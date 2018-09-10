Bothell's high-scoring win over Kennedy Catholic vaults the Cougars into the rankings, replacing the Lancers.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (2-0)
Beat Bellarmine Prep 28-21.
Next: Emerald Ridge
2. Mount Si Wildcats (2-0)
Beat Kentwood 54-10.
Next: at Skyview
3. Union Titans (2-0)
Beat El Cerrito (Calif.) 34-27.
Next: Eastlake
4. Chiawana Riverhawks (2-0)
Beat Kennewick 27-26.
Next: Walla Walla
5. Sumner Spartans (2-0)
Beat Olympia 45-0.
Next: at Puyallup
6. Lake Stevens Vikings (2-0)
Beat Lincoln 38-21.
Next: at Monroe
7. Bothell Cougars (2-0)
Beat Kennedy Catholic 59-41.
Next: O’Dea
8. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (1-1)
Beat St. Ignatius (Calif.) 42-37.
Next: University
9. Woodinville Falcons (2-0)
Beat Monroe 38-14.
Next: Edmonds-Woodway
10. Enumclaw Hornets (2-0)
Beat Auburn Mountainview 49-0.
Next: at Decatur
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (1-1)
Beat Central Catholic (Ore.) 49-26.
Next: Rigby, Idaho
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (2-0)
Beat Bethel 26-21.
Next: at Bothell
3. Bellevue Wolverines (2-0)
Beat Newport 50-0.
Next: at Garfield
4. Rainier Beach Vikings (2-0)
Beat Battle Ground 61-7.
Next: Archbishop Murphy
5. Lincoln Abes (1-1)
Lost to Lake Stevens 38-21.
Next: at Wilson
6. Hermiston Bulldogs (2-0)
Beat Richland 27-21.
Next: Kennewick
7. Mount Spokane Wildcats (2-0)
Beat Moses Lake 41-16.
Next: Sandpoint, Idaho
8. Kamiakin Braves (2-0)
Beat Southridge 41-0.
Next: at Hanford
9. Bethel Braves (1-1)
Lost to O’Dea 26-21.
Next: Spanaway lake
10. Mercer Island Islanders (2-0)
Beat Issaquah 13-0.
Next: Newport
Class 2A Top 10
1. Hockinson Hawks (2-0)
Beat Archbishop Murphy 42-13.
Next: RA Long
2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (2-0)
Beat Yelm 17-14.
Next: Bellarmine Prep
3. Liberty Patriots (2-0)
Beat Cedarcrest 50-3.
Next: Issaquah
4. Selah Vikings (1-0)
vs. La Salle, canceled (lightning).
Next: at Davis
5. Lynden Lions (2-0)
Beat Ferndale 30-6.
Next: Lord Tweedsmuir
6. North Kitsap Vikings (2-0)
Beat Kamiak 56-0.
Next: at Sequim
7. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (1-1)
Lost to Hockinson 42-13.
Next: at Rainier Beach
8. Steilacoom Sentinels (2-0)
Beat Orting 44-7.
Next: River Ridge
9. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (1-1)
Lost to Shadle Park 16-14.
Next: at Othello
10. Ellensburg Bulldogs (0-1)
vs. Zillah, canceled (lightning).
Next: at Eastmont
