Football scores from across the state as compiled by The Associated Press
Adna 35, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 0
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Cusick 8
Arlington 27, Mariner 23
Asotin 30, Orofino, Idaho 6
Auburn Riverside 21, Auburn Mountainview 17
Bethel 56, Battle Ground 7
Black Hills 50, Bremerton 19
Blaine 65, Earl Marriott, British Columbia 0
Blanchet 40, Kamiak 0
Bonney Lake 38, Franklin Pierce 28
Bothell 40, Legacy, Colo. 13
Capital 22, Lakes 9
Cascade (Everett) 32, Everett 22
Cascade (Leavenworth) 56, Naches Valley 0
Cascade Christian 28, Orting 7
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 47, Chimacum 7
Central Kitsap 33, Olympic 14
Chelan 47, Brewster 27
Cheney 27, Colville 22
Chiawana 19, Richland 0
Clarkston 50, Moscow, Idaho 27
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 28, Gonzaga Prep 14
College Place 21, Highland 0
Columbia (Burbank) 25, Dayton-Waitsburg 8
Columbia (White Salmon) 53, Goldendale 0
Columbia River 49, Centralia 0
Coupeville 28, Port Townsend 18
Crescent 58, Chief Leschi 50
Davis 30, Mount Tahoma 6
DeSales 34, White Swan 14
Deer Park 21, East Valley (Spokane) 6
Eastlake 35, Monroe 19
Eastmont 20, Wilson 0
Elma 48, King’s Way Christian School 14
Entiat 42, Tekoa/Rosalia 12
Enumclaw 41, White River 21
Ephrata 28, Cashmere 13
Federal Way 38, Thomas Jefferson 21
Ferris 17, Moses Lake 7
Forks 28, Port Angeles 8
Garfield 51, La Salle, Ore. 28
Gig Harbor 41, Spanaway Lake 13
Glacier Peak 52, Edmonds-Woodway 0
Graham-Kapowsin 51, Sheldon, Ore. 50, OT
Hanford 32, Kennewick 22
Heritage 21, Evergreen (Vancouver) 17
Hermiston, Ore. 45, Pasco 0
Hockinson 52, Toppenish 7
Hoquiam 27, Castle Rock 7
Ilwaco 23, Vernonia, Ore. 12
Jackson 21, Stanwood 12
Juanita 21, Ballard 17
Kelso 31, Mark Morris 14
Kennedy 72, Chief Sealth 20
Kentlake 53, Kentridge 35
Klahowya 48, Kingston 16
La Salle 50, East Valley (Yakima) 9
Lake Stevens 42, Ferndale 7
Lakewood 31, King’s 13
Lewis and Clark 31, Lake City, Idaho 14
Lewiston, Idaho 28, Shadle Park 0
Liberty 28, New Westminster, British Columbia 12
Lincoln 31, Camas 29
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Davenport 24
Lynden 35, Mount Baker 34
Lynden Christian 23, Bellingham 0
Manson 41, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 0
Marysville-Pilchuck 63, Snohomish 34
Mead 50, Post Falls, Idaho 21
Montesano 40, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 8
Mossyrock 20, South Bend 8
Mount Si 52, Wenatchee 0
Mount Vernon 20, Burlington-Edison 7
Mt. Spokane 42, Damien, Hawaii 14
Nathan Hale 33, Lynnwood 20
Newport 58, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 0
Newport-Bellevue 42, Interlake 7
Nooksack Valley 28, Sehome 21
North Creek 34, Mt. Rainier 6
North Mason 35, Shelton 14
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 27, Reardan 14
O’Dea 28, Peninsula 0
Oak Harbor 48, Seaquam, British Columbia 19
Okanogan 21, Warden 14
Olympia 35, Emerald Ridge 7
Omak 36, Chewelah 21
Onalaska 56, Toutle Lake 0
Othello 9, Connell 7
Pateros 60, Curlew 12
Pomeroy 58, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 0
Prairie 33, Parkrose, Ore. 0
Priest River, Idaho 22, Riverside 18
Pullman 41, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 23
Puyallup 49, Bellarmine Prep 14
Rainier 27, Raymond 10
Rainier Beach 38, Fife 13
Republic 48, Waterville/Mansfield 0
Ridgefield 19, La Center 0
Rochester 53, Tenino 20
Roosevelt 34, Anacortes 7
Royal 34, Ellensburg 0
Sedro-Woolley 10, Meridian 7
Sequim 44, Washington 21
Shorecrest 28, Marysville-Getchell 10
Shorewood 42, Granite Falls 0
Skyline 21, Kentwood 14
South Whidbey 20, Friday Harbor 19
Springdale 39, Kettle Falls 0
St. Maries, Idaho 42, Medical Lake 20
Steilacoom 27, Lake Washington 14
Sultan 55, Vashon Island 0
Sumner 49, South Kitsap 0
Sunnyside 22, Prosser 19
Timberlake, Idaho 41, Freeman 27
Tri-Cities Prep 67, Liberty Christian 6
Tumwater 35, Timberline 6
Union 17, Mountain View 14
University 52, Sandpoint, Idaho 7
Vancouver College, British Columbia 40, R.A. Long 14
W. F. West 28, River Ridge 27
Wahluke 23, Wapato 7
Walla Walla 28, Southridge 0
Wellpinit 52, Columbia (Hunters) 12
West Valley (Yakima) 17, Kamiakin 9
Wilbur-Creston 14, Tonasket 13
Winlock 21, North Beach 6
Woodinville 34, Foster 8
Woodland 48, Kalama 40
Yelm 45, Skyview 41
Zillah 49, Evergreen (Seattle) 0
