A complete list of Friday's scores and Saturday's matchups.
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
Saturday
Richland at Gonzaga Prep, 1 p.m.
Skyline at Central Valley, 1 p.m.
Woodinville at Graham-Kapowsin, 5:30 p.m.
Monroe at Sumner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday
O’Dea 42, Ferndale 14
Garfield 13, Eastside Catholic 10 (2OT)
Rainier Beach 37, Peninsula 28
Saturday
Timberline at Bellevue, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday
Archbishop Murphy 28, North Kitsap 21
Tumwater 23, Steilacoom 13
Saturday
Liberty at Hockinson, 4 p.m.
West Valley at Selah, 5 p.m.
Class 1A
Friday
Newport 21, Colville 7
Saturday
Royal at Okanogan, 4 p.m.
La Center at Cascade Christian, 8 p.m.
Montesano at Meridian, 3 p.m.
Class 2B
Friday
Kalama 50, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 15
Napavine 35, Toledo 7
Asotin 27, Davenport 17
Saturday
DeSales at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Class 1B
Friday
Odessa 60, Garfield-Palouse 14
Sunnyside Christian 62, Cusick 20
Saturday
Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Naselle, 1 p.m.
Lummi at Tacoma Baptist, 2 p.m.
