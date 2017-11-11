Class 4A

Friday’s games

Central Valley 22, Camas 15

Gonzaga Prep 35, Moses Lake 21

Monroe 21, Puyallup 14

Richland 62, West Valley (Yakima) 28

Skyline 31, Bothell 28

Sumner 42, Union 14

Saturday’s games

Woodinville 48, Kentwood 7

Graham-Kapowsin 38, Lake Stevens 31

State quarterfinals

Skyline at Central Valley

Richland at Gonzaga Prep

Woodinville at Graham-Kapowsin

Monroe at Sumner

Class 3A

Friday’s games

East. Catholic 42, Edmonds-Woodway 13

Ferndale 42, Bethel 14

O’Dea 55, Mercer Island 21

Rainier Beach 28, Mt. Spokane 21

Saturday’s games

Timberline 26, Kamiakin 22

Peninsula 10, Mountain View 7

Garfield 44, Lincoln 41

Bellevue 42, Oak Harbor 7

State quarterfinals

Timberline at Bellevue

O’Dea at Ferndale

Eastside Catholic at Garfield

Rainier Beach at Peninsula

Class 2A

Friday’s games

Archbishop Murphy 47, River Ridge 7

Hockinson 53, Pullman 18

Liberty 24, Fife 14

North Kitsap 38, W. F. West 7

Selah 35, Black Hills 0

Tumwater 23, Lynden 21

Saturday’s games

West Valley-Spo. 46, Franklin Pierce 13

Steilacoom 28, Othello 26

State quarterfinals

Liberty at Hockinson

West Valley at Selah

North Kitsap at Archbishop Murphy

Tumwater at Steilacoom

Class 1A

Friday’s games

La Center 42, Mount Baker 24

Montesano 41, Charles Wright 0

Newport 13, Zillah 6

Okanogan 44, Naches Valley 7

Royal 35, Freeman 0

Saturday’s games

Colville 29, Connell 14

Meridian 63, Hoquiam 21

Cascade Christian 61, Nooksack Valley 53

State quarterfinals

Colville at Newport

Royal at Okanogan

La Center at Cascade Christian

Montesano at Meridian

Class 2B

Friday’s games

Asotin 31, Tri-Cities Prep 14

Davenport 53, Lake Roosevelt 0

DeSales 40, Manson 8

Kalama 36, Adna 29, OT

Napavine 40, Rainier 7

Saturday’s games

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 46, Friday Harbor 0

Toledo 28, Concrete 0

Liberty 57, Lyle/Wishram 14

State quarterfinals

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at Kalama

Napavine at Toledo

Davenport at Asotin

DeSales at Liberty