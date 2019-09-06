By

Friday’s Scores

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Pateros 0

Archbishop Murphy 53, Eatonville 13

Arlington 35, Mariner 7

Asotin 18, Orofino, Idaho 0

Auburn Mountainview 52, Auburn Riverside 13

Bainbridge 14, North Kitsap 3

Ballard 42, Juanita 7

Bellevue Christian 19, Evergreen (Seattle) 14

Black Hills 33, Bremerton 29

Blaine 27, Chief Sealth 8

Blanchet 42, Kamiak 0

Blanchet Catholic, Ore. 27, Stevenson 14

Bothell 39, Legacy, Colo. 20

Camas 24, Lincoln 14

Cascade (Everett) 49, Everett 14

Cascade (Leavenworth) 54, Naches Valley 2

Cashmere 20, Ephrata 14, OT

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 62, Concrete 22

Cedarcrest 49, Sammamish 0

Central Kitsap 41, Olympic 17

Centralia 48, Columbia River 33

Chelan 35, Brewster 25

Cheney 21, Colville 20

Chiawana 38, Richland 7

Chief Leschi 26, Muckleshoot Tribal School 22

Clarkston 42, Moscow, Idaho 38

Colfax 54, Wahkiakum 21

College Place 60, Highland 0

Columbia (Burbank) 25, Dayton-Waitsburg 0

Columbia (White Salmon) 29, Goldendale 6

Darrington 57, Rainier Christian 47

Davenport 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 19

Davis 48, Mount Tahoma 0

Deer Park 35, East Valley (Spokane) 7

Eastmont 42, Wilson 0

Eastside Catholic 47, Grant-Sacramento, Calif. 20

Eisenhower 46, Stadium 0

Elma 34, King’s Way Christian School 8

Emerald Ridge 24, Olympia 18

Entiat 42, Selkirk 28

Enumclaw 36, White River 14

Federal Way 42, Thomas Jefferson 7

Ferris 40, Moses Lake 7

Fife 40, Foster 6

Forks 23, Port Angeles 0

Franklin Pierce 28, Bonney Lake 0

Garfield 53, Interlake 6

Glacier Peak 35, Edmonds-Woodway 14

Gonzaga Prep 45, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 13

Graham-Kapowsin 21, Sheldon, Ore. 14

Hazen 36, Lindbergh 14

Heritage 35, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28

Hockinson 48, Toppenish 7

Hoquiam 48, Castle Rock 12

Ilwaco 27, Vernonia, Ore. 12

Ingraham 42, Highline 13

Issaquah 20, Kent Meridian 0

Kalama 26, Woodland 7

Kelso 48, Mark Morris 0

Kennedy 32, Bethel 27

Kennewick 17, Hanford 13

Kingston 20, Klahowya 7

Kiona-Benton 26, Grandview 15

La Center 35, Ridgefield 28

La Salle 28, East Valley (Yakima) 19

Lake City, Idaho 45, Lewis and Clark 21

Lake Stevens 55, Ferndale 0

Lakeland, Idaho 49, Rogers (Spokane) 0

Lakes 46, Capital 21

Lakewood 42, King’s 14

Lynden Christian 49, Bellingham 7

Lynnwood 26, Nathan Hale 14

Manson 20, Kettle Falls 0

Marysville-Pilchuck 17, Snohomish 14

Mead 42, Post Falls, Idaho 21

Meadowdale 18, Inglemoor 13

Mercer Island 14, Mountlake Terrace 6

Monroe 42, Eastlake 41, OT

Montesano 59, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 0

Mount Baker 21, Lynden 14

Mount Si 26, Wenatchee 16

Mount Vernon 19, Burlington-Edison 14

Mt. Spokane 38, Kalispell Glacier, Mont. 35

Naselle 52, South Bend 8

Newport 55, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 7

Newport-Bellevue 35, Rainier Beach 0

North Mason 20, Shelton 0

North Thurston 43, West Seattle 7

O’Dea 21, Peninsula 0

Oak Harbor 29, Seaquam, British Columbia 14

Odessa-Harrington 76, Pomeroy 8

Omak 37, Chewelah 15

Onalaska 62, Toutle Lake 0

Othello 3, Connell 0

Pasco 27, Hermiston, Ore. 20

Port Townsend 49, Coupeville 16

Prairie 52, Parkrose, Ore. 33

Pullman 28, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7

Puyallup 28, Bellarmine Prep 3

R.A. Long 43, Fort Vancouver 16

Rainier 38, Raymond 14

Riverside 41, Priest River, Idaho 0

Rochester 34, Tenino 20

Royal 21, Ellensburg 16

Sandpoint, Idaho 34, University 11

Seattle Prep 48, Battle Ground 0

Sedro-Woolley 44, Meridian 14

Sehome 14, Nooksack Valley 13, OT

Selah 36, Lakeside (Seattle) 22

Sequim 42, Washington 14

Shadle Park 28, Lewiston, Idaho 21

Shorecrest 14, Marysville-Getchell 12

Shorewood 42, Granite Falls 14

Skyview 33, Yelm 13

South Whidbey 7, Friday Harbor 3

Squalicum 34, Redmond 26

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 48, Colton 26

St. Maries, Idaho 32, Medical Lake 2

Stanwood 40, Jackson 7

Steilacoom 46, Lake Washington 0

Sultan 35, Vashon Island 7

Sumner 50, South Kitsap 0

Sunnyside 35, Prosser 13

Tahoma 48, Auburn 6

Tekoa/Rosalia 76, Springdale 28

Todd Beamer 11, Kentridge 7

Tonasket 21, Oroville 0

Tri-Cities Prep 79, Liberty Christian 6

Tumwater 55, Timberline 0

Union 20, Mountain View 10

W. F. West 29, River Ridge 20

Wahluke 74, Wapato 33

Walla Walla 36, Southridge 17

Warden 48, Okanogan 44

Washougal 40, Hudson’s Bay 0

West Valley (Spokane) 54, North Central 6

Wilbur-Creston 56, Republic 12

Winlock 49, North Beach 0

Woodinville 51, Balboa, Calif. 0

Zillah 28, Quincy 7

Thursday’s Scores

Decatur 43, Kentlake 22

Gig Harbor 28, Spanaway Lake 13

Kamiakin 46, West Valley (Yakima) 24

Kentwood 29, Skyline 3

Rogers (Puyallup) 40, Curtis 24

The Associated Press

