Time to turn on the Friday night lights for Week 4. We have some big games in King County this week. No. 2 Mount Si hosts No. 6 Woodinville in a key KingCo 4A game. Two undefeated teams, Auburn Riverside and Enumclaw, open NPSL play. And surprising Shorewood and Shorecrest take a combined 5-1 record into their WesCo 3A/2A game.