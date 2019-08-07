We’re gonna be seeing that one on SportsCenter tonight.

It’s the phrase every kid wants to hear — and more than occasionally will themselves yell. It’s the ultimate dream for a broadcaster to utter such a prognostication — and for it later to come true.

That’s just what happened to Monique Carter of Puyallup Tuesday night.

Competing in the Jr. NBA Global Championship at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Carter’s U.S. Northwest girls team trailed by two with 3 seconds left. The U.S. South girls, from Austin, had just retaken the lead with a layup.

Carter takes the inbounds pass and dribbles three times to half court.

Carter…

She heaves the rock.

At the buzzer…

The backboard lights up. The ball banks in.

Yes! Unbelievable!

Her half-court heave gave the Northwest girls, comprised of players from around Puget Sound, a 72-71 win over the South girls on the tournament’s first day of play.

We’re gonna be seeing that one on SportsCenter tonight, I can tell you that much.

SportsCenter clip: