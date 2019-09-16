Class 4A Top 10

1. Lake Stevens Vikings (2-0)

Beat Lincoln-Tacoma 35-26. Next: Monroe

2. Woodinville Falcons (2-0)

Beat Monroe 21-20. Next: at Edmonds-Woodway

3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (2-0)

Beat Bellarmine Prep 21-10. Next: at Emerald Ridge

4. Puyallup Vikings (2-0)

Beat Emerald Ridge 42-0. Next: at Sumner

5. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (2-0)

Beat Bothell 41-21. Next: at Blanchet

6. Camas Papermakers (2-0)

Beat Hazen 70-7. Next: West Valley-Yakima

7. Chiawana Riverhawks (2-0)

Beat Kennewick 37-0. Next: at Walla Walla

8. Skyview Storm (2-0)

Beat Columbia River 52-0. Next: at Mount Si

9. Central Valley Bears (2-0)

Beat Garfield 40-39. Next: at Ferris

10. Bothell Cougars (1-1)

Lost to Kennedy Catholic 41-21. Next: at O’Dea

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (2-0)

Beat Central Catholic (Ore.) 44-21. Next: at Pinnacle (Ariz.)

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (2-0)

Beat Bethel 27-14. Next: Bothell

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (2-0)

Beat Moses Lake 34-13. Next: at Sandpoint (Idaho)

4. Lakes Lancers (1-0)

vs. Central Kitsap, canceled. Next: Mount Tahoma

5. Bellevue Wolverines (1-1)

Beat Newport 32-3. Next: Garfield

6. Kamiakin Braves (2-0)

Beat Southridge 41-7. Next: Hanford

7. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (0-2)

Lost to Lake Stevens 35-26. Next: Wilson

8. Arlington Eagles (2-0)

Beat Squalicum 33-7. Next: at Stanwood

9. Bethel Braves (0-2)

Lost to O’Dea 27-14. Next: at Spanaway Lake

10. Rainier Beach Vikings (1-1)

Lost to Higley (Ariz.) 57-30. Next: Ballard

Class 2A Top 10

1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (2-0)

Beat Yelm 54-27. Next: at Bellarmine Prep

2. Steilacoom Sentinels (1-1)

Lost to Union 41-13. Next: at Lynden

3. Liberty Patriots (2-0)

Beat Cedarcrest 56-14. Next: at Issaquah

4. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (2-0)

Beat Hockinson 27-21. Next: Cleveland

5. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (2-0)

Beat Shadle Park 28-19. Next: Othello

6. Fife Trojans (2-0)

Beat Black Hills 27-12. Next: Franklin Pierce

7. Hockinson Hawks (1-1)

Lost to Archbishop Murphy 27-21. Next: at R.A. Long

8. Lynden Lions (1-1)

Beat Ferndale 33-21. Next: Steilacoom

9. Black Hills Wolves (1-1)

Lost to Fife 27-12. Next: Prairie

10. Sequim Wolves (2-0)

Beat Forks 27-13. Next: at North Kitsap