7. Chiawana: 3-0, 26

8. Kennedy Catholic: 2-1, 24

9. Sumner: 2-1, 21

10. Graham-Kapowsin: 2-1, 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Eastlake 12.

Class 3A

1. Yelm (9): 3-0, 90

2. O’Dea: 3-0, 75

3. Eastside Catholic: 3-0, 68

4. Bellevue: 1-2, 55

5. Lincoln (Tacoma): 3-0, 51

6. Kennewick: 3-0, 50

7. Garfield: 3-0, 42

8. Lakes: 2-0, 19

9. Stanwood: 3-0, 18

10. Monroe: 3-0, 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Lynden (9): 3-0, 90

2. Tumwater: 3-0, 81

3. Prosser: 3-0, 62

4. North Kitsap: 2-1, 60

5. Enumclaw: 3-0, 57

6. Sedro-Woolley: 3-0, 44

7. W. F. West: 2-1, 34

8. Anacortes: 3-0, 33

9. Othello: 2-1, 15

10. Fife: 3-0, 7

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1A

1. Royal (7): 3-0, 88

2. Eatonville (2): 3-0, 83

3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 3-0, 63

4. Nooksack Valley: 3-0, 58

5. Tenino: 3-0, 55

6. Toppenish: 2-1, 35

7. Lynden Christian: 3-0, 34

8. King’s: 2-1, 29

9. Freeman: 2-1, 21

10. LaCenter: 2-1, 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (8): 3-0, 80

2. Okanogan: 3-0, 72

3. Liberty (Spangle): 3-0, 60

4. Adna: 2-1, 51

5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 2-1, 35

6. Raymond: 3-0, 29

7. Davenport: 3-0, 28

8. River View: 3-0, 19

9. Goldendale-Klickitat: 2-1, 15

(tie) Morton/White Pass: 3-0, 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Chewelah (Jenkins) 10. Columbia (Burbank) 9. Forks 7.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (6): 2-0, 78

2. Neah Bay (1): 3-0, 71

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1): 3-0, 53

4. Wilbur-Creston: 2-1, 47

5. Mossyrock: 3-0, 26

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 18. Liberty Christian 15.