Nathan Joyce
By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Class 4A Top 10

1. Lake Stevens Vikings (9-0)

Beat Mariner 62-0. Next: Playoffs vs. Tahoma

2. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (9-0)

Beat Sumner 28-14. Next: Playoffs vs. Mount Vernon

3. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (9-0)

Beat Federal Way 42-28. Next: Playoffs North Creek

4. Camas Papermakers (9-0)

Beat Union 28-14. Next: Playoffs vs. Olympia

5. Woodinville Falcons (8-1)

Beat Skyline 21-14. Next: Playoffs at Emerald Ridge

6. Puyallup Vikings (8-1)

Beat Rogers 59-13. Next: Playoffs vs. Auburn Mountainview

7. Chiawana Riverhawks (8-1)

Beat Pasco 34-0. Next: Playoffs. vs. Mead

8. Bothell Cougars (7-2)

Beat Eastlake 47-24. Next: Playoffs vs. Auburn Riverside

9. Mead Panthers (7-2)

Beat Ferris 21-16. Next: Playoffs at Chiawana

10. Eastlake Wolves (7-2)

Lost to Bothell 47-24. Next: Playoffs vs. Sumner

Class 3A Top 10

1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (8-0)

Idle. Next: Playoffs vs. Ferndale

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (7-1)

Idle. Next: Playoffs vs. Gig Harbor

3. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (7-2)

Beat Bethel 35-21. Next: Playoffs vs. Rainier Beach

4. Bellevue Wolverines (7-2)

Beat Mercer Island 53-14. Next: Playoffs vs. Meadowdale

5. Kennewick Lions (8-1)

Beat Southridge 46-13. Next: Playoffs vs. Shadle Park

6. Mount Spokane Wildcats (7-2)

Beat Shadle Park 42-8. Next: Playoffs vs. Kamiakin

7. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (9-0)

Beat Snohomish 52-3. Next: Playoffs vs. Ballard

8. Kamiakin Braves (7-2)

Beat Hermiston (Ore.) 40-7. Next: Playoffs at Mount Spokane

9. Bethel Braves (6-3)

Lost to Lincoln 35-21. Next: Playoffs vs. Blanchet

10. Ballard Beavers (9-0)

Beat Ingraham 54-3. Next: Playoffs at Marysville-Pilchuck

Class 2A Top 10

1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (9-0)

Beat Centralia 62-6. Next: Playoffs vs. Columbia River

2. Steilacoom Sentinels (7-2)

Beat Orting 49-7. Next: Playoffs vs. Washington

3. Hockinson Hawks (8-1)

Beat Ridgefield 47-25. Next: Playoffs vs. TBD

4. Liberty Patriots (7-2)

Beat Blaine 57-6. Next: Playoffs at Lakewood

5. Lynden Lions (6-2)

Idle. Next: Playoffs vs. Sehome

6. Lakewood Cougars (7-1)

Idle. Next: Playoffs vs. Liberty

7. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (6-2)

Idle. Next: Playoffs vs. Sedro-Woolley

8. WF West Bearcats (8-1)

Beat Aberdeen 56-28. Next: Playoffs vs. Washougal

9. Clarkston Bantams (8-1)

Beat Columbia River 35-20. Next: Playoffs vs. TBD

10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs (7-2)

Beat Cedarcrest 24-7. Next: Playoffs at Archbishop Murphy

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @NathanAJoyce.

