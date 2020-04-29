O’Dea forward Paolo Banchero announced his top six college programs via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Banchero tweeted himself of a row of jerseys from Kentucky, Washington, Gonzaga, Arizona, Tennessee and Duke.

Banchero, the Star Times and Gatorade player of the year, is five-star recruit who led the Fighting Irish to a state title as a sophomore. O’Dea lost to Garfield for the Class 3A state title in March.

The 6-foot-9 Banchero is the No. 4 player in the nation for the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports.com. He’s listed as the top power forward in the nation for his class.

Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game last season.