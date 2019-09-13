By

Friday’s Scores

Adna 39, Wahkiakum 21

Archbishop Murphy 27, Hockinson 21

Arlington 33, Squalicum 7

Asotin 57, Liberty Christian 32

Auburn Riverside 55, Auburn 7

Bellevue 32, Newport-Bellevue 3

Blanchet 47, Cascade (Everett) 26

Bremerton 26, Wilson 7

Camas 70, Hazen 7

Cascade (Leavenworth) 10, Ephrata 7

Cashmere 42, Sultan 7

Charles Wright Academy 57, North Beach 0

Chelan 49, Warden 20

Chiawana 37, Kennewick 0

Chief Sealth 27, Nathan Hale 24

Clarkston 40, Grangeville, Idaho 0

Clatskanie, Ore. 59, Highline 36

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 42, Mead 28

Columbia (Burbank) 22, Mabton 14

Columbia (White Salmon) 61, Ilwaco 0

Coupeville 27, Vashon Island 8

Cusick 56, Wellpinit 36

DeSales 62, Colton 26

Deer Park 21, St. Maries, Idaho 13

Eastlake 50, Lake Washington 20

Eastmont 50, Pasco 26

Eastside Catholic 44, Central Catholic, Ore. 21

Edmonds-Woodway 38, Shorecrest 14

Elma 63, Rochester 14

Ferris 41, Lake City, Idaho 27

Fife 27, Black Hills 12

Franklin Pierce 41, Washington 6

Gig Harbor 21, Curtis 6

Glacier Peak 24, Snohomish 3

Heritage 8, Hudson’s Bay 0

Higley, Ariz. 57, Rainier Beach 30

Hoquiam 56, Aberdeen 3

Interlake 26, Sammamish 7

Issaquah 12, Mercer Island 3

Kamiakin 41, Southridge 7

Kelso 62, R.A. Long 0

La Center 35, Woodland 6

La Salle 49, Selah 0

Lake Roosevelt 55, Oroville 14

Lake Stevens 35, Lincoln 26

Lakeland, Idaho 29, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Lakewood 49, Bellingham 0

Lewis and Clark 37, Davis 14

Liberty (Spangle) 35, Chewelah 13

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6

Lynden 33, Ferndale 21

Lynnwood 26, Everett 20

Marysville-Getchell 37, Stanwood 14

Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Oak Harbor 0

McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 62, Dayton-Waitsburg 0

Meadowdale 40, Shorewood 8

Montesano 55, Shelton 0

Mount Baker 28, Sehome 10

Mount Si 28, Kentwood 20

Mountain View 47, Juanita 0

Mt. Spokane 34, Moses Lake 13

Napavine 33, Kalama 27

Nooksack Valley 42, Granite Falls 0

North Creek 50, Mount Tahoma 7

North Kitsap 28, Kamiak 9

North Mason 40, Klahowya 6

North Thurston 55, Port Angeles 6

O’Dea 27, Bethel 14

Odessa-Harrington 88, Bridgeport 6

Olympic 38, Bainbridge 14

Pateros 26, Republic 18

Post Falls, Idaho 48, University 12

Prairie 36, Washougal 6

Pullman 49, North Central 0

Puyallup 42, Emerald Ridge 0

Richland 28, Hermiston, Ore. 14

Ridgefield 42, King’s Way Christian School 14

Riverside 40, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 0

Royal 49, Othello 0

Seattle Prep 24, Redmond 17

Sedro-Woolley 34, Mount Vernon 27

Sequim 27, Forks 13

Skyline 25, Peninsula 17

Skyview 52, Columbia River 0

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 46, Touchet 0

South Kitsap 31, Rogers (Puyallup) 14

Springdale 28, Curlew 14

Sumner 31, Olympia 10

Sunnyside Christian 42, Yakama Tribal 12

Tahoma 40, Kentlake 6

Tenino 31, Chimacum 6

Todd Beamer 49, Thomas Jefferson 0

Toppenish 36, Kiona-Benton 8

Tri-Cities Prep 54, Kittitas 6

W. F. West 47, Capital 29

Wapato 43, Highland 14

Wenatchee 56, Lewiston, Idaho 21

West Valley (Spokane) 28, Shadle Park 19

West Valley (Yakima) 36, Prosser 7

White River 40, Lindbergh 0

White Swan 32, Goldendale 18

Winlock 47, Fort Vancouver 6

Woodinville 24, Monroe 20

Thursday’s Scores

Auburn Mountainview 14, River Ridge 0

Clover Park 19, Evergreen 0

Entiat 68, Wilbur-Creston 60

Enumclaw 14, Kentridge 3

Orting 28, Renton 7

Tekoa-Rosalia 46, Pomeroy 30

Tumwater 54, Yelm 27

Union 41, Steilacoom 13

