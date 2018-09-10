Bothell's high-scoring win over Kennedy Catholic vaults the Cougars into the rankings, replacing the Lancers.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Class 4A Top 10

1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (2-0)

Beat Bellarmine Prep 28-21.

Next: Emerald Ridge

2. Mount Si Wildcats (2-0)

Beat Kentwood 54-10.

Next: at Skyview

3. Union Titans (2-0)

Beat El Cerrito (Calif.) 34-27.

Next: Eastlake

4. Chiawana Riverhawks (2-0)

Beat Kennewick 27-26.

Next: Walla Walla

5. Sumner Spartans (2-0)

Beat Olympia 45-0.

Next: at Puyallup

6. Lake Stevens Vikings (2-0)

Beat Lincoln 38-21.

Next: at Monroe

7. Bothell Cougars (2-0)

Beat Kennedy Catholic 59-41.

Next: O’Dea

8. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (1-1)

Beat St. Ignatius (Calif.) 42-37.

Next: University

9. Woodinville Falcons (2-0)

Beat Monroe 38-14.

Next: Edmonds-Woodway

10. Enumclaw Hornets (2-0)

Beat Auburn Mountainview 49-0.

Next: at Decatur

 

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (1-1)

Beat Central Catholic (Ore.) 49-26.

Next: Rigby, Idaho

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (2-0)

Beat Bethel 26-21.

Next: at Bothell

3. Bellevue Wolverines (2-0)

Beat Newport 50-0.

Next: at Garfield

4. Rainier Beach Vikings (2-0)

Beat Battle Ground 61-7.

Next: Archbishop Murphy

5. Lincoln Abes (1-1)

Lost to Lake Stevens 38-21.

Next: at Wilson

6. Hermiston Bulldogs (2-0)

Beat Richland 27-21.

Next: Kennewick

7. Mount Spokane Wildcats (2-0)

Beat Moses Lake 41-16.

Next: Sandpoint, Idaho

8. Kamiakin Braves (2-0)

Beat Southridge 41-0.

Next: at Hanford

9. Bethel Braves (1-1)

Lost to O’Dea 26-21.

Next: Spanaway lake

10. Mercer Island Islanders (2-0)

Beat Issaquah 13-0.

Next: Newport

 

Class 2A Top 10

1. Hockinson Hawks (2-0)

Beat Archbishop Murphy 42-13.

Next: RA Long

2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (2-0)

Beat Yelm 17-14.

Next: Bellarmine Prep

3. Liberty Patriots (2-0)

Beat Cedarcrest 50-3.

Next: Issaquah

4. Selah Vikings (1-0)

vs. La Salle, canceled (lightning).

Next: at Davis

5. Lynden Lions (2-0)

Beat Ferndale 30-6.

Next: Lord Tweedsmuir

6. North Kitsap Vikings (2-0)

Beat Kamiak 56-0.

Next: at Sequim

7. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (1-1)

Lost to Hockinson 42-13.

Next: at Rainier Beach

8. Steilacoom Sentinels (2-0)

Beat Orting 44-7.

Next: River Ridge

9. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (1-1)

Lost to Shadle Park 16-14.

Next: at Othello

10. Ellensburg Bulldogs (0-1)

vs. Zillah, canceled (lightning).

Next: at Eastmont

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.