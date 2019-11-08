By

Friday’s Scores

State play-in games

Archbishop Murphy 23, Sedro-Woolley 6

Bellevue 57, Meadowdale 21

Bothell 53, Auburn Riverside 19

Camas 48, Olympia 13

Chiawana 21, Mead 10

Clarkston 48, Toppenish 27

Eastlake 38, Sumner 22

Eastside Catholic 34, Gig Harbor 14

Eatonville 57, Orting 35

Franklin Pierce 31, Olympic 24

Gonzaga Prep 50, Hanford 36

Graham-Kapowsin 49, Mount Vernon 6

Kelso 33, Spanaway Lake 20

Kennewick 24, Shadle Park 7

Kentwood 41, Glacier Peak 31

Lake Stevens 49, Tahoma 14

Lakes 31, Snohomish 7

Lakewood 14, Liberty 10

Lynden 48, Sehome 21

Lynden Christian 56, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 7

Marysville-Pilchuck 28, Ballard 25

Mount Baker 54, South Whidbey 7

Mt. Spokane 49, Kamiakin 20

North Kitsap 28, Fife 25

O’Dea 42, Ferndale 7

Othello 17, Pullman 3

Peninsula 35, Arlington 0

Prairie 73, Capital 35

Puyallup 42, Auburn Mountainview 21

Sequim 37, River Ridge 21

Skyview 49, Federal Way 0

Squalicum 49, Juanita 7

Tumwater 66, Columbia River 13

Washougal 28, W. F. West 7

Steilacoom 63, Washington 13

Yelm 27, Edmonds-Woodway 17

Nonleague

Adna 41, Ocosta 14

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 14

Central Valley 40, Walla Walla 7

Cheney 40, East Valley (Yakima) 7

Chewelah 36, Reardan 23

Cle Elum/Roslyn 20, Wapato 12

Colfax 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13

Connell 55, Naches Valley 7

Davenport 36, Liberty (Spangle) 14

Eisenhower 41, Davis 35

Ephrata 34, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Friday Harbor 55, La Conner 6

Hermiston, Ore. 55, North Central 28

Hoquiam 50, Castle Rock, Calif. 22

Klahowya 20, Bellevue Christian 7

La Center 42, Elma 14

La Salle 57, River View 12

Mabton 21, Columbia (Burbank) 20

Montesano 58, King’s Way Christian School 14

Napavine 48, Winlock 13

Nooksack Valley 41, Oak Harbor 13

Northport 28, Wellpinit 14

Onalaska 50, Wahkiakum 0

Rainier 28, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 20

Selkirk 64, Curlew 24

Shorecrest 24, Cascade (Everett) 13

Tri-Cities Prep 44, Manson 0

West Valley (Spokane) 34, Selah 7

Zillah 49, Warden 0

Thursday’s Scores

Nonleague

Eastmont 28, Wenatchee 24

Enumclaw 24, Bellarmine Prep 21

Ferris 38, Pasco 20

Lewis and Clark 40, Southridge 0

Lyle-Wishram 64, Pomeroy 14

Mountlake Terrace 30, Lynnwood 16

Richland 44, University 13

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse def. Inchelium, forfeit

Stanwood 56, Everett 14

Toledo 47, Raymond 9

The Associated Press

Most Read Sports Stories