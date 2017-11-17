A complete list of Friday's scores and Saturday's matchups.

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Saturday

Richland at Gonzaga Prep, 1 p.m.

Skyline at Central Valley, 1 p.m.

Woodinville at Graham-Kapowsin, 5:30 p.m.

Monroe at Sumner, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday

O’Dea 42, Ferndale 14

Garfield 13, Eastside Catholic 10 (2OT)

Rainier Beach 37, Peninsula 28

Saturday

Timberline at Bellevue, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday

Archbishop Murphy 28, North Kitsap 21

Tumwater 23, Steilacoom 13

Saturday

Liberty at Hockinson, 4 p.m.

West Valley at Selah, 5 p.m.

Class 1A

Friday

Newport 21, Colville 7

Saturday

Royal at Okanogan, 4 p.m.

La Center at Cascade Christian, 8 p.m.

Montesano at Meridian, 3 p.m.

Class 2B

Friday

Kalama 50, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 15

Napavine 35, Toledo 7

Asotin 27, Davenport 17

Saturday

DeSales at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Class 1B

Friday

Odessa 60, Garfield-Palouse 14

Sunnyside Christian 62, Cusick 20

Saturday

Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Naselle, 1 p.m.

Lummi at Tacoma Baptist, 2 p.m.