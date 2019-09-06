Friday’s Scores
Archbishop Murphy 53, Eatonville 13
Arlington 35, Mariner 7
Asotin 18, Orofino, Idaho 0
Auburn Mountainview 52, Auburn Riverside 13
Bainbridge 14, North Kitsap 3
Ballard 42, Juanita 7
Bellevue Christian 19, Evergreen (Seattle) 14
Black Hills 33, Bremerton 29
Blaine 27, Chief Sealth 8
Blanchet 42, Kamiak 0
Blanchet Catholic, Ore. 27, Stevenson 14
Bothell 39, Legacy, Colo. 20
Camas 24, Lincoln 14
Cascade (Everett) 49, Everett 14
Cascade (Leavenworth) 54, Naches Valley 2
Cashmere 20, Ephrata 14, OT
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 62, Concrete 22
Cedarcrest 49, Sammamish 0
Central Kitsap 41, Olympic 17
Centralia 48, Columbia River 33
Chelan 35, Brewster 25
Cheney 21, Colville 20
Chiawana 38, Richland 7
Chief Leschi 26, Muckleshoot Tribal School 22
Clarkston 42, Moscow, Idaho 38
Colfax 54, Wahkiakum 21
College Place 60, Highland 0
Columbia (Burbank) 25, Dayton-Waitsburg 0
Columbia (White Salmon) 29, Goldendale 6
Darrington 57, Rainier Christian 47
Davenport 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 19
Davis 48, Mount Tahoma 0
Deer Park 35, East Valley (Spokane) 7
Eastmont 42, Wilson 0
Eastside Catholic 47, Grant-Sacramento, Calif. 20
Eisenhower 46, Stadium 0
Elma 34, King’s Way Christian School 8
Emerald Ridge 24, Olympia 18
Entiat 42, Selkirk 28
Enumclaw 36, White River 14
Federal Way 42, Thomas Jefferson 7
Ferris 40, Moses Lake 7
Fife 40, Foster 6
Forks 23, Port Angeles 0
Franklin Pierce 28, Bonney Lake 0
Garfield 53, Interlake 6
Glacier Peak 35, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Gonzaga Prep 45, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 13
Graham-Kapowsin 21, Sheldon, Ore. 14
Hazen 36, Lindbergh 14
Heritage 35, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28
Hockinson 48, Toppenish 7
Hoquiam 48, Castle Rock 12
Ilwaco 27, Vernonia, Ore. 12
Ingraham 42, Highline 13
Issaquah 20, Kent Meridian 0
Kalama 26, Woodland 7
Kelso 48, Mark Morris 0
Kennedy 32, Bethel 27
Kennewick 17, Hanford 13
Kingston 20, Klahowya 7
Kiona-Benton 26, Grandview 15
La Center 35, Ridgefield 28
La Salle 28, East Valley (Yakima) 19
Lake City, Idaho 45, Lewis and Clark 21
Lake Stevens 55, Ferndale 0
Lakeland, Idaho 49, Rogers (Spokane) 0
Lakes 46, Capital 21
Lakewood 42, King’s 14
Lynden Christian 49, Bellingham 7
Lynnwood 26, Nathan Hale 14
Manson 20, Kettle Falls 0
Marysville-Pilchuck 17, Snohomish 14
Mead 42, Post Falls, Idaho 21
Meadowdale 18, Inglemoor 13
Mercer Island 14, Mountlake Terrace 6
Monroe 42, Eastlake 41, OT
Montesano 59, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 0
Mount Baker 21, Lynden 14
Mount Si 26, Wenatchee 16
Mount Vernon 19, Burlington-Edison 14
Mt. Spokane 38, Kalispell Glacier, Mont. 35
Naselle 52, South Bend 8
Newport 55, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 7
Newport-Bellevue 35, Rainier Beach 0
North Mason 20, Shelton 0
North Thurston 43, West Seattle 7
O’Dea 21, Peninsula 0
Oak Harbor 29, Seaquam, British Columbia 14
Odessa-Harrington 76, Pomeroy 8
Omak 37, Chewelah 15
Onalaska 62, Toutle Lake 0
Othello 3, Connell 0
Pasco 27, Hermiston, Ore. 20
Port Townsend 49, Coupeville 16
Prairie 52, Parkrose, Ore. 33
Pullman 28, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7
Puyallup 28, Bellarmine Prep 3
R.A. Long 43, Fort Vancouver 16
Rainier 38, Raymond 14
Riverside 41, Priest River, Idaho 0
Rochester 34, Tenino 20
Royal 21, Ellensburg 16
Sandpoint, Idaho 34, University 11
Seattle Prep 48, Battle Ground 0
Sedro-Woolley 44, Meridian 14
Sehome 14, Nooksack Valley 13, OT
Selah 36, Lakeside (Seattle) 22
Sequim 42, Washington 14
Shadle Park 28, Lewiston, Idaho 21
Shorecrest 14, Marysville-Getchell 12
Shorewood 42, Granite Falls 14
Skyview 33, Yelm 13
South Whidbey 7, Friday Harbor 3
Squalicum 34, Redmond 26
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 48, Colton 26
St. Maries, Idaho 32, Medical Lake 2
Stanwood 40, Jackson 7
Steilacoom 46, Lake Washington 0
Sultan 35, Vashon Island 7
Sumner 50, South Kitsap 0
Sunnyside 35, Prosser 13
Tahoma 48, Auburn 6
Tekoa/Rosalia 76, Springdale 28
Todd Beamer 11, Kentridge 7
Tonasket 21, Oroville 0
Tri-Cities Prep 79, Liberty Christian 6
Tumwater 55, Timberline 0
Union 20, Mountain View 10
W. F. West 29, River Ridge 20
Wahluke 74, Wapato 33
Walla Walla 36, Southridge 17
Warden 48, Okanogan 44
Washougal 40, Hudson’s Bay 0
West Valley (Spokane) 54, North Central 6
Wilbur-Creston 56, Republic 12
Winlock 49, North Beach 0
Woodinville 51, Balboa, Calif. 0
Zillah 28, Quincy 7
Thursday’s Scores
Decatur 43, Kentlake 22
Gig Harbor 28, Spanaway Lake 13
Kamiakin 46, West Valley (Yakima) 24
Kentwood 29, Skyline 3
Rogers (Puyallup) 40, Curtis 24
