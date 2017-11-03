Follow along for live updates, stats, photos and more as the Washington state high school football playoffs kick off.
Follow along for live updates, stats, photos and more as we bring you the latest action as the football playoffs kick off around the state. We’ll have defending Class 4A state champ Camas at Auburn Riverside, Glacier Peak at Bothell and Skyline at No. 5 Enumclaw.
