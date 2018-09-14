It’s time to turn on the Friday night lights for Week 3. We’ll be at Bellevue at Garfield, Glacier Peak at Jackson and Newport at Mercer Island. Follow along for updates on these and other big games around the state.

Share story

By

It’s time to turn on the Friday night lights for Week 3. We’ll be at Bellevue at Garfield, Glacier Peak at Jackson and Newport at Mercer Island. Follow along for updates on these and other big games around the state.

Bellevue-Garfield: Matt Massey

Glacier Peak-Jackson: David Krueger

Newport-Mercer Island: Jayda Evans

Live scoreboard »

Seattle Times sports staff