Friday’s Scores

Aberdeen 32, Elma 26, 2OT

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Tekoa/Rosalia 18

Archbishop Murphy 73, Cleveland 0

Arlington 44, Stanwood 10

Asotin 13, Kellogg, Idaho 6

Auburn Mountainview 48, Auburn 7

Bainbridge 47, Interlake 6

Bellevue 28, Garfield 27

Bethel 23, Spanaway Lake 7

Bonney Lake 36, Stadium 0

Bremerton 49, Rochester 0

Camas 45, West Valley (Yakima) 14

Capital 50, Shelton 20

Cascade Christian 38, White River 35

Cashmere 55, Wapato 21

Castle Rock 56, Tenino 29

Cedarcrest 21, Sultan 0

Central Valley 17, Ferris 7

Chelan 41, South Whidbey 6

Chiawana 41, Walla Walla 13

Chief Sealth 42, West Seattle 0

Clatskanie, Ore. 37, Winlock 21

Clover Park 25, Lindbergh 0

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 41, Eisenhower 21

Colfax 28, Davenport 26

Colton 56, Yakama Tribal 6

Columbia (Burbank) 52, Kittitas 0

Columbia River 35, Ridgefield 18

Colville 57, Chewelah 20

Connell 33, College Place 14

Curtis 21, South Kitsap 15

Cusick 60, Curlew 20

Davis 20, Selah 18

DeSales 52, Pomeroy 44

Eastlake 31, Union 8

Eastmont 42, Ellensburg 13

Eastside Catholic 21, Phoenix Pinnacle, Ariz. 19

Eatonville 28, Orting 19

Entiat 62, Bridgeport 24

Enumclaw 24, Decatur 7

Ferndale 41, Marysville-Getchell 14

Fife 17, Franklin Pierce 14

Forks 46, Port Townsend 20

Friday Harbor 53, Coupeville 7

Gig Harbor 42, Timberline 7

Glacier Peak 49, Jackson 10

Gonzaga Prep 30, University 7

Granite Falls 42, Klahowya 0

Highland 31, Granger 3

Hockinson 62, R.A. Long 14

Ilwaco 45, Chief Leschi 14

Inglemoor 33, Juanita 7

Kalama 27, Adna 14

Kelso 41, Heritage 7

Kennedy 50, Blanchet 0

Kennewick 28, Hermiston, Ore. 17

Kentwood 41, Kentlake 6

Kingston 30, Port Angeles 22

Kiona-Benton 34, River View 20

La Center 48, Hoquiam 14

La Conner 60, Chimacum 12

La Salle 58, Goldendale 0

Lake Roosevelt 25, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7

Lake Stevens 73, Monroe 28

Lakes 70, Mount Tahoma 8

Lakewood 41, Evergreen (Vancouver) 17

Lewiston, Idaho 41, Clarkston 21

Liberty (Spangle) 65, Irrigon, Ore. 7

Liberty 9, Issaquah 3

Lincoln 54, Wilson 0

Lummi 56, Anacortes 38

Lyle-Wishram 74, Touchet 0

Lynden 56, Steilacoom 47

Lynden Christian 17, Blaine 0

Manson 50, Liberty Christian 30

Mariner 51, Kamiak 6

Mark Morris 34, Stevenson 12

Marysville-Pilchuck 34, Squalicum 7

Mercer Island 27, Newport-Bellevue 17

Montesano 54, Columbia (White Salmon) 14

Moscow, Idaho 27, Pullman 21

Mossyrock 58, North Beach 0

Mount Baker 24, Cascade (Leavenworth) 2

Mount Si 31, Skyview 26

Mount Vernon 48, Cascade (Everett) 47, 2OT

Mountain View 24, Battle Ground 13

Mountlake Terrace 40, Nathan Hale 0

Mt. Spokane 35, Sandpoint, Idaho 19

Napavine 41, Toledo 7

Naselle 74, Tacoma Baptist 6

Nooksack Valley 28, King’s 21

North Creek 63, Burlington-Edison 28

North Kitsap 16, Sequim 8

O’Dea 29, Bothell 23

Odessa-Harrington 66, Liberty Bell 0

Okanogan 49, Tonasket 0

Olympia 48, Rogers (Puyallup) 18

Olympic 46, North Mason 6

Onalaska 58, Wahkiakum 6

Pasco 24, Southridge 21, OT

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 49, Raymond 0

Post Falls, Idaho 48, Moses Lake 27

Prairie 56, Black Hills 14

Prosser 30, Ephrata 0

Puyallup 29, Sumner 12

Quincy 26, Grandview 6

Rainier Christian 56, Mary Knight 42

Redmond 37, Lake Washington 35

Renton 34, Evergreen (Seattle) 24

Republic 50, Northport 0

Richland 41, Sunnyside 15

Royal 71, Wahluke 0

Seattle Prep 55, Roosevelt 6

Sedro-Woolley 47, Oak Harbor 13

Seton Catholic 20, Fort Vancouver 12

Shadle Park 24, Cheney 21

Shorecrest 35, Everett 7

Snohomish 56, Shorewood 10

Springdale 40, Inchelium 34

Tahoma 28, Mt. Rainier 14

Todd Beamer 34, Federal Way 31

Toppenish 41, East Valley (Yakima) 35, OT

Toutle Lake 44, Morton/White Pass 6

Tri-Cities Prep 43, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 0

Tumwater 27, Bellarmine Prep 14

W. F. West 51, Hudson’s Bay 7

Warden 56, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0

Washington 41, Highline 19

Washougal 47, Woodland 21

Wenatchee 61, Kelowna, British Columbia 0

Wenatchee 61, Mt Boucherie, British Columbia 0

West Valley (Spokane) 26, Othello 19

White Swan 24, Dayton-Waitsburg 14

Wilbur-Creston 44, Waterville/Mansfield 0

Woodinville 35, Edmonds-Woodway 7

Yelm 28, Central Kitsap 0

Zillah 40, Naches Valley 0

Thursday’s Scores

Auburn Riverside 37, Lakeside (Seattle) 0

Deer Park 34, Newport 7

East Valley (Spokane) 47, North Central 28

Graham-Kapowsin 49, Emerald Ridge 7

Kamiakin 55, Hanford 41

Kentridge 69, Kent Meridian 14

Mead 34, Lewis and Clark 10

Peninsula 38, North Thurston 12

Reardan 41, Kettle Falls 0

Riverside 14, Freeman 9

Skyline 49, Hazen 32

Washington School For The Deaf 54, Lake Quinault 2

