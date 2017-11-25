State championship games are Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
Class 4A semifinals
Richland 42, Central Valley 10
Woodinville 10, Sumner 0
Title game: Richland (13-0) vs. Woodinville (13-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A semifinals
O’Dea 34, Bellevue 33
Rainier Beach 49, Garfield 21
Title game: O’Dea (11-1) vs. Rainier Beach (9-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A semifinals
Hockinson 53, West Valley (Spokane) 30
Tumwater 10, Archbishop Murphy 6
Title game: Hockinson (13-0) vs. Tumwater (11-2) , Saturday, 10 a.m.
Class 1A semifinals
Newport 35, Royal 7
Meridian 34, La Center 14
Title game: Royal (13-0) vs. Meridian (13-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 2B semifinals
Liberty (Spangle) 21, Asotin 16
Kalama 20, Napavine 13
Title game: Liberty (13-0) vs. Kalama (13-0), Friday, 4 p.m.
Class 1B semifinals
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Lummi 6
Sunnyside Christian 62, Odessa 22
Title game: Almira/Coulee-Hartline (11-2) vs. Sunnyside Christian (12-0), Saturday, 4 p.m.
All title games at Tacoma Dome.
