Eleven basketball players from Washington were among the 760 boys and girls nationwide nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Games.

Players were nominated by a high-school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

Lynden Christian’s Elizabeth Stump, Beamer’s Ali Hardwell and Drea Brumfield of WF West were the girls nominated.

Auburn’s Maleek Arington, Trevon Blassingame, Kaden Hansen and Dae’Kwon Watson were among the boys nominated along with Ingraham’s Denis Kadiric, Trey Arland and Tyler Bilodeau of Kamiakin and Kevin Davis of Renton.

The top 24 boys and girls will be announced on Jan. 25 on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

More soccer

• OL Reign players Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta and Rose Lavelle have been called up to the United States Women’s National Team Camp in Austin, Texas, from Jan. 19-28.

• OL Reign also announced that it has obtained the rights to defender Alyssa Malonson from the North Carolina Courage, who acquired midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri from OL Reign.

Volleyball

• Bothell’s Jenna Legault, who led Bothell to its first Class 4A state title in November, was named the Gatorade state player of the year. Legault compiled 478 kills and 401 digs, including 73 kills and 66 digs in Bothell’s four-match run in the state tournament.