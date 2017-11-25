State championship games are Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

Class 4A semifinals

Richland 42, Central Valley 10

Woodinville 10, Sumner 0

Title game: Richland (13-0) vs. Woodinville (13-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A semifinals

O’Dea 34, Bellevue 33

Rainier Beach 49, Garfield 21

Title game: O’Dea (11-1) vs. Rainier Beach (9-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A semifinals

Hockinson 53, West Valley (Spokane) 30

Tumwater 10, Archbishop Murphy 6

Title game: Hockinson (13-0) vs. Tumwater (11-2) , Saturday, 10 a.m.

Class 1A semifinals

Newport 35, Royal 7

Meridian 34, La Center 14

Title game: Royal (13-0) vs. Meridian (13-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 2B semifinals

Liberty (Spangle) 21, Asotin 16

Kalama 20, Napavine 13

Title game: Liberty (13-0) vs. Kalama (13-0), Friday, 4 p.m.

Class 1B semifinals

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Lummi 6

Sunnyside Christian 62, Odessa 22

Title game: Almira/Coulee-Hartline (11-2) vs. Sunnyside Christian (12-0), Saturday, 4 p.m.

All title games at Tacoma Dome.

Seattle Times sports staff