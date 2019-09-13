By

Friday’s Scores

Adna 39, Wahkiakum 21

Archbishop Murphy 27, Hockinson 21

Arlington 33, Squalicum 7

Asotin 57, Liberty Christian 32

Auburn Riverside 55, Auburn 7

Ballard 28, Mariner 19

Bellevue 32, Newport-Bellevue 3

Blanchet 47, Cascade (Everett) 26

Bremerton 26, Wilson 7

Camas 70, Hazen 7

Cascade (Leavenworth) 10, Ephrata 7

Cashmere 42, Sultan 7

Castle Rock 30, Mark Morris 20

Charles Wright Academy 57, North Beach 0

Chelan 49, Warden 20

Cheney 35, Rogers (Spokane) 0

Chiawana 37, Kennewick 0

Chief Sealth 27, Nathan Hale 24

Clarkston 40, Grangeville, Idaho 0

Clatskanie, Ore. 59, Highline 36

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 42, Mead 28

Columbia (Burbank) 22, Mabton 14

Columbia (White Salmon) 61, Ilwaco 0

Corbett, Ore. 35, Stevenson 0

Coupeville 27, Vashon Island 8

Cusick 56, Wellpinit 36

DeSales 62, Colton 26

Deer Park 21, St. Maries, Idaho 13

East Valley (Yakima) 42, Naches Valley 0

Eastlake 50, Lake Washington 20

Eastmont 50, Pasco 26

Eastside Catholic 44, Central Catholic, Ore. 21

Edmonds-Woodway 38, Shorecrest 14

Elma 63, Rochester 14

Evergreen (Vancouver) 62, Centralia 50

Ferris 41, Lake City, Idaho 27

Fife 27, Black Hills 12

Franklin Pierce 41, Washington 6

Gig Harbor 21, Curtis 6

Glacier Peak 24, Snohomish 3

Hanford 28, Walla Walla 25

Heritage 8, Hudson’s Bay 0

Higley, Ariz. 57, Rainier Beach 30

Hoquiam 56, Aberdeen 3

Hoquiam 56, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 3

Interlake 26, Sammamish 7

Issaquah 12, Mercer Island 3

Kamiakin 41, Southridge 7

Kelso 62, R.A. Long 0

La Center 35, Woodland 6

La Salle 49, Selah 0

Lake Roosevelt 55, Oroville 14

Lake Stevens 35, Lincoln 26

Lakeland, Idaho 29, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Lakeside (Seattle) 55, King’s 22

Lakewood 49, Bellingham 0

Lewis and Clark 37, Davis 14

Liberty (Spangle) 35, Chewelah 13

Liberty 56, Cedarcrest 14

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6

Lord Tweedsmuir, British Columbia 21, Blaine 0

Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 54, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 16

Lynden 33, Ferndale 21

Lynnwood 26, Everett 20

Marysville-Getchell 37, Stanwood 14

Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Oak Harbor 0

McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 62, Dayton-Waitsburg 0

Meadowdale 40, Shorewood 8

Montesano 55, Shelton 0

Morton/White Pass 14, Raymond 8

Mount Baker 28, Sehome 10

Mount Si 28, Kentwood 20

Mountain View 47, Juanita 0

Mt. Rainier 40, Jackson 0

Mt. Spokane 34, Moses Lake 13

Napavine 33, Kalama 27

Nooksack Valley 42, Granite Falls 0

North Creek 50, Mount Tahoma 7

North Kitsap 28, Kamiak 9

North Mason 40, Klahowya 6

North Thurston 55, Port Angeles 6

Northport 62, Columbia (Hunters) 28

O’Dea 27, Bethel 14

Odessa-Harrington 88, Bridgeport 6

Okanogan 33, Medical Lake 6

Olympic 38, Bainbridge 14

Pateros 26, Republic 18

Post Falls, Idaho 48, University 12

Prairie 36, Washougal 6

Pullman 49, North Central 0

Puyallup 42, Emerald Ridge 0

Quincy 35, Brewster 25

Reardan 6, Davenport 0

Richland 28, Hermiston, Ore. 14

Ridgefield 42, King’s Way Christian School 14

Riverside 40, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 0

Royal 49, Othello 0

Seattle Prep 24, Redmond 17

Sedro-Woolley 34, Mount Vernon 27

Sequim 27, Forks 13

Skyline 25, Peninsula 17

Skyview 52, Columbia River 0

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 46, Touchet 0

South Kitsap 31, Rogers (Puyallup) 14

Springdale 28, Curlew 14

Stadium 16, Kent Meridian 12

Sumner 31, Olympia 10

Sunnyside 62, Cleveland 0

Sunnyside Christian 42, Yakama Tribal 12

Tahoma 40, Kentlake 6

Tenino 31, Chimacum 6

Timberline 21, Bonney Lake 16

Todd Beamer 49, Thomas Jefferson 0

Toledo 15, Rainier 14

Tonasket 31, Manson 13

Toppenish 36, Kiona-Benton 8

Tri-Cities Prep 54, Kittitas 6

W. F. West 47, Capital 29

Wahluke 28, Granger 25

Wapato 43, Highland 14

Wenatchee 56, Lewiston, Idaho 21

West Valley (Spokane) 28, Shadle Park 19

West Valley (Yakima) 36, Prosser 7

White River 40, Lindbergh 0

White Swan 32, Goldendale 18

Winlock 47, Fort Vancouver 6

Woodinville 24, Monroe 20

Thursday’s Scores

Auburn Mountainview 14, River Ridge 0

Clover Park 19, Evergreen 0

Entiat 68, Wilbur-Creston 60

Enumclaw 14, Kentridge 3

Orting 28, Renton 7

Tekoa-Rosalia 46, Pomeroy 30

Tumwater 54, Yelm 27

Union 41, Steilacoom 13

