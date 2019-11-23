Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Bothell 30, Graham-Kapowsin 27

Camas 56, Puyallup 27

Mount Si 24, Lake Stevens 22

Semifinals

No. 11 Mount Si (10-2) vs. No. 2 Camas (12-0)

No. 5 Bothell (10-2) vs. TBD

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Eastside Catholic 50, Bellevue 21

Lincoln 56, Marysville-Pilchuck 21

Kennewick 21, Bethel 20

O’Dea 10, Mt. Spokane 3

Semifinals

No. 2 Eastside Catholic (10-1) vs. No. 3 Lincoln (10-2)

No. 1 O’Dea (11-0) vs. No. 5 Kennewick (11-1)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Steilacoom 48, Prosser 15

Hockinson 29, Lakewood 28

Lynden 29, Washougal 26

Tumwater 48, Archbishop Murphy 0

Semifinals

No. 3 Lynden (9-2) vs. No. 2 Steilacoom (10-2)

No. 4 Hockinson (11-1) vs. No. 1 Tumwater (10-1)

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Connell 14, Mount Baker 9

Deer Park 20, Montesano 17

Lynden Christian 31, Lasalle 7

Royal 62, Omak 6

Semifinals

No. 6 Deer Park (10-0) vs. No. 7 Lynden Christian (10-1)

No. 13 Connell (9-3) vs. No. 1 Royal (12-0)

Class 2B

Quarterfinals

Adna 35, Chewelah 13

Kalama 43, Lake Roosevelt 0

Napavine 55, Toledo 0

Onalaska 50, Tri-Cities Prep 0

Semifinals

No. 3 Kalama (9-2) vs. No. 2 Napavine (10-1)

No. 5 Adna (8-3) vs. No. 1 Onalaska (11-0)

Class 1B

Quarterfinals

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 80, Lummi 30

Entiat 48, Lyle-Wishram 12

Naselle 50, Quilcene 46

Odessa 82, Selkirk 24

Semifinals

N0. 3 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (11-1) vs. No. 2 Naselle (11-0)

No. 4 Entiat (10-2) vs. No. 1 Odessa (11-0)

All semifinals, Nov. 30.