Class 4A
Friday’s games
Central Valley 22, Camas 15
Gonzaga Prep 35, Moses Lake 21
Monroe 21, Puyallup 14
Richland 62, West Valley (Yakima) 28
Skyline 31, Bothell 28
Sumner 42, Union 14
Saturday’s games
Woodinville 48, Kentwood 7
Graham-Kapowsin 38, Lake Stevens 31
State quarterfinals
Skyline at Central Valley
Richland at Gonzaga Prep
Woodinville at Graham-Kapowsin
Monroe at Sumner
Class 3A
Friday’s games
East. Catholic 42, Edmonds-Woodway 13
Ferndale 42, Bethel 14
O’Dea 55, Mercer Island 21
Rainier Beach 28, Mt. Spokane 21
Saturday’s games
Timberline 26, Kamiakin 22
Peninsula 10, Mountain View 7
Garfield 44, Lincoln 41
Bellevue 42, Oak Harbor 7
State quarterfinals
Timberline at Bellevue
O’Dea at Ferndale
Eastside Catholic at Garfield
Rainier Beach at Peninsula
Class 2A
Friday’s games
Archbishop Murphy 47, River Ridge 7
Hockinson 53, Pullman 18
Liberty 24, Fife 14
North Kitsap 38, W. F. West 7
Selah 35, Black Hills 0
Tumwater 23, Lynden 21
Saturday’s games
West Valley-Spo. 46, Franklin Pierce 13
Steilacoom 28, Othello 26
State quarterfinals
Liberty at Hockinson
West Valley at Selah
North Kitsap at Archbishop Murphy
Tumwater at Steilacoom
Class 1A
Friday’s games
La Center 42, Mount Baker 24
Montesano 41, Charles Wright 0
Newport 13, Zillah 6
Okanogan 44, Naches Valley 7
Royal 35, Freeman 0
Saturday’s games
Colville 29, Connell 14
Meridian 63, Hoquiam 21
Cascade Christian 61, Nooksack Valley 53
State quarterfinals
Colville at Newport
Royal at Okanogan
La Center at Cascade Christian
Montesano at Meridian
Class 2B
Friday’s games
Asotin 31, Tri-Cities Prep 14
Davenport 53, Lake Roosevelt 0
DeSales 40, Manson 8
Kalama 36, Adna 29, OT
Napavine 40, Rainier 7
Saturday’s games
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 46, Friday Harbor 0
Toledo 28, Concrete 0
Liberty 57, Lyle/Wishram 14
State quarterfinals
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at Kalama
Napavine at Toledo
Davenport at Asotin
DeSales at Liberty
Class 4A
