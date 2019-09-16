Class 4A Top 10
1. Lake Stevens Vikings (2-0)
Beat Lincoln-Tacoma 35-26. Next: Monroe
2. Woodinville Falcons (2-0)
Beat Monroe 21-20. Next: at Edmonds-Woodway
3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (2-0)
Beat Bellarmine Prep 21-10. Next: at Emerald Ridge
4. Puyallup Vikings (2-0)
Beat Emerald Ridge 42-0. Next: at Sumner
5. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (2-0)
Beat Bothell 41-21. Next: at Blanchet
6. Camas Papermakers (2-0)
Beat Hazen 70-7. Next: West Valley-Yakima
7. Chiawana Riverhawks (2-0)
Beat Kennewick 37-0. Next: at Walla Walla
8. Skyview Storm (2-0)
Beat Columbia River 52-0. Next: at Mount Si
9. Central Valley Bears (2-0)
Beat Garfield 40-39. Next: at Ferris
10. Bothell Cougars (1-1)
Lost to Kennedy Catholic 41-21. Next: at O’Dea
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (2-0)
Beat Central Catholic (Ore.) 44-21. Next: at Pinnacle (Ariz.)
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (2-0)
Beat Bethel 27-14. Next: Bothell
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (2-0)
Beat Moses Lake 34-13. Next: at Sandpoint (Idaho)
4. Lakes Lancers (1-0)
vs. Central Kitsap, canceled. Next: Mount Tahoma
5. Bellevue Wolverines (1-1)
Beat Newport 32-3. Next: Garfield
6. Kamiakin Braves (2-0)
Beat Southridge 41-7. Next: Hanford
7. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (0-2)
Lost to Lake Stevens 35-26. Next: Wilson
8. Arlington Eagles (2-0)
Beat Squalicum 33-7. Next: at Stanwood
9. Bethel Braves (0-2)
Lost to O’Dea 27-14. Next: at Spanaway Lake
10. Rainier Beach Vikings (1-1)
Lost to Higley (Ariz.) 57-30. Next: Ballard
Class 2A Top 10
1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (2-0)
Beat Yelm 54-27. Next: at Bellarmine Prep
2. Steilacoom Sentinels (1-1)
Lost to Union 41-13. Next: at Lynden
3. Liberty Patriots (2-0)
Beat Cedarcrest 56-14. Next: at Issaquah
4. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (2-0)
Beat Hockinson 27-21. Next: Cleveland
5. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (2-0)
Beat Shadle Park 28-19. Next: Othello
6. Fife Trojans (2-0)
Beat Black Hills 27-12. Next: Franklin Pierce
7. Hockinson Hawks (1-1)
Lost to Archbishop Murphy 27-21. Next: at R.A. Long
8. Lynden Lions (1-1)
Beat Ferndale 33-21. Next: Steilacoom
9. Black Hills Wolves (1-1)
Lost to Fife 27-12. Next: Prairie
10. Sequim Wolves (2-0)
Beat Forks 27-13. Next: at North Kitsap
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.