The final four for each classification is set after the state quarterfinals wrapped up Saturday night.
Class 4A
Saturday
Richland 28, Gonzaga Prep 21
Central Valley 41, Skyline 0
Woodinville 49, Graham-Kapowsin 17
Sumner 56, Monroe 14
Semifinals
Central Valley vs. Richland
Woodinville vs. Sumner
Class 3A
Friday
O’Dea 42, Ferndale 14
Garfield 13, Eastside Catholic 10 (2OT)
Rainier Beach 37, Peninsula 28
Saturday
Bellevue 42, Timberline 7
Semifinals
Bellevue vs. O’Dea
Garfield vs. Rainier Beach
Class 2A
Friday
Archbishop Murphy 28, North Kitsap 21
Tumwater 23, Steilacoom 13
Saturday
Hockinson 34, Liberty 20
West Valley-Spokane 28, Selah 15
Semifinals
Hockinson vs. West Valley-Spokane
Archbishop Murphy vs. Tumwater
Class 1A
Friday
Newport 21, Colville 7
Saturday
Royal 49, Okanogan 0
La Center 41, Cascade Christian 35 (3OT)
Meridian 28, Montesano 7
Semifinals
Newport vs. Royal
La Center vs. Meridian
Class 2B
Friday
Kalama 50, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 15
Napavine 35, Toledo 7
Asotin 27, Davenport 17
Saturday
Liberty 51, DeSales 7
Semifinals
Kalama vs. Napavine
Asotin vs. Liberty
Class 1B
Friday
Odessa 60, Garfield-Palouse 14
Sunnyside Christian 62, Cusick 20
Saturday
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Naselle 32
Lummi 62, Tacoma Baptist 42
Semifials
Odessa vs. Sunnyside Christian
Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Lummi
