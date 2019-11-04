Class 4A Top 10
1. Lake Stevens Vikings (9-0)
Beat Mariner 62-0. Next: Playoffs vs. Tahoma
2. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (9-0)
Beat Sumner 28-14. Next: Playoffs vs. Mount Vernon
3. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (9-0)
Beat Federal Way 42-28. Next: Playoffs North Creek
4. Camas Papermakers (9-0)
Beat Union 28-14. Next: Playoffs vs. Olympia
5. Woodinville Falcons (8-1)
Beat Skyline 21-14. Next: Playoffs at Emerald Ridge
6. Puyallup Vikings (8-1)
Beat Rogers 59-13. Next: Playoffs vs. Auburn Mountainview
7. Chiawana Riverhawks (8-1)
Beat Pasco 34-0. Next: Playoffs. vs. Mead
8. Bothell Cougars (7-2)
Beat Eastlake 47-24. Next: Playoffs vs. Auburn Riverside
9. Mead Panthers (7-2)
Beat Ferris 21-16. Next: Playoffs at Chiawana
10. Eastlake Wolves (7-2)
Lost to Bothell 47-24. Next: Playoffs vs. Sumner
Class 3A Top 10
1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (8-0)
Idle. Next: Playoffs vs. Ferndale
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (7-1)
Idle. Next: Playoffs vs. Gig Harbor
3. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (7-2)
Beat Bethel 35-21. Next: Playoffs vs. Rainier Beach
4. Bellevue Wolverines (7-2)
Beat Mercer Island 53-14. Next: Playoffs vs. Meadowdale
5. Kennewick Lions (8-1)
Beat Southridge 46-13. Next: Playoffs vs. Shadle Park
6. Mount Spokane Wildcats (7-2)
Beat Shadle Park 42-8. Next: Playoffs vs. Kamiakin
7. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (9-0)
Beat Snohomish 52-3. Next: Playoffs vs. Ballard
8. Kamiakin Braves (7-2)
Beat Hermiston (Ore.) 40-7. Next: Playoffs at Mount Spokane
9. Bethel Braves (6-3)
Lost to Lincoln 35-21. Next: Playoffs vs. Blanchet
10. Ballard Beavers (9-0)
Beat Ingraham 54-3. Next: Playoffs at Marysville-Pilchuck
Class 2A Top 10
1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (9-0)
Beat Centralia 62-6. Next: Playoffs vs. Columbia River
2. Steilacoom Sentinels (7-2)
Beat Orting 49-7. Next: Playoffs vs. Washington
3. Hockinson Hawks (8-1)
Beat Ridgefield 47-25. Next: Playoffs vs. TBD
4. Liberty Patriots (7-2)
Beat Blaine 57-6. Next: Playoffs at Lakewood
5. Lynden Lions (6-2)
Idle. Next: Playoffs vs. Sehome
6. Lakewood Cougars (7-1)
Idle. Next: Playoffs vs. Liberty
7. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (6-2)
Idle. Next: Playoffs vs. Sedro-Woolley
8. WF West Bearcats (8-1)
Beat Aberdeen 56-28. Next: Playoffs vs. Washougal
9. Clarkston Bantams (8-1)
Beat Columbia River 35-20. Next: Playoffs vs. TBD
10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs (7-2)
Beat Cedarcrest 24-7. Next: Playoffs at Archbishop Murphy
