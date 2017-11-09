Honorees will join the ranks of Rainier Beach coach Mike Bethea (2014), Marv Morris (1990) and E.L. “Squinty” Hunter (1975).

The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) announced its 43rd Hall of Fame class on Thursday. A banquet to honor the coaches is set for July 24 at the Nile Country Club in Mountlake Terrace.

Retired coaches Marv Morris (King’s, Shorewood, Shorecrest) and Larry Walker (Lewis & Clark, Everett Community College) join Mountlake Terrace’s Nalin Sood as the head boys basketball coaches to be inducted. Hal Williams, a longtime piece of the Tenino program, will be inducted into the WIBCA Hall of Fame as an assistant coach.

Morris, Walker and Sood combine for more than 1,000 career wins. Walker also has a storied career as an athletic director at Everett Community College, retiring in October 2016 after 31 years at the school. Sood, who’s also executive director of the WIBCA, led the Hawks to their seventh Class 2A state tournament appearance in his past 10 years with the program.

The WIBCA also announced its Ed Pepple Service Award will be given to Mel Moore for his work and support of the state tournaments in Yakima. The Pat Fitterer “You Gotta Love It” Award for positive contribution to coaching will be given to Arlington boys basketball coach Nick Brown.

Admission to the banquet is $30 with at least a week’s advance notice. Send RSVP requests to WIBCA Hall of Fame chair Dave Dickson at david.dickson@bellinghamschools.org.