Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Bothell 30, Graham-Kapowsin 27
Camas 56, Puyallup 27
Mount Si 24, Lake Stevens 22
Semifinals
No. 11 Mount Si (10-2) vs. No. 2 Camas (12-0)
No. 5 Bothell (10-2) vs. TBD
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Eastside Catholic 50, Bellevue 21
Lincoln 56, Marysville-Pilchuck 21
Kennewick 21, Bethel 20
O’Dea 10, Mt. Spokane 3
Semifinals
No. 2 Eastside Catholic (10-1) vs. No. 3 Lincoln (10-2)
No. 1 O’Dea (11-0) vs. No. 5 Kennewick (11-1)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Steilacoom 48, Prosser 15
Hockinson 29, Lakewood 28
Lynden 29, Washougal 26
Tumwater 48, Archbishop Murphy 0
Semifinals
No. 3 Lynden (9-2) vs. No. 2 Steilacoom (10-2)
No. 4 Hockinson (11-1) vs. No. 1 Tumwater (10-1)
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Connell 14, Mount Baker 9
Deer Park 20, Montesano 17
Lynden Christian 31, Lasalle 7
Royal 62, Omak 6
Semifinals
No. 6 Deer Park (10-0) vs. No. 7 Lynden Christian (10-1)
No. 13 Connell (9-3) vs. No. 1 Royal (12-0)
Class 2B
Quarterfinals
Adna 35, Chewelah 13
Kalama 43, Lake Roosevelt 0
Napavine 55, Toledo 0
Onalaska 50, Tri-Cities Prep 0
Semifinals
No. 3 Kalama (9-2) vs. No. 2 Napavine (10-1)
No. 5 Adna (8-3) vs. No. 1 Onalaska (11-0)
Class 1B
Quarterfinals
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 80, Lummi 30
Entiat 48, Lyle-Wishram 12
Naselle 50, Quilcene 46
Odessa 82, Selkirk 24
Semifinals
N0. 3 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (11-1) vs. No. 2 Naselle (11-0)
No. 4 Entiat (10-2) vs. No. 1 Odessa (11-0)
All semifinals, Nov. 30.
