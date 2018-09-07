Scores from the state as compiled by the Associated Press.
Friday’s Scores
Adna 34, Wahkiakum 0
Bainbridge 28, Olympic 21
Ballard 34, Mariner 8
Bellevue 50, Newport-Bellevue 0
Camas 52, Hazen 0
Carl Junction, Mo. 14, Republic 10
Central Kitsap 30, Lakes 23
Charles Wright Academy 7, Seton Catholic 6
Chewelah 14, Liberty (Spangle) 12
Clarkston 26, Grangeville, Idaho 7
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 47, Mead 34
Colfax 21, Freeman 14
College Place 45, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Colton 64, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6
Columbia (White Salmon) 40, Ilwaco 0
Coupeville 13, Vashon Island 0
Curtis 33, Gig Harbor 21
Darrington 42, Seattle Lutheran 0
DeSales 34, Dayton-Waitsburg 8
Deer Park 27, St. Maries, Idaho 6
Eastmont 35, Pasco 7
Eisenhower 14, Federal Way 7
Elma 41, Rochester 12
Entiat 60, Selkirk 28
Evergreen (Vancouver) 47, Centralia 22
Ferris 31, Lake City, Idaho 22
Fife 21, Washington 20
Franklin Pierce 55, Lindbergh 10
Glacier Peak 36, Snohomish 28
Graham-Kapowsin 28, Bellarmine Prep 21
Grandview 46, River View 21
Hanford 41, Walla Walla 6
Heritage 38, Hudson’s Bay 28
Hoquiam 28, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 7
Interlake 27, Sammamish 22
Kalama 20, Napavine 13
Kamiakin 41, Southridge 0
Kelso 48, R.A. Long 6
Kentlake 7, Tahoma 3
Kentridge 43, Nathan Hale 7
Lake Stevens 38, Lincoln 21
Lewis and Clark 34, Davis 8
Lewiston, Idaho 26, Wenatchee 10
Liberty 50, Cedarcrest 3
Life Christian Academy 20, Toutle Lake 6
LordTweedsmuir, British Columbia 14, Burlington-Edison 0
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 76, Oakville 6
Lynden 30, Ferndale 6
Lynden Christian 35, Anacortes 0
Marysville-Getchell 16, Stanwood 0
McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 38, Asotin 0
Mercer Island 13, Issaquah 0
Montesano 51, Shelton 6
Morton/White Pass 28, Raymond 21
Mount Si 54, Kentwood 10
Mount Vernon 35, Sedro-Woolley 29, OT
Mountain View 54, Juanita 7
Naselle 72, Rainier Christian 12
Newport 40, Priest River, Idaho 8
Nooksack Valley 50, Granite Falls 6
North Creek 46, West Seattle 16
North Kitsap 56, Kamiak 0
North Thurston 21, Port Angeles 7
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
Oak Harbor 28, Marysville-Pilchuck 0
Ocosta 50, Chief Leschi 8
Odessa-Harrington 80, Cusick 0
Onalaska 74, Mossyrock 0
Peninsula 19, Skyline 14
Prairie 28, Washougal 21
Prosser 21, West Valley (Yakima) 14
Pullman 45, North Central 14
Puyallup 52, Emerald Ridge 21
Quincy 32, Brewster 20
Rainier 12, Toledo 7
Royal 56, Othello 0
Shorecrest 35, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Shorewood 38, Meadowdale 7
Skyview 34, Columbia River 6
South Bend 32, Winlock 14
Spanaway Lake 45, Decatur 7
Sumner 45, Olympia 0
Sunnyside 28, Cleveland 0
Timberline 28, Bonney Lake 21
Todd Beamer 55, Thomas Jefferson 0
Tumwater 17, Yelm 14
University 43, Post Falls, Idaho 37
West Valley (Spokane) 16, Shadle Park 14
White River 46, Renton 0
Wilbur-Creston 38, Springdale 7
Wilson 41, Bremerton 6
Woodland 40, La Center 20
Cancellations
Ellensburg vs. Zillah, ccd.
Selah vs. La Salle, ccd.
Thursday’s Scores
Blanchet 37, Cascade (Everett) 14
Cheney 38, Rogers (Spokane) 7
Chiawana 27, Kennewick 26
Hockinson 42, Archbishop Murphy 13
Kingston 30, Port Townsend 25
Mark Morris 48, Castle Rock 14
North Mason 20, Klahowya 14, OT
River Ridge 41, Mount Tahoma 13
Rogers (Puyallup) 42, South Kitsap 0
Woodinville 38, Monroe 14
